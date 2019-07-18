Buy SLV Now Before Everyone Else

However, the real "winners" percentage wise could turn out to be the badly beaten down silver mining companies.

However, silver has begun to outperform gold in recent weeks, and the gold to silver ratio appears to have peaked after reaching an unprecedented level of nearly 94.

SLV/Silver has underperformed gold and gold miners substantially in recent years, as it typically does in the opening stages of a precious metals' bull market cycle.

Silver/iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) has surged by around 8% since my latest silver article, “Buy Silver Now” was released around 10 days ago. However, we are likely only in the beginning stages of a significant silver rally that could last for years.

Image Source

The backdrop for silver/SLV prices is extremely favorable for right now, the technical image is looking increasingly stronger, too many speculators appear to be on one side of the trade (short), and the gold to silver ratio appears to have peaked, and is starting to decline from multi-decade highs.

Why A Peak in the Gold to Silver Ratio is Significant

I want to discuss the gold to silver ratio first because it is finally starting to come down from unprecedented multi-decade high levels. The gold to silver ratio was as high as nearly 94 in recent days, but has rolled back to below 90 as of writing this article.

Image Source

Why this is important

Silver typically underperforms gold in the early stages of a precious metals' PMs' bull market, and the ratio got extremely overextended in this cycle. Therefore, the ratio is likely to begin to contract from here, and silver is likely to outperform gold going forward.

If we look at recent history, we see that every time the gold to silver ratio has reached a level of around 88, it has led to extraordinary rallies in the silver market.

We can see this in the early 2000’s, in early 2016, and most notably from 2008 – 2011, when the Fed embarked on its easing and QE programs. During this period silver essentially quintupled going all the way from around $10 to about $50 in roughly 2.5 years.

This time the ratio is more skewed than it has been in at least 20-years, suggesting that silver became extensively undervalued not only relative to gold but in general. Furthermore, the Fed is embarking on another easing program. This time the Fed will also likely eventually take rates down to zero and will probably implement new rounds of QE when necessary.

This implies that the Fed is already pivoting towards expanding the monetary base substantially, and will likely need to implement significant monetary stimulus to delay, and ultimately get the economy through the impending recession. None of this seems to be priced into the silver market right now, and that is exactly why silver is likely to go much higher from here over the next several years.

The Fed’s Crucial Role in All This

Despite stock markets being at all-time highs, and most parts of the economy looking relatively healthy, the Fed is still intent on cutting rates. There is now a 100% probability for a rate cut this month.

Source: CMEGroup.com

Moreover, there is about a 33% chance the cut will be 50 basis points, not just 25. Also, the benchmark rate is likely to be 50-100 basis points lower by May 2020.

Please keep in mind that this is given current economic conditions. As the inevitable recession approaches, the Fed is likely to act in an aggressive preemptive manner and may bring rates down lower and faster than is currently anticipated. There is also the high probability of more QE, possibly even as a preemptive measure this time.

This essentially implies that the Fed is getting ready to flood the world with an enormous amount/number of dollars, similarly to what occurred after the financial crash of 2008. This time however, the Fed will be acting proactively instead of reactively, but the result should be similar when it comes to expansion of the monetary base.

The price of gold/SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) is directly correlated to the expansion of the U.S. money supply, as I outlined in this article here. Silver's price essentially mimics gold's price on a long-term basis, but normally lags in the beginning stages of a PMs bull market, and then begins to outperform towards the mid to late stages. This is likely due to gold being a much bigger market, and its place as the “ultimate hedge” against inflation, and the “safe-haven” of choice asset.

Nevertheless, silver shares many of the same attributes that apply to gold and when the PMs bull market gets going, silver often plays catch up, and tends to overshoot to the upside and greatly outperform gold in later stages due to the market being much smaller. Short covering also plays a big role in this phenomenon.

SLV vs GLD Last Bull Cycle

Data by YCharts

Inflation’s Goldilocks Environment is a Big Plus

Inflation is essentially in a goldilocks zone right now as the latest CPI, and PCE figures both came in at 1.6%. This is well below the Fed’s 2% target rate; thus, the Fed has plenty of room to ease in such an environment despite stock markets being at all-time highs, and with most parts of the economy functioning relatively well.

CPI Infaltion

Source: TradingEconomics.com

PCE Infaltion

Source: Investing.com

Moreover, as the Fed eases and potentially implements fresh rounds of QE, inflation could easily rise above 2%, which would also be very bullish for gold and silver, as these metals are hedges against inflation. Furthermore, Fed easing should lead to lower, possibly even negative interest rates on treasuries, another bullish element for gold and silver as they essentially compete for share in the “safe-haven" market.

Demand for treasuries should fall as they will likely provide negative inflation adjusted returns, thus demand for gold and silver will likely continue to increase. Another casualty of lower rates and QE will be the dollar, as it is likely to head lower once the Fed’s printing presses begin flooding the financial system with more dollars once again. This will make gold and silver cheaper in alternative currencies and should contribute to the overall demand picture concerning gold and silver.

Speculator Sentiment: Another Bullish Factor

For whatever reason, speculators have been incredibly bearish on silver in recent years. We can see this in silver’s anemic price action over the past few years, and we can see this in the COT report. Throughout much of 2018, and 2019 net speculative positions in silver’s futures market went negative.

Silver COT

This phenomenon has not been observed in at least 10 years, prior to 2018. This implies that market participants have been extremely bearish on silver, probably even overly bearish on silver in recent years. This means that many speculators have been and likely remain on one side of the trade, the short side. This is typically a great counter indicator that market sentiment is likely to change, and many short positions will need to be covered, which should exacerbate the upcoming silver rally.

Technically Speaking

Technically speaking, we can see that silver/SLV has underperformed gold and gold mining stocks/ETFs like VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), and VanEck Vectors Jr Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) substantially since the PMs' bull market began in early 2016. However, we see that now silver is finally starting to move higher, and it looks like it may begin to outperform gold going forward.

We are at least starting to see signs of this in the gold to silver ratio as well as in the price action of silver relative to gold and gold mining stocks in the last few weeks. We see that since around the time the PMs bull market began GDX and GDXJ are up by nearly 100% each, GLD is up by over 32%, and SLV has only gained around 13%.

Data by YCharts

However, over the past two weeks we’ve seen SLV move up by 4.4% relative to GLD’s essentially flat performance. GDX has gained nearly 5%, while junior minors have surged by over 7%.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, if we look at a few more charts, we see that SLV/silver is starting to surge, up by around 8% over the last several sessions. GLD/gold is essentially flat in the same time frame, likely consolidating before the next move higher. Also, GDX, and GDXJ have consolidated and are starting to surge as well once again.

SLV 1-year

Source: StockCharts.com

GLD 1-Year

GDX 1-Year

GDXJ 1-Year

So, we see gold miners continue to outperform as they should in a bull market, and we see silver starting to catch up, outperforming gold in recent weeks, implying that we are likely entering the mid stage of the current PMs' bull market.

Intermediate