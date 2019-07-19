Deep Value In Colony Capital Preferred Shares

The Class "I" Preferred Shares have a potential return of 35%, 11.5% annualized return, over the next three years with a nice dividend stream.

The Perpetual Cumulative Preferred Shares have 3.7x tangible book coverage and earn an 8% dividend based on the current market price for the "I" shares.

Colony Capital is a large diversified REIT with substantial holdings of Healthcare, Hospitality and Industrial properties as well as debt investments and $43B in assets under management.

Summary of Investment Recommendation

My coverage of Colony Capital, Inc. "Colony" (CLNY) starts with a two-part series, given the complexity of the capital structure. In this first article, provide an overview of the Company and explain my strong buy recommendation for the Perpetual Cumulative Preferred Shares "Preferred Shares" and more specifically the Class "I" or "J" (CLNY.PI). The next article will discuss the common equity and my basis for valuation as well as other related matters.

The Preferred Shares are an excellent investment for income-oriented investors looking to balance risk and reward. The stock is trading at a discount of greater than 10% of the liquidation preference of $25 per share with a current annual yield of 8%. The early redemption period for the Class "I" and "J" preferred shares are June and September of 2022 respectively. The preferred shares trade on the NYSE.

Colony generates substantial "economic" earnings with a tangible book value estimated by the Author, which is net of tangible liabilities, of approximately $5.4B. This does not include any tangible value attributed to the profitable asset management business with $43B AUM. The tangible book calculation is net of $936 million in accumulated depreciation on the current holdings. The fair market value of property holdings, in a yield-starved world, could be significantly greater than the book carrying value.

The tangible book value of the Company, net of tangible liabilities, is approximately 3.7x the total preferred liquidation value of $1.4B.

Management has a strong incentive to refinance the Preferred Share equity to reduce the cost of equity capital and has been redeeming and repurchasing shares. I expect a total return of approximately 35% over the next 3 years based on the July 12, 2019, closing price of $22.22. The near-term potential upside of this investment is much greater on an annualized basis, dependent upon Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

History of Colony and Merger with NorthStar Entities

Colony had a various successful track record leading into a merger with the NorthStar companies that became effective on January 10, 2017. From the 2017 10-K:

We were organized on May 31, 2016 as a Maryland corporation, and was formed through a tri-party merger the "Merger" among Colony Capital, Inc. "Colony", NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. "NSAM" and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. "NRF" in an all-stock exchange on January 10, 2017. We elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with our initial taxable year ended December 31, 2017"

Colony provided an overview of the business mix in the May earnings call for the Q1 2019 period.

Figure 1 - Real Property and Debt Investments Overview

Figure 2 - Investment Management Overview

From 2018 10-K regarding AUM:

Assets for which the Company and its affiliates provide investment management services, including assets for which the Company may or may not charge management fees and/or incentives. AUM is based upon reported gross undepreciated carrying value of managed investments as reported by each underlying vehicle. AUM further includes a. uncalled capital commitments and b. the Company's pro rata share of assets of the real estate investment management platform of its joint ventures and investees as presented and calculated by them. The Company's calculation of AUM may differ materially from those of other asset managers, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers."

A REIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust that generally allows pass-through of income to investors without taxation. In this regard, Colony is a quasi-REIT with taxable units to be discussed in the next article. The merger with NorthStar entities has not had the results anticipated as described in the 4Q 2017 earnings call transcript.

Richard Saltzman:

It was a merger that was supposed to be earnings mutual at worse and so far it is proven to be earnings dilutive. Furthermore, the merger integration has taken longer than expected. We believe that we are largely at the end of that process and we have much greater confidence around the go forward anticipated results from the inherited NorthStar businesses that have been the primary source of our under performance in 2017."

The preferred shares, the primary focus of this article, have significantly underperformed the market as the Federal Reserve tightened policy in 2017 and 2018 and when it became clear that the merger was earnings dilutive.

Figure 3 - Colony Capital Preferred Shares Class "I"

The impact to common stock has been even more pronounced.

Figure 4 - Colony Capital Common Stock Price

Colony Capital Structure Overview

Colony is a complex entity that is required to use equity method accounting. Equity Method accounting is generally required for entities that exercise substantial control over investments for which they own a substantial position or have the control that they do not entirely own.

Colony Capital Operating Company, LLC "Operating Company" owns and controls the assets and liabilities of Colony. Colony owns approximately 94% of the Operating Company. The non-controlling interests in the Operating Company have the right to convert shares owned to Class A common shares in Colony or equivalent cash.

