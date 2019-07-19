2 Tempting 'Shark Tank' Deals Mr. Wonderful Will Love

Mr. Wonderful, you once said, “I like to take risks. That's how I make money. But they are calculated risks."

Imagine this.

You’re dressed in your best attire, and you’re looking sharp. But that doesn’t make you feel any less intimidated.

As good as you look, you’ve got nothing on the long hallway you’re striding down. It seems like it belongs in someone’s palace somewhere.

The corridor is mostly made of polished wooden panels – perhaps African mahogany? – that literally gleam in the selectively bright lighting above and beyond. And at the end of it, a pair of thick, solid doors already are opening to swallow you up.

The only question is whether they’ll spit you back out minus a few bites – or result in a symbiotic relationship.

Obviously, you’re hoping for the latter. But you just don’t know… even while you try to present your most confident stride down the thin, ornate carpet runner.

The hallway itself, you think, is expanding width wise as you near the large, high-priced, executive-styled room it opens into. It’s like a restrictive river leading into an ocean of possibilities.

On either side of you, a series of large TV panels – they’re just TV panels, you remind yourself. Nothing more – show a range of aquatic life, including an impressively sized predator darting in and out of the featured reef.

If it’s this scary in here, what’s it going to look like in the real room you’re headed toward?

As I’m sure my friend Kevin O’Leary would candidly tell you, that level of uncertainty? That’s the buy-in price you pay to enter the “shark tank.”

Really Big Fishes With Really Big Appetites

It’s an eat or be eaten world out there – a fact that ABC recognized way back in 2009 during the height of the Great Recession. That’s when it launched the show Shark Tank, which went on to become an absolute smash hit. And with a surprisingly wide range of viewers too!

I have it on good authority that even people who can barely add 2 + 2 (on their best days) like to tune in to see who’s got the numbers and who gets the deals.

If you’ve somehow never heard of Shark Tank, here’s the description right from its producers at ABC.com. “The sharks gives budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires”… with the main sharks being:

Real estate maven Barbara Corcoran

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

QVC queen (and patent-holder extraordinaire) Lori Greiner

IT company expert Robert Herjavec

FUBU CEO Daymond John…

And, of course, Mr. Wonderful himself: Kevin O’Leary.

Inside Shark Tank, these men and women are hardly philanthropists. Oh, they’ll give you money to fund or further your business. But only if you can pitch it in a way that promises them more profits.

And while there have been times they’ve been proven wrong in their shark-like ways… their instincts are strong, their expertise is solid, and their money is good.

That’s why the show was renewed for its 11th consecutive season back in February. Because as hungry as these millionaires are for their next big bite, there are thousands and thousands of entrepreneurs out there begging to be bitten.

Rather like there are dozens and dozens of real estate investment trusts – also known as REITs – clamoring for capital in the form of investor dollars.

Recognizing all of that, I got an idea Shark Tank­-style I’d like to propose.

This Is How It Feels to Sit in the Shark Seat

For the purpose of this new series we’re starting, you don’t have to worry about walking down that long, long – oh, so long – hallway we described before.

There’s no need to be nervous. And set aside those butterflies in your stomach over how well you can or can’t present your worth.

In this scenario, you’re not a miniscule minnow, a tasty tuna, or even a big fat whale.

You’re a shark. Which puts you in control.

From here on in, every “Shark Tank” issue I write will feature a list of REITs, with each company asking for your money at a set stock price. Whether you think they’re worth it or not is ultimately up to you. But I’ll do my best to break down the numbers first on my end, revealing details such as:

Who these business entities really are

What they actually do

The kind of money they really pull in

How safe their dividends truly are.

As every savvy investor knows, there are too many ways companies can confuse those figures. They’ll promote certain aspects while downplaying others. Or they’ll conveniently forget to mention past indiscretions.

You’ve got to dive deep with the right questions to flesh out the right answers. That’s the only way to know whether the meat in front of you is worth the effort or not.

