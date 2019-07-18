AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It

The stock represents both value and growth, and for the long term, this is a solid stock to own.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is trading at an attractive valuation with at least 20% upside left in the near term, per my estimate. It belongs to the human and animal healthcare distribution space. It is a global pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. It operates in the U.S. and select global markets.

The company has two reportable segments, which are Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment and Other. Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment's operations provide strategic global sourcing and drug distribution. The Other segment's operations provide global commercialization services through AmerisourceBergen Consulting Services ("ABCS"). In addition, Other includes World Courier, which is a global transportation and logistics provider for the healthcare industry. Other also includes MWI, a leading animal healthcare distribution company in the U.S. and the U.K.

I believe the company has a prudently aggressive management team led by Steven H. Collis. Under the management team, ABC has generated excellent ROEs, ROICs, and cash flows in the past few years. To enhance the efficiency of its distribution platform, the company has invested more than $1 billion in its distribution infrastructure in the past 10 years. And the company has successfully built a solid distribution platform and a strong supply chain. It has also built 27 strategically located distribution centers across the U.S.

Growth Opportunities

Although healthcare distribution is a low growth business, ABC has several growth opportunities. These are described below:

ABC distributes its products to 95% of U.S. hospitals and 34% of U.S. retail pharmacies. The company has covered only 34% of U.S. retail pharmacies and has huge potential to grow its reach here.

Internationally, ABC has operations in select markets and it has significant room to expand its operations internationally.

The company's Good Neighbor Pharmacy program helps independent community pharmacies compete more effectively in a highly competitive market. As a result, the company's reach to new pharmacies is growing.

The company's Elevate Provider Network, a managed care network, connects its retail pharmacy customers to payer plans throughout the U.S. This is also helping grow its pharmacy customers.

Inorganic Growth Story

ABC has always remained a modestly acquisitive company. Through strategic acquisitions, the company has achieved immense financial success. In fiscal 2018, ABC struck two deals which will boost its revenue growth.

ABC acquired Northeast Veterinary Supply Company ("NEVSCO"), which was a regional distributor of veterinary drugs. NEVSCO primarily operates in the northeast region of the U.S. The acquisition will complement MWI's position in veterinary drugs distribution. There is scope that ABC will expand NEVSCO's operations across the U.S. and the U.K.

As mentioned above, ABC completed another deal in the same year. It acquired H.D. Smith Holding Company ("H.D. Smith"), which was the largest drug wholesaler in the U.S. The distribution items of H.D. Smith include brand, generic, and specialty drugs. I believe the acquisition of H.D. Smith will result in meaningful synergies including cost synergies at ABC. It will further strengthen ABC's supply chain.

Xcenda, a part of AmerisourceBergen, announced in May this year the acquisition of Dymaxium, which is a market access company that has developed its FormularyDecisions.com platform. Xcenda is a value-driven managed service provider in the fields of market research and product launch among many others. Xcenda is like a consultancy firm operating in the pharmaceutical space. For ABC, Xcenda offers value-added services to ABC's customers and indirectly boosts revenue growth. Dymaxium's FormularyDecisions.com platform is aimed at payers. It provides them access to clinical evidence and product information, which are critical to their decision-making process.

Competition

Inherently, healthcare distribution is a low growth and low margin business. IQVIA, a third-party provider of information in the healthcare industry, estimated that pharmaceutical sales in the U.S. will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 through 2022 (according to ABC's 10-K). ABC achieved a YoY revenue growth of 9.93% in the last fiscal year (this is better than IQVIA's projected rate) and managed to register a gross profit margin of 2.74%.

ABC's peer group includes McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health (CAH). MCK and CAH achieved YoY revenue growth of 2.86% and 6.77%. ABC's performance in delivering YoY revenue growth is better than its peers. However, as far as gross profit margin is concerned, ABC delivered poorly. MCK and CAH delivered gross profit margins of 5.48% and 4.80% respectively. But this is not a worrying sign for AmerisourceBergen, as ABC's EBITDA growth is healthy (more about this later).

Valuation

ABC competes directly with MCK and CAH in the healthcare distribution space. ABC has a non-GAAP (FWD) P/E ratio of 12.48x and P/CF ratio of 6.93x, while MCK and CAH have non-GAAP (FWD) P/E ratios of 9.80x and 8.81x and P/CF ratios of 6.40x and 4.85x respectively (at the time of writing). ABC is apparently expensive.

However, there is an invisible part of the story. ABC is growing faster than MCK and CAH. ABC's forward revenue growth is 7.05% compared to MCK's 2.95% and CAH's 5.05%. ABC's past three-year revenue growth was 7.22% CAGR, while for MCK, it was 3.94% and for CAH, it was 6.83%. ABC's EBITDA growth in the past three years was 8.83% CAGR compared to MCK's -2.45% and CAH's -3.23%. In light of these growth metrics, ABC is not expensive compared to its peers.

In terms of Return on Equity, ABC is also a winner. Its ROE is 27.86% compared to MCK's 2.4% and CAH's 0.06%. ABC's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.61% compared to MCK's 11.10% and CAH's 6.79%. ABC's net leverage is 0.77x compared to MCK's 1.10x and CAH's 2.04x. In my opinion, compared to its peers, ABC is an extremely well-managed and well-run company. And such companies come at a price. This explains why ABC is apparently expensive compared to its competitors.

Is ABC's valuation full or is there any upside left? In my opinion, ABC deserves a non-GAAP (FWD) P/E ratio of at least 15x compared to today's 12.48x. At that ratio, the projected price of the stock is at least $103. So, there is at least 20% upside left for the stock in the near term.

Risks

If drug manufacturers change pricing of their products unfavorably and launch fewer generic pharmaceutical products, ABC's revenue growth and profitability could be adversely affected. ABC's two largest customers, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), now a part of Cigna (CI), accounted for approximately 33% and 13% respectively of revenue in fiscal 2018. The loss of any one of these two customers or both will adversely affect ABC's revenue growth. ABC's top 10 customers include governmental agencies and group purchasing organizations ("GPO"). They accounted for approximately 68% of revenue in fiscal 2018. The loss of any major customer or GPO relationship could adversely affect ABC's revenue growth.

Conclusion

AmerisourceBergen's 52-week high is $94.85 and currently, it is trading around $85. Long-term investors can enter the counter right now or at slight dips. The company's long-term strategy is to adhere to a clearly defined pharmaceutical centric business model. To that end, the company is performing exceptionally well. The stock has very limited downside from the current level. The company's CEO Steven H. Collis said in the Q2 2019 earnings call:

At the core of our strategy remains a clearly defined pharmaceutical centric focus. AmerisourceBergen continues to benefit from growth in the U.S. pharmaceutical market, which was driven by strong patient demographics and prescription utilization gains as well as pharmaceutical innovation across brand, specialty and biosimilars.

The stock represents both value and growth. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.80%. Buy the stock and forget it. One fine morning, you will discover that you are a gainer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.