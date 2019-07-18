Yamana Just Offered Investors A Glimpse At Its Upcoming Quarterly Results

Even though Q2 financial results haven't been released yet, it appears Yamana has confirmed their second-quarter FCF was quite robust.

I believe the majority of this cash flow came from operations. There are events to support this as well.

Free cash flow must have been over $100 million in Q2 as that's what would be needed to buy this debt and maintain the same cash cushion as prior quarters.

Yamana completed the sale of Chapada earlier this month and received $800 million of upfront cash. They also announced they were buying back up to $936 million of debt.

Earlier this month, Yamana Gold (AUY) announced that the sale of their Chapada mine had been completed, and in that same press release, they also said they are buying back debt. A separate press release on the bond buyback gave more details.

The market was aware that both events were coming, but it also appears that in the process of making these announcements, Yamana might have given investors a clue as to how the quarter went for the company in terms of free cash flow.

In this article, I will explain further.

Breaking This All Down

A few months ago, Yamana announced that it was selling its Chapada mine in Brazil for an upfront cash consideration of $800 million on closing. In addition to the initial cash payment, there were $225 million of contingent cash payments which includes a $100 million cash payment if a pyrite roaster at Chapada is built and up to $125 million in additional cash consideration based on the price of gold over the five-year period from the closing date.

Yamana disclosed on July 5 that the sale of the Chapada mine had closed and they received the initial upfront cash consideration of $800 million.

Exiting the first quarter of 2019, Yamana had $110.4 million of cash on the balance sheet. Not accounting for any free cash flow generated in Q2, Yamana would have $910.4 million in cash at the close of the transaction.

(Source: Yamana Gold)

On July 5, the company also announced that it was using all of the proceeds from the Chapada sale to buy back debt.

They were using $385 million to repay their revolving credit facility, which was the balance outstanding on June 30th and on the close of the transaction. They also stated that the remaining $415 million in upfront cash consideration is being used to prepay some of the company's senior notes.

In a separate press release that day, they stated they are in fact, offering to purchase up to $551,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Private Notes with the settlement date of August 12.

That's up to $936 million worth of debt that Yamana is looking to repay over a roughly 30 day period.

Again, cash on the books at the end of Q1 plus the initial cash proceeds from the Chapada sale only totaled $910.4 million. Which begs the question: How is Yamana going to repay up to $936 million of debt unless they had much more than that amount in cash on the balance sheet at the time of the announcement?

Yamana has been carrying at least a ~$100 million cash buffer for the last few years. I would have to assume that strategy hasn't changed, especially given this was an already low amount for a company this size. To have enough cash to repay the full $936 million of debt and maintain that $100 million cash cushion, Yamana would need to have around $1.05 billion of cash. That would mean free cash flow in Q2 was well in excess of $100 million.

Data by

YCharts

We know that they haven't borrowed more money from their credit facility either as the balance went down in the quarter (it was $411.6 million at the end of Q1, and the company stated that it was $385 million at the end of Q2 and close of transaction). In fact, this supports the argument that free cash flow was abundant, given it appears they also repaid $26.6 million on their credit facility last quarter as well.

(Source: Yamana Gold)

Long story short, it certainly seems that the company generated well over $100 million of free cash flow in Q2.

Where did this come from? That's another important question to try and figure out the answer to as it will tell us if this cash flow was mostly from operations.

There were some tax credits recoverable, as well as advances and deposits listed under current assets on the balance sheet, but only $114.2 million was current. It's possible some of those contributed to the build-up of the cash balance, but it's highly unlikely that most of these were realized in Q2 or that they accounted for the majority of cash generated. The tax credits can technically be recovered against other tax payables and VAT, which would seem to flow to the cash from operations side.

(Source: Yamana Gold)

It's possible some of this was from positive changes in working capital. There were working capital items that negatively impacted the flow of cash in Q1 as a result of cyclical first-quarter payments. Those included: "the payment of year-end related accruals and timing of regular trades payables....and indirect tax credit build-up at certain operations." Trade and other payables declined sharply in Q1, as did income taxes payable, while receivables and inventory increased. There could have been some reversals in Q2. Inventory was definitely going to reverse (more on this below).

However, it's still not nearly enough to get the cash balance to the level it needs to be to support the debt buyback that the company announced while maintaining the minimum amount of cash that the company typically has been holding.

I believe the majority of this cash flow came from operations. There are events to support this as well.

The company had a significant build-up of inventory at Cerro Moro during the first quarter as the number of ounces sold at this mine was much lower than the number of ounces produced. This was expected to reverse in Q2, as according to Yamana:

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company arranged for the sale of approximately 27,000 GEO in Cerro Moro precipitate inventory, which will be reflected in gross revenue and operating cash flow in the second quarter of approximately $34.5 million. The Company expects a further sale of precipitate in June 2019 with a value in excess of $10 million, following which the precipitate inventory at Cerro Moro is expected to return to normal levels.

Technically this is a working capital item, but this is still coming from the operations side.

Preliminary Q2 production results released on July 10 were also robust, as output "exceeded plan and preliminary costs are within the previous guidance range for the quarter."

The company did say in that production press release that it expects to report positive free cash flow in the second quarter, but they didn't say how much. I believe it was substantial given the amount of debt they are willing to buyback. I would put the cash balance at the end of Q2 at $250 million, possibly more (the Chapada sale didn't close until in early Q3).

AUY has been underperforming since April/May because net debt increased by $100 million in Q1 when investors thought the company would generate strong cash flow, and the market was disappointed with the sale price of Chapada.

YCharts

I do believe the realized value of Chapada was a little light ($100-$200 million), but the negative free cash flow in Q1 seemed transitory and Q2 would be vastly different. It was clear a turnaround was happening last quarter, but unfortunately, the market wouldn't see the results until the Q2 report was released. While financial results still haven't come out yet, all signs point to a sharp turnaround in cash flow.

Bottom line, I believe Yamana has unknowingly confirmed their second-quarter FCF was quite robust, even though Q2 financial results haven't been released yet.

AUY is a buy going into the Q2 report (scheduled to be released next week), as not only do I expect a sharp build-up of cash last quarter (that investors don't seem to be anticipating), but there should be further improvements in free cash flow during H2. This is because debt is being cut in half (which will reduce interest on the debt by approximately $40 million per year on a go-forward basis), the company's operations remain low costs, and the price of gold is skyrocketing which is expanding margins even further.

Subscribe To The Gold Edge - Current Free Trial Offer To keep up to date with how I'm playing this bull market in gold and gold stocks, just click the "Follow" button below. If you would like additional in-depth analysis of the sector, including all of my top picks, subscribe to The Gold Edge, which is my research-intensive service that provides extensive coverage of the sector. Click here for details. Here is the latest review:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.