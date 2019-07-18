Waste Connections Is A Hold

The company has been growing mainly through acquisitions in the last three years, but now it can no-longer relay just on its inorganic growth.

Thesis summary

Waste Connections (WCN) is a good company with a solid management team and lots of growth potential. However, its dependence on inorganic growth, high valuations, and business-related risks make the stock unattractive at current levels.

Business

Waste Connections is a waste collection company in North America. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services like collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and oil field waste treatment to over six million customers in 41 states in the US.

It has a unique business strategy that generates growth through focus on secondary and rural markets as well as acquisition. In the past 3 years, the company has managed to outgrow its industry and gain a leading market position, mainly because of its more than 46 acquisitions and their swift integration into the main business.

As of 2018, the company manages its operation through geographic operating segments which include Southern, Eastern, Western, Canada, Central, and exploration and production (E&P). These segments had the following revenue distribution.

Geographical diversification is important as the company is expanding fast into every profitable region, but investors should pay close attention to revenue diversification in terms of business segments.

As of 2018, the company operates 5 business segments that include collection services, landfills, transfer stations, recycling, and E&P waste treatment.

Collection services (7.2% growth, 69.28% of revenue) - The largest portion of WCN's revenues comes from waste collection. This segment has been growing through acquisitions like the one, Progressive Waste Solutions, in 2016 as well as expanding customer base.

Landfill (7.6% growth, 21.60% of revenues) - WCN has around 93 landfills with different functions. Some of them are rented for fees, some are for personal usage. The average useful life of a landfill is estimated to be approximately 26 years based on 2018 annual report.

Transfer and Intermodal services (16.46% growth, 13.61% of revenues) - this segment transfers waste to various customers using different models of transportation. WCN did a good job in expanding this segment over the years, and now they plan to expand the segment even further as they want to redirect more waste transportation to their own landfills.

Recycling (-42.7% growth, 1.88% of revenues) - this is a very important segment as environment awareness will create segment expansion opportunities. This segment is very dependent on commodity prices.

E&P (25.94% growth, 5.21% of revenues) - this segment focuses on discarding waste from oil and natural gas exploration, making it very dependent on oil and gas production and the performance of the O&G industry as a whole.

*Note that when you add up the revenue percentages, they add up to a number larger than 100%, that is due to a segment called Intercompany that has a negative revenue contribution. That segment deals with shipping in between facilities.

All segments combined result in revenue growth of 6.32% YoY compared to 37.16% in 2017, but 2017 growth is positively affected by several acquisitions.

Thesis

Acquisitions are a very important part of WCN's expansion strategy, and the group states they will continue to seek new acquisition targets. I believe that this is the right strategy for Waste Connections as the global waste management industry is projected to grow at only 6% CAGR up to 2025 which is not a very exciting number but it's easy to outperform if the company maintains its current M&A strategy.

WCN's revenues have been growing at a low to mid double-digit growth rates from 2009 to 2013, but as the industry became more competitive, the company growth started fading in 2014 and 2015.

Luckily for investors, WCN has a solid management team that immediately took action by acquiring 12 companies in 2016, another 14 in 2017, and 20 more in 2018 that immediately resulted into higher growth rates that the company has to maintain by growing organically and inorganically.

I don't think that growing through acquisitions will be a problem for WCN, as in the US, the waste collection industry is highly fragmented, with the majority of the companies being private. This means that there is no shortage of acquisition candidates. However, some problems may emerge from a balance sheet perspective which I will highlight in the risk section.

It's obvious that acquisitions will be the determinate as to whether Waste Connections will continue to outperform the industry, but growing through acquisitions also give the needed time for the company to strengthen its segments and its organic growth. I would like to see the company's growth returning to pre-2013 levels, and I would prefer this to be mainly organic growth.

The company is trying very hard to generate internal growth through sales and marketing as well as penetration in secondary and rural markets which are less competitive. In some of those markets, WCN remains the only option for customers due to its early mover advantage.

Risks

Relying heavily on acquisitions is a risky strategy because you need to have a very strong balance sheet and a good M&A team. Although WCN rarely discloses how it pays for its acquisitions, we can see the debt on its balance sheet increasing and its cash reserves decreasing significantly from 2016 to 2018. As of 2018, the company had 2.61% of its total assets in cash & short-term investments and close to 33% in long-term debt which results in 3,853 million in net debt.

As of 2018, I don't see the rising net debt levels to be an immediate threat, but further business leveraging might prove to be a problem in the future.

As the company acquired more and more companies, the amount of goodwill also increased on the balance sheet reaching 5,032 million (close to 40% of total assets) in 2018. Future impairments in goodwill are not excluded and a large impairment expense may significantly reduce reported net income.

Other business-related risks include the price of commodities, seasonality in some segments, as well as health and safety laws.

Valuation is another problem that I see with the company as the company appears to be overvalued compared to its industry and its sector.

Conclusion and recommendation

Although I really like the business and the management team behind the wheel of Waste Connections, I feel that now is not the time to invest in it, that's why I rate it as a HOLD. Several reasons for my recommendations include - high dependency on M&A, slow industry growth, decreasing balance sheet quality, high valuations, and business-related risks like seasonality, commodities prices, and health and safety laws. I will continue to keep a close eye on WCN, and if I see an improvement in the organic growth, combined with better valuations, I will open a small position as the company is among my top picks in the waste management industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.