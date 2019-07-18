In Case SLV Slides Back

The recent price action in SLV may have longs wondering if today is that day. In case it's not, I show ways you can stay long while limiting your risk.

Silber argued that after 50 years of fiat money, silver may have its day in the sun.

A one ounce wolf head silver bar via Ebay.

SLV Goes Parabolic

In an article in April, I shared a bullish take on silver:

This past weekend's Financial Times included a review (paywalled here) of NYU Stern School of Business professor William Silber's new book about the monetary history of silver that offered fodder for silver bulls. John Plender's review suggested that silver may yet have its day in the sun: After 50 years of fiat money, the white metal may once again claim its place as a haven. [...] Silber has traded options and futures contracts on Wall Street and it shows in an impeccably researched and gripping account of market shenanigans. In a world of independent central banking the role of precious metals as havens in political and financial storms has decreased. But Silber concludes with a warning that after 50 years of running fiat money - money unbacked by precious metal - central bankers are still on trial. Who can be entirely sure that metallic stores of value have had their day?

I noted then that readers who shared Silber's bullishness about silver could go long the metal via the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). Given its price action over the last week, silver bulls can be forgiven for thinking that SLV's day in the sun is now.

Indeed, it may be. But in case it's not, let's look at some cost-effective ways in which you can stay long SLV while strictly limiting your risk.

Limiting Your Risk In SLV

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each SLV hedge below, two of which expire in October and two of which expire next June. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 10% in his SLV shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In October

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts - as of Wednesday's close - to hedge 2,000 shares of SLV against a >10% decline by mid-October.

The cost here was $280 or 0.94% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 3.72% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In June 2020

This hedge uses the same parameters, except it expires in a little less than a year.

The annualized cost here was higher at 3.86% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expiring In Mid-October

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar - as of Wednesday's close - to hedge against a >10% decline by mid-October if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, you would have had a net credit of $60 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to a cost of -0.2% of position value or -0.8% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Expiring In June 2020

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in June 2020.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $240 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -0.8% of position value or -0.84% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

One nice thing about the collars here is that they give you twice as much potential upside as downside. But for SLV longs who think the sky's the limit for the white metal, you may be more interested in the uncapped put hedges here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.