Figure 5 - Author's Representation of Colony Capital Structure

The Operating Company operates many subsidiaries referred to as "Investment Entities". While the Operating Company is not audited, the interests of Colony in the Operating Company are audited. The Auditor, to my knowledge, is still Ernst and Young, LLP "EY". EY has been the Auditor for Colony Capital since 2009.

Colony's financial results are complex. The reporting units are summarized as follows:

Consolidated Results (All Entities Consolidated). Colony Capital Operating Company, LLC. Colony Capital, Inc. Non-Controlling Interest in Colony Capital Operating Company, LLC. Non-Controlling Interest in Investment Entities.

The consolidated entity, in theory, benefits from scale provided by the non-controlling interests "NCI" investments in the investment entities and Colony receives compensation for management. To understand the scope and relative scale, I've prepared the following Figure with balance sheet carrying values as of March 31, 2019, 10-Q.

Figure 6 - Author's Representation - Colony Consolidated and Unconsolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2019.

Colony Financial Results Following Merger - Core FFO

Colony has substantial depreciation and amortization which is reflected in net income shown above. The Funds from Operations "FFO" are a typical measure provided as a proxy for cash flow from operations of a REIT. However, Colony has substantial debt and derivative investments as well as fee-earning assets under management that fall outside the traditional REIT model.

Colony provides a Core FFO supplement to the typical FFO providing further adjustments to amortization, impairments, capital gains, income tax benefit, and oFO, in the Author's opinion, is effectively economic earnings that includes cash and non-cash items. After scrutinizing the underlying data, I believe it is a reasonable measure to track the performance of the Company. The following table prepared by the Author provides Colony's published results for the period following the merger with NorthStar entities effective January 10, 2017.

Table 1 - Author's Summary of Historical Core FFO Provided in Earnings Supplements

The table was prepared using the Earnings Supplement provided in Form 8-K for the Company's earnings call filings for the quarters presented. The table shows the impact of the NorthStar Merger as well as higher interest rates on floating-rate debt which are offset to some extent by SWAP and derivative investments. The Core FFO results are presented after payment of Preferred Share dividends showing the substantial capacity to pay the required dividend.

Colony Financial Performance is Highly Sensitive to Interest Rates

The Operating Company Investment Entities have substantial floating rate debt and rising interest rates have diminished returns on equity following the NorthStar merger. Colony provides some understanding of interest rate sensitivity in the Earnings Call Transcript for 4Q 2017.

Mr. Saltzman, former President and CEO:

I would also like to touch on the interest rate environment and its impact on our business outlook. The 2018 forward LIBOR curve is currently about 90 basis points higher than the average LIBOR rate over the course of 2017. This translates to approximately $0.07 per share more interest expense or dilution to core FFO based on our current capital structure which includes $4.8 billion of floating rate debt. Said differently for every 25 basis points increase in LIBOR, the Company incurs approximately $12 million of incremental interest expense or $0.02 per share."

The non-recourse debt, which is specific to Investment Entities, is primarily floating rate (68%) as shown in the following table from the Q1-2019 10-Q.

Figure 7 - Colony Capital Non-Recourse Debt

Colony's floating rate debt is a function of 3-month LIBOR. The 3-month LIBOR has fallen 50 bps in the past 6 months and should fall further if the Federal Reserve lowers the Fed Funds rate as expected.

Figure 8 - 3-Month LIBOR Rate for the Past 12-Months

The Core FFO financial results demonstrate the impact of higher interest rates on the floating rate debt, but the reverse is true as well. While interest rates and volatility will continue to be a risk, the "dovish" change in Federal Reserve policy appears to be a tailwind to Colony at this point if, in fact, recession is not on the near-term horizon.

Potential Return on Class "I" Preferred Shares

Colony issued Perpetual Cumulative Preferred Shares which are traded on the NYSE. The Preferred Shares that are currently callable are trading at or near the liquidation value "Par".

Figure 9 - Colony Capital Perpetual Preferred

A dividend payment to the Preferred Shares does not require a common share dividend. It's similar to a debt instrument but requires the Colony Board to declare the dividend. All Preferred Shares are on parity. A Preferred Share has a fixed rate of dividend and only shares in the performance of the Company to the extent the market determines the safety of the dividend which is generally a function of coverage as well as the quality and value of assets net of debt. The value is also a function of interest rates and Federal Reserve policy as a premium to "risk-free" assets.

The Author purchased the "I" shares versus the "J" shares because of the trading price at the time of purchase in late June. Both issues have an early redemption feature in 2022. This provides a minimum of a 3-year return at a rate of approximately 8% based on the current market price as of July 12, 2019.

If called in 2022, then the return will include price appreciation to the liquidation value of $25 unless there is a change of control. Certainly, price appreciation can occur before the call date depending upon Colony's performance, Federal Reserve policy, and other macroeconomic factors.

