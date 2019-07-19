Stitch Fix: Growth Deceleration Indicates Personalized Shopping Unlikely To Go Mainstream

We take a close look at Stitch Fix (SFIX). In essence, SFIX offers a new way of apparel shopping by delivering one-on-one personalization through the combination of data science (100 plus data scientists) and human judgment (3,900 employee stylists). Practically speaking, a (potential) customer would go to SFIX's online platform/website and answer his/her apparel taste/preference/size (via a 10-minute questionnaire). Then, SFIX would match the stylists algorithmically with the customer based on his/her answers. Upon the customer's deposit payment receipt, SFIX would send a shipment of apparels (called "Fix") where the customer could keep some or all items (if he/she is decided to buy) or return some or all items (if he/she does not like it).

It's not everybody's cup of tea

Essentially, SFIX is just an online apparel retailer (as a side note, apparel here includes shoes and accessories). But, the company tries to differentiate itself further by offering personalized shopping, utilizing algorithm and stylist's judgment to fulfill customer's apparel needs. When it comes to investing in SFIX's shares, the key question for investors is if this personalized shopping habit would become a mainstream or remain a niche habit.

Undoubtedly, SFIX's growth in terms of active clients (defined as those buying at least an item in the Fix over the preceding 12-mo period) has been great. As of Apr 2019 (SFIX's fiscal year ends in Jul), SFIX's active clients stood at 3.1 mn. Recall that SFIX was founded in 2011 and by FY2014 only had 261K active clients. Thus, this implies a spectacular 65% 5-yr CAGR.

However, a closer look into more recent data points on active clients reveals a decelerating growth trend. For example, in FY2017, active clients still grew by 31% YoY. Fast forward to Apr 2019 (3QFY19), the active client growth came down quite a bit to 17% YoY only. And, the active clients of 3.1 mn implies only 2.4% household penetration in the U.S. This penetration rate paled in comparison to Netflix (NFLX) subs penetration back in Dec 2011 (18.3% penetration rate). Recall that Netflix first launched its video streaming services in Feb 2007. So, over (almost) a 5-yr period, Netflix managed to obtain 21.7 mn subs or the U.S. household penetration rate of 18.3%. As a comparison, over a similar 5-yr period (as SFIX started to market its services aggressively in FY2014), SFIX as of Apr 2019 only penetrated 2.4% of the U.S. households.

To us, NFLX analogy illustrates a path to mainstream consumer habit where a new way (of watching movies/TV series in NFLX's case) is introduced to consumers. Meanwhile, suffice to say that SFIX's case (much lower penetration rate) is an illustration where a new way of apparel shopping would likely remain a niche. In other words, this supports a conclusion that personalized apparel shopping experience ala SFIX would not be "The Next Big Thing" ala NFLX where it transforms the way of watching movies/TV series.

Furthermore, our quick commentary regarding utilizing algorithm in helping fulfill customer apparel needs is that it is a great helping tool. The words "helping tool" should be underlined here. However, we are skeptical that it could accurately predict our preference/taste on what we want to wear, which is influenced by current fashion trends that constantly or quickly change. Even despite NFLX's on-demand video streaming becoming a mainstream consumer habit, we would not say that is largely because NFLX's algorithm accurately predicts what we want to watch. In fact, oftentimes, we give up and settle on watching "Friends" or "The Office" after browsing through NFLX's movie recommendations for 10-15 minutes (sounds familiar, right?).

Advertising expenses/active client ballooning

As stated, decelerating YoY growth in SFIX's active clients is a concern. What is more worrying is that advertising expenses/active client has ballooned. In 9MFY19, (annualized) advertising expenses/active client reached $48 or an increase of 33% YoY. Back in FY2016, advertising expenses/active client were only $13. This implies SFIX's advertising expenses/active client has risen by a hefty 53% CAGR last three years. This further indicates that it is getting a lot more costly for SFIX to acquire and retain active clients. In other words, if there were no hefty rise in advertising spend, SFIX's active clients would be (much) lower than it is today.

During 3QFY19 earnings call held in early Jun, management admitted that they have to step up advertising spend though they justify the advertising spend as a necessary brand building. As mentioned, we interpret this differently that is the big rise in advertising spend is necessary to maintain DD growth in active clients. As a percentage of sales, advertising spend stood at 10% in 9MFY19. This ratio was much higher than FY2018's 8.3% or FY2016's a mere 3.1%. Management does not provide guidance on advertising spend/sales ratio for FY2020, but judging on decelerating YoY growth trend in active clients, this ratio, we opine, is likely to continue to rise.

Furthermore, in our opinion, the big rise in advertising spend or advertising expenses/active client also confirms the story of SFIX's personalized apparel shopping being a niche consumer habit at least into a foreseeable future. Going back to NFLX (FY ends in Dec) analogy, NFLX's subscriber acquisition costs went down to $15/sub in 2011 (almost five years after the launch of its video streaming services), from $25/sub in 2009. This was because the number of subs rose so substantially, quickly lowering the sub acquisition costs on a per sub basis. We understand SFIX does not disclose active client acquisition costs unlike NFLX, but advertising spend/active client is a good proxy in the absence of that metric.

Management's long term target not achievable within next five years

As SFIX is a "new economy" company, we understand that looking short term (next couple of years) could be a myopic way (too much short-termism) of evaluating SFIX's fundamentals. To help investors better understand the company, management provides the long-term target or what we also call "normalized fundamentals" of the company (this long-term guidance is commendable, we would say). Specifically, management provides these perimeters for the long-term target: 45-46% GM, 9-11% advertising expenses/sales ratio, and 24-26% opex ex-advertising/sales ratio. This would result in a long-term target of 11-13% EBITDA margins.

Compared to 9MFY19 results, it was only advertising expenses/sales ratio (10% in 9MFY19) that fitted into the long-term target (which is bad news as this means that the company could overshoot its long-term target). GM in 9MFY19 was 44.8%, close to the long-term target but is still slightly lower, providing room for improvement. The big room for improvement would come from substantially lower opex ex-advertising/sales ratio as it still stood at 33% in 9MFY19, vs. a long-term target of 24-26%. Hence, we would say management is primarily betting on economies of scale (which would substantially lower opex ex-advertising/sales ratio) to achieve its long term EBITDA margin.

We construct quite a detailed earnings model to see how far out SFIX is in achieving its long-term guidance. As implied in management long-term guidance, the key is economies of scale (higher sales whose primary driver is growth in active clients). On this count, we believe that it is quite a tall order considering the main bearish argument we have outlined: personalized apparel shopping ala SFIX is unlikely to turn into a mainstream shopping habit. Hence, in our five-year explicit forecast (FY2024 as Year 5 being the last explicit forecast year), we only estimate SFIX to reach 6.5% EBITDA margin in FY2024, falling way short of its long term guidance of 11-13%. For earnings model summary, please see table 2 below.

Of note as well, in our earnings model, we assume 1) 20% sales growth (15% growth in active clients) in FY2020 then 15% (12%) in FY2021-23 and 12% (10%) in FY2024 2) a constant 11% advertising expenses/sales ratio in FY2020-24 and 3) small decline in opex ex-advertising/sales ratio as we are not convinced that SFIX could grow its active clients (much) faster than our forecast.

Addressing new economy valuation with PV of FMV

The next question is how to come up with the intrinsic/fair value of SFIX especially given its "new economy" status. As mentioned, we agree that it is myopic (too much short-termism) to say SFIX is overvalued purely based on FY2020E or even FY2021E EV/EBITDA valuation of 36.5x or 27.2x, respectively.