So. Now that you know the waters we’re gliding through… let’s go test out the deep end.

Come on in! When you’re a shark yourself, the shark tank’s fine.

The “Shark Tank” Game

Hello, sharks. My name is Brad Thomas, and I’m the senior analyst at iREIT on Alpha and the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor. The fact that my book has the words “Intelligent Investor" in the title should suggest that I’m a deep-value investor.

Which I am.

Much like you, Mr. Wonderful.

But I’m not here today to sell you on me, so let me cut to the chase. I’m here to sell you on two deeply discounted REITs that could make you richer than you already are.

First, I want to tell you about Monmouth Real Estate (MNR), a REIT that’s been around since 1968. Keep in mind that legal recognition of REITs only began in 1960. So this company is a pioneer, and its management team has years of experience managing risk through many business cycles.

Monmouth owns and invests in industrial properties – the millennial term is “logistics properties” – that are leased to companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). As you know, e-commerce has been a huge catalyst for logistics landlords all around the world. But Monmouth stands out because of its long-standing relationship with FedEx (FDX), in particular.

Whenever you get a package from FedEx or Amazon, remember that it was in a warehouse first. And that warehouse might very well be owned by Monmouth.

As investment advisor Hoya Capital Real Estate explains, “Demand for industrial space has been relentless, primarily driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and the ‘need for speed’ in goods distribution.”

Now, Mr. Wonderful and the rest of you sharks… here’s where this stock gets interesting.

As I said before, Monmouth derives a significant amount of revenue from FedEx - 59.6% in terms of annual rent and 48% based on square footage. Moreover, shares in FedEx have recently become really cheap – down 16% in 90 days.

That pullback is primarily due to the media portraying Amazon as a huge threat to FedEx because Amazon is not renewing its domestic flying contract with its FedEx Express unit, which operates domestic and international services through an integrated air-ground network. However, that’s a fear that I debunked in a recent article. As quoted in that piece, despite the numbers quoted above, “Amazon represents less than 1.3% of FedEx’s total revenue.”

More importantly, FedEx is an investment-grade rated company (rated BBB by S&P). So its landlords, like Monmouth, shouldn’t have to worry about their rent checks being interrupted, regardless of market sentiment. In fact, Monmouth’s leases are well laddered, leaving no room for rollover risk whatsoever.

Plus, Monmouth has extensive experience working with FedEx. This adds a whole new layer of advantage, since the two companies have developed strong ties that help with expansion and relocations.

But as you know, markets are irrational at times. And because FedEx has traded down, so has Monmouth – down 16% over 12 months compared with the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ), which is up 9.5%.

While Monmouth’s closest peers are hitting record highs, up 34% year-to-date… it’s underperformed by far with a mere 11% gain. Even so, let me draw your attention, sharks, to one more fact, if I may.

Monmouth has never cut its dividend. Not once. And this provides me confidence that the management team recognizes the importance of the dividend.

So, Mr. Wonderful, et al., I know you see the blood in the water. Monmouth is trading at 15.5x compared with its peers’ average of 23x. Also, its dividend yield is a mouth-watering 5% vs. 3.5% for its direct competitors.

When a company this strong is selling this low on nothing more than bad PR…? As my friend Jim Cramer would say, “Buy, Buy, Buy!”

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and HERE

Now, sharks, I’m just warming up. For the next blue-light special, I’m going to send you over to an outlet center. But first, let me provide you with some basic facts regarding outlets:

According to Donald K. Ngwe, an assistant professor in the marketing unit at Harvard Business School, “By selling lower-quality designs for cheaper prices at the outlets… (retailers) could avoid cannibalization of the latest designs at their main retail stores.”

In other words, “the travel distance between the retail stores and outlets serves as a buffer to separate the two different types of consumers and maximize profit overall.”

Sharks, the common misconception is that retailers are “tricking consumers” because the quality of goods are less in outlet stores. But Ngwe points out that:

“… consumers win out in the end by having greater choice.”