The Preferred Dividend is paid using income generated within the Operating Company per the Prospectus Supplement for "I" Preferred Shares, January 2017.

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this prospectus supplement to "Colony NorthStar," "the Company," "we," "us," "our" or "our company" are to Colony NorthStar, Inc., a Maryland corporation, and its subsidiaries, including Colony Capital Operating Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, which we refer to as our "Operating Partnership." The term "you" refers to a prospective investor." "We will not: i. declare, pay or set apart funds for the payment of any dividend or other distribution with respect to any junior shares, other than in shares of junior shares; or ii. redeem, purchase or otherwise acquire for consideration any junior shares through a sinking fund or otherwise, other than a redemption or purchase or other acquisition of junior shares made for purposes of an employee incentive or benefit plan of our company or any subsidiary, or a conversion into or exchange for junior shares or redemptions for the purpose of preserving our qualification as a REIT, unless all cumulative dividends with respect to our preferred stock and any parity shares at the time such dividends are payable have been paid or funds have been set apart for payment of such dividends for all past dividend periods."

Table 2 - Author Prepared Potential Return of Preferred Shares Class "I"

Recent Insider Purchases

Dale Anne Reiss was recently appointed to the Board of Colony Capital. Director Reiss's first purchase of stock, other than restricted awards for service, was of the Preferred Class "I" and "J" Shares.

She served as Global and Americas Director of Real Estate, hospitality and construction at Ernst & Young LLP from 1998 to June 30, 2008."

Figure 10 - Director Purchase of Class "I" and "J" Preferred Shares in June 2019

Colony Maintains Adequate Cash Flow and Liquidity to Pay Preferred Dividends

The Core FFO is shown after the payment of Preferred Share dividends. While net income reflects impairments, depreciation, and amortization, Core FFO, after Preferred Share dividends shown in Table 1 remains positive. If the Federal Reserve progresses, as expected, on a path of interest rate reductions, then Core FFO can be expected to grow substantially.

Figure 11 - Preferred Dividends Paid Before FFO or Core FFO Results

The Board may have incentive to redeem more Preferred Shares. The cost of equity capital for the Preferred Shares is substantially higher than debt. Comparing Figure 7 showing the cost of debt with Figure 9 showing the cost of equity indicates Colony could save up to several hundred Bps by calling Preferred Shares and refinancing with floating rate debt or simply selling assets. The potential to do so is beyond the Author's understanding, but given taxable entities within the REIT, Management may be considering restructuring of the equity capital given that Preferred Share dividends are not tax deductible. If Management continues to redeem Preferred Shares, I would expect the remaining supply of Preferred Shares to increase in price based on supply and demand. I also expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates which makes floating rate debt even more appealing.

Table 3 - Author Prepared Summary of Preferred Shares Outstanding

Healthcare Default/Compliance Issue Cured and Debt Refinanced

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Colony had a significant impairment in the health care sector. Rather than focusing on the value of the impairment, the issue of non-performance of the real estate is more relevant. From the 10-K 2018:

Mortgage debt in the healthcare segment and other real estate equity segment with an aggregate outstanding principal of $538.5 million at December 31, 2018 and $384.5 million at December 31, 2017 was either in payment default or was not in compliance with certain debt and/or lease covenants. The Company is negotiating with the lenders and the tenants to restructure the debt and leases, as applicable, or otherwise refinance the debt."

From the 10-Q 2019:

At March 31, 2019, our healthcare portfolio is financed by $3.24 billion of outstanding debt principal, of which $2.13 billion is fixed and $1.11 billion is variable rate debt, bearing a combined weighted average interest rate of 5.28%. Through April 2019, we refinanced an aggregate of $210 million of debt principal, extending their 2019 maturities to 2022, with two one-year extension options. Previous default due to debt and/or lease coverage ratios on two of the refinanced debt have been cured."

In June of 2019, Colony closed on refinancing of fixed rate debt maturing in December 2019 for the healthcare portfolio:

It has been a busy first half of the year for Tom Barrack's Colony Capital, which just has secured a $1.7 billion refinancing on more than 150 healthcare properties across the country. Healthcare real estate investment trust Ventas provided nearly $500 million as part of the financing package. The Downtown Los Angeles-based investment firm consolidated with a five-year, $1.5 billion interest-only loan secured by its 158 healthcare properties. Those properties include senior living facilities, medical office buildings and hospitals, Colony announced in a release. The new loan has three one-year extension options; interest rate is one-month LIBOR plus 3.33 percent."

The refinancing of debt maturing in December 2019 along with the default/compliance issue resolution provides Colony with greater financial flexibility and reduces liquidity and operational concerns.