To address the short-termism issue, we settle on using FY2024 (Year 5 or the last year in our explicit forecast) EBITDA, which is far enough into the long term but short enough not to make a big forecast mistake. Using Year 10 EBITDA to derive the intrinsic value is clearly too ambitious (given a much larger margin of forecast error), in our opinion. We assign 12x fair EV/EBITDA multiple (pretty reasonable assumption), giving rise to the intrinsic equity value of $2.88 bn. However, this $2.88 bn fair equity value is future market value or FMV. So, we use 8% discount rate (assuming 2% risk free rate and 1.2 beta for SFIX's CAPM) to arrive at PV of FMV in FY2020E, which is 12 months from today. Our PV of FMV (for 12-mo PT) for SFIX would be $2.12 bn or $20.52/share. This implies a 30% downside potential from current share price.

Main catalyst/data points and risk factors

The main catalyst to de-rate SFIX to our 12-mo PT of $20.52/share is market realization/greater conviction that SFIX's personalized apparel shopping would remain a niche shopping habit (unlikely to take off ala NFLX's video streaming habit). Hence, the market would buy into our next investment thesis that it would be a tall order for SFIX to achieve its long-term target within the next five years. In particular, for this to happen, the market would need to see data points like 1) active client growth continues to decelerate from 17% YoY as of Apr 2019 2) advertising expenses to sales ratio overshoots its long term target and 3) opex ex-advertising/sales ratio comes down only gradually.

A major risk factor that could go against our Short call on SFIX is that the market would be more excited with SFIX's growth prospect, especially on active client growth. More recently, in May, SFIX officially launched its service in the U.K, its first overseas foray. If the U.K. foray takes off quickly, this could clearly boost the growth in active clients. However, in 3QFY19 earnings call, management downplays the U.K. operation's quick success probability, telling investors that the company is still learning the market and obviously is in the early stage.

Another risk factor worth noting is if management raises short-term guidance. Post 3QFY19 earnings announcement, SFIX's share price jumped by 15% the next trading day. Apart from better than expected sales growth, management raised revenue growth guidance for 4QFY19 to 34-37%, from previously 29-35% growth guidance. We normally do not read too much when a company raises its short-term guidance as management could provide low expectations initially so it can beat the guidance (a normal game played by any management of public companies). On SFIX's 34-37% YoY sales growth guidance for 4QFY19 (vs. 29% YoY in 3QFY19), we note that 4QFY19 includes additional week (14 weeks vs typical 13 weeks in a fiscal quarter). One extra week in 4QFY19 implies YoY growth addition of 8 ppt, mathematically speaking.

Conclusion

Our main bearish argument against SFIX is that its personalized apparel shopping would remain a niche shopping habit. In the foreseeable future, the probability of this becoming mainstream habit is slim, in our judgment. Decelerating growth in active clients (only 17% YoY as of Apr 2019) is evidence. Moreover, we note that advertising expenses/active client has ballooned to $48, from as low as $13 in FY2016. This illustrates that some active client growth got a boost from a much higher advertising spend/active client. If there were constant advertising spend/active client from SFIX, active clients would not reach 3.1 mn (which still implies low household penetration rate of 2.4% in the U.S vs. NFLX's 18.3% in Dec 2011).

Moreover, based on our earnings model (with 5-year explicit forecast, FY2024 being Year 5), SFIX is unlikely to achieve its long-term/normalized EBITDA margin of 11-13%. In fact, in FY2024, we only forecast 6.5% EBITDA margin for SFIX. The big primary driver to reach long term EBITDA margin of 11-13% is greater economies of scale, which is largely predicated upon SFIX's personalized apparel shopping becoming more of a mainstream shopping habit. But, as stated, we don't foresee that happening in the next five years.

On valuation, we agree that it is myopic to say SFIX is overvalued purely based on the fact that the stock is trading at 36.5/27.2x FY2020/21 EV/EBITDA. Thus, we come up with PV of FMV method to arrive at the intrinsic equity value by assigning 12x EBITDA multiple to FY2024 figure. Based on this method (plus assuming 8% discount rate), our fair equity value would be $20.52/share on a 12-mo PT basis. This, unfortunately, implies a 30% downside potential from current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.