From their point of view, “the fact that there are products to match different preferences is an improvement over a more limited selling strategy," because it allows them to buy admittedly cheaper, less “in” items at lower cost by driving a few hours outside of their normal hub.

That lower cost brings in customers by the literal busload, with people planning their weekends and even vacations around outlet centers.

Now that we’ve got that squared away, let’s address another common misconception with regard to these shopping options. Too many investors think they’re going to fall away into the deep dark “retail apocalypse” just like worn-out B and C-grade malls.

But sharks, remember that outlets have no department store exposure. So they don’t have to worry about the loss of revenue and/or capital requirements when a department store shutters.

This is an important part of the myth that needs to be debunked once and for all. Because, contrary to popular opinion, the higher-quality outlets are actually thriving.

Take Tanger Outlets (SKT), a pure-play outlet REIT that’s been public for over 26 years. And in each and every one of those years, it has increased its dividend.

That means this company has rewarded its shareholders with a dividend increase through multiple economic cycles and recessions… including the last big one.

Sure, Tanger isn’t immune to the retail slowdown. It has seen occupancy and earnings decline modestly over the last few years. But during that time, it has maintained a strict discipline by selling lower-quality properties and reinvesting into amenities, technology, and its own stock.

Since 2017, Tanger has cumulatively repurchased approximately $69.3 million of its common shares. And, in February, its board approved an increase of the remaining authorization to $100 million, plus an extension by two years to May 2021.

Sharks, I must admit that I’m amazed how badly Tanger has been beaten down over the last year. Its share price has fallen 30%, with its same-center NOI down 50 basis points in Q1-19 and forecasted same-center NOI to be down to -2% and -2.75% in 2019.

But Tanger has also seen improvements – albeit modestly – including:

Occupancy holding at 95.4%

Tenant sales per square foot up $7 from the prior year

Rent spreads at +4.7%.

Then there’s the true secret to Tanger’s business model: The fact that it has a best-in-class occupancy cost ratio (another reason outlets are an important part of the omni-channel) of 10%. Compare that to regular malls’ average of 12.5%.

Tanger’s deep discount is reflected in its price to funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple of 7.1x. Its A-grade mall REIT peers, meanwhile, stand at around 12x. And its higher-quality shopping center peers are at around 13x.

In addition, Tanger’s dividend yield is 8.6%... with the lowest payout ratio (around 60%) in the mall REIT sector.

Sharks, let me also point out how Warren Buffett owned Tanger around 20 years ago. So the billionaire investor obviously saw value in the company back then.

“Yes,” I know you’re saying. “But that was back then. What about now?”

Fair enough. Fast forward to today, and Tanger has evolved into a more diversified, battle-tested, and extremely disciplined business model, making the shares extremely mispriced, in my opinion.

The aforementioned Ngwe's research is helping lift the veil on the sometimes mysterious world of how companies price their products. And I’m just as passionate about unmasking what I believe to be one of the best bargains in the equity REIT sector.

In short, I’m going back to quoting Cramer by saying, “Buy, Buy, Buy.”

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and HERE

Interestingly enough, both of these very valuable REITs are victims of the big bad wolf known as Amazon.

But Amazon isn’t going to put FedEx (NYSE:FDX) or outlets out of business. I’m confident of that.

Mr. Market is often irrational. But that irrationality can open up intense opportunities just waiting to be eaten up. Because of that, I’m able to provide you with a great opportunity to participate in two slam-dunk great bargains.

Mr. Wonderful, you once said, “I like to take risks. That's how I make money. But they are calculated risks.”

Personally, I couldn’t agree more. Monmouth and Tanger are textbook examples in which by taking "calculated risks" the investor is likely to achieve above average returns. As Benjamin Graham explained, “The stock investor is neither right or wrong because others agreed or disagreed with him; he is right because his facts and analysis are right.”

So sharks… are you in or out? Let’s make a deal…

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.