Colony Has Substantial Tangible Book Value to Cover Liquidation Preference

The analysis of tangible book value first requires netting the assets and liabilities of the Consolidated Entity from the Non-Controlling Interest in Investment Entities to determine assets and liabilities of the Operating Company. The Earnings Supplement provides this information.

Table 4 - Author Prepared Summary of Balance Sheet Items from Q1- 2019

The analysis that follows provides an estimate of tangible book or carrying value, net of tangible liabilities, of approximately $5.4B. This is net of $936 million in accumulated depreciation on property holdings. The actual fair market value of property could be significantly greater than the tangible carrying value. I have discounted the carrying value for CLNC, the publicly-traded REIT, to reflect the current market price. I have added a premium to NRE, the publicly-traded REIT, to reflect the current deal price for sale of NRE to AXA Insurance Company.

Table 5 - Author Prepared Analysis of Tangible Book Value end of Q1 2019

The tangible book value of the Company is approximately 3.7x the total preferred liquidation value of $1.4B. This may understate the value of the Company's assets because it also does not include a tangible value for the profitable Investment Management business with $43B in AUM.

Risks to Investment

Beyond the typical risks of waste, fraud, and abuse, Colony Preferred Share risks in the Author's opinion can be prioritized as follows:

Change of Control and forced conversion at an unfavorable common stock price:

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control as defined below, you will have the right unless we have elected to exercise our special optional redemption right to redeem your Series I Preferred Stock to convert some or all of your Series I Preferred Stock into a number of shares of our Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, equal to the lesser of A. the quotient obtained by dividing i. the sum of the $25.00 liquidation preference plus the amount of any accrued and unpaid dividends whether or not declared to, but not including, the Change of Control Conversion Date unless the Change of Control Conversion Date is after a record date for a Series I Preferred Stock dividend payment and prior to the corresponding Series I Preferred Stock dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for such accrued and unpaid dividend will be included in this sum by ii. the Common Stock Price; and B. 3.6075 i.e., the Share Cap, subject, in each case, to certain adjustments and provisions for the receipt of alternative consideration of equivalent value as described in this prospectus supplement."

Table 6 - Analysis of Potential Forced Conversion of Preferred "I" Shares to Common Stock

The analysis in the Table above can be summarized as follows. If the company were sold and Preferred Shareholders were forced to convert to common stock at:

a. the current common market price, then Preferred Shareholders would recognize a significant loss

b. A price of $6.16 per common share, then the Preferred Shareholders would break even, separate of dividends received

c. A price greater than $6.16 per common share, then the Preferred Shareholders would recognize a capital gain in addition to the dividends

d. A price equal to the tangible book value of $7.60 per common share, excluding any value for the profitable investment management business, then Preferred shareholders would recognize a significant capital gain.

I do not believe it is reasonable that Management, which has significant interests in the common stock or equivalent as well as the Preferred Shares, would sell the company at a price below tangible book value. This is not to indicate Management has any intention to sell the Company, rather this is simply a risk analysis.

2. Rising LIBOR Rates

As discussed previously, Colony relies on floating rate debt with SWAP and derivative investments that are designed to protect against rising interest rates to some extent. While it appears that the Federal Reserve policy has shifted to be more accommodating with lower interest rates, LIBOR costs will be a continuing concern to monitor.

3. Continued Challenges for Healthcare Properties

Colony has indicated that default on specific health care properties has been cured. This remains a risk that should be evaluated on a quarterly basis.

Concluding Thoughts on Investment in the Colony "I" and "J" Preferred Shares

All investments are subject to risk. However, the sell-off in Colony appears to be overdone given the underlying value of assets. I intend to publish a second article that focuses on the common stock. I believe the Preferred Shares and, in particular, the Class "I" and "J" represent an excellent risk reward balance.

Colony has substantial tangible net equity that provides a 3.7 multiple coverage of the liquidation preference value. Given the potential return of 35% over the next 3 years, this is a compelling opportunity.

The 10-year treasury trading at a yield of less than 2.10% provides a risk premium of nearly 6% to own the Preferred "I" or "J" shares just on a dividend basis. This is a compelling risk-reward balance given the alternatives for "risk" free return. Mrs. Reiss, the newest Board member of Colony, purchased the Preferred "I" and "J" shares shortly after joining the Board. I take this as a vote of confidence in the risk-reward balance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNY.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Author is CPA and retired Professional Engineer specializing in forensic accounting and infrastructure-related valuation, fraud investigation and other matters largely for litigation. The Author is an active value investor focused on long-term investing. The Author is not a registered investment advisor and provides information, analysis, and opinions based on the best available information and in good faith. The Author's opinions should not be construed as investment advisory work rather the Author's opinions.