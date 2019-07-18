Eton Pharmaceuticals: Short-Term Setback, Proven Business Model

Shares of small biotech company Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) have risen by roughly 15% since its IPO was priced at $6 in November of last year. The share price was recently knocking at the $9 level, but the company suffered a setback with receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for one of its lead programs.

My initial glance at the situation leads me to believe that current levels are offering us an opportunity to accumulate on the cheap and participate in near-term upside. Let's take a closer look to see what we can uncover here.

Figure 1: ETON daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see an uptrend get underway in February with a second leg up in the summer. However, receipt of the Complete Response Letter from the FDA led to a gap down to the $7 level (tentatively appears to offer support and potential for bounce at this level).

Overview

Eton focuses on developing and commercializing programs via the FDA's 505(B)(2) regulatory pathway, which involves much less risk than traditional drug development. The company's stated mission is to "advance healthcare through the introduction of innovative medicines that are affordable and available to all patients" (appropriate considering current political focus on lowering drug prices). Management hopes to create value for shareholders via progressing current high value programs as well as expanding the portfolio via licensing opportunities.

Interestingly enough, the company started out as a subsidiary of Harrow Health (HROW), which was then known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals. Harrow still owns around 3.5 million shares of Eton's common stock.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

An interesting aspect of this story is that much of the management team served prior at Akorn, which, readers might recall, was at one point set to be acquired by Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) before the $4 billion+ deal fell through. CEO Sean Brynjelsen's last position was EVP of Business Development at Sagent Pharmaceuticals (bought out by Nichi-Iko Pharmaceuticals). SVP of Regulatory Affairs and Product Development Bharathi Devarakonda last served in a similar role at Hospira (leading maker of generic injectable drugs acquired by Pfizer in 2015 for $17 billion).

Let's take a look at certain recent events and how they've affected the big picture.

Select Recent Developments

On January 24th, Eton announced it'd entered into a licensing and supply agreement for ET-104, an oral liquid product candidate for treatment of a neurological condition. Partner Liqmeds Worldwide expects to complete bioequivalence trial in the second half of 2019 with NDA application to follow. Under the agreement, Eton is responsible for regulatory and marketing activities in the U.S., with Liqmeds to receive a minority profit share of commercial sales as well as $350,000 cash upfront and up to $2.15 million in milestone payments. Management believes there is significant commercial opportunity here considering that over 100 million pills are prescribed annually for ET-104's active ingredient, noting that many patients are unable to swallow pills and the liquid formulation could fill a necessary niche.

On February 11th, the company announced it'd entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Swiss-based Sintetica SA, through which it obtained U.S. marketing rights to two injectable product candidates. This boosted Eton's late-stage portfolio significantly, with three NDA filings submitted and two more expected by Q3 2019. Under terms of the deal, Eton paid Sintetica $3 million upon execution of agreements plus remains on the hook to pay $750,000 upon approval of each product. As for the nature of both these products, they are ready-to-use formulations of existing injectables, which Eton believes to be two of the highest volume compounded products in the hospital setting. Benefits offered over currently used compounded versions include longer shelf-life, higher level of sterility assurance and elimination of compounding errors.

On February 19th, Eton announced that a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies (BHC) acquired US rights to Eton's EM-100, which has the potential if approved to be the first over-the-counter preservative-free formulation eye drop for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Top-line results from a phase 3 study already demonstrated statistically significant superiority to placebo and no adverse events, as well as non-inferiority to a comparator product in the treatment of ocular itching.

On June 13th, Eton announced another licensing deal along with a pipeline update. In the agreement, Eton acquired US marketing rights from Aucta Pharmaceuticals for ET-105, a patent-pending formulation of lamotrigine that will be delivered to patients as an oral liquid. New Drug Application was submitted to the FDA in May, seeking approval as an epilepsy treatment to be used as an adjunct therapy for partial seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and generalized seizures of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients two years of age and older. Lamotrigine is currently only approved in tablet formulations and management believes that ET-105 could fill a significant niche for pediatric patients requiring precision dosing. Under deal terms, Eton pays Aucta licensing milestones of up to $5 million (includes $2 million upfront) and $1 million upon issuance of Orange-book listed patent. Aucta will also receive low double-digit royalty on net sales plus milestone payments of up to $18 million depending on commercial success of the product.

As for pipeline update, ET-102 (ready-to-use injectable formulation of phenylephrine) should be launched in Q4 2019 (addressable phenylephrine market of over 10 million units annually). For ET-203, Eton's partner will be submitting its NDA by the end of Q3 2019. For ET-104 and ET-103, if study results in September are positive, NDA submissions should take place in Q4 2019.

For DS-300, the company is appealing FDA decision to require them to follow ANDA regulatory pathway after third-party approval of a competitor product using the same active ingredient. There is also uncertainty for DS-200 as a competitor received approval for its NDA product utilizing the same active ingredient, thus receiving five years of market exclusivity under New Chemical Entity rule. For DS-100, FDA meeting is scheduled for August to discuss clinical pathway forward with potential NDA submission in 2020.

NDA submissions could also take place in 2020 for ET-101, ET-102, and ET-201. The latter of these is already approved in Europe.

On July 12th, a bit of bad news came in the form of a Complete Response Letter relating to the application for EM-100 (provided by partner Bausch). However, this appears to be only a minor setback as no clinical work is being required, and the company can likely address concerns raised by the FDA in a matter of months.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $19.6 million as compared to net loss of $7.4 million. Research and development expenses more than quadrupled to $6.5 million, while G&A came in at $1.6 million. Given burn rate and current resources, I'd expect financing via secondary or other means to take place in the near term.

The commercial opportunity for ET-202 was highlighted, considering that over 7 million vials of phenylephrine concentrate were sold last year with entire vasopressor market estimated to total $650 million in annual sales. Remember that the PDUFA date for this product candidate is October 21st. As current FDA-approved phenylephrine is only available in highly concentrated doses requiring dilution prior to use, it is one of the most frequently compounded products in the hospital setting. It's pointed out that the FDA's 2018 Compounding Priorities Plan restricts use of compounded drugs when an FDA-approved treatment is available. Also, consider that ET-202 has a two-year shelf life versus just 30 to 60 days for compounded products.

As for institutional investors of note, Opaleye Management owns a small stake (5% of shares outstanding). CEO Sean Brynjelsen has significant skin in the game with a 6.6% stake. History of small insider buys is somewhat encouraging as well.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I can certainly appreciate the advantages of Eton's business model such as lower clinical risk and pursuing novel formulations of existing products which have the potential to fill important niches or areas of unmet need. I believe this proven strategy will pay off in spades over the long term. Important near-term clinical and regulatory catalysts could cause shares to rebound in coming quarters, but at the same time, we have to keep in mind the company's burn rate and need for additional financing.

Figure 4: Specific criteria of Eton's clinical strategy (Source: corporate presentation)

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest purchasing a small pilot position in the near term to take advantage of present weakness. However, I would hold off adding to one's position until the financing overhang is taken care of (via secondary offering, debt financing, licensing deal or other means).

Risks include negative regulatory guidance for late stage programs where NDA has already been submitted or could be submitted in the near term, as well as disappointing clinical data for early and midstage programs. Most product candidates are targeting areas with substantial competition, including from big pharmaceutical companies with much more in the way of resources. Challenges to IP for certain product candidates should not be ignored either.

For our purposes in ROTY, I plan to revisit this one after the financing overhang is cleared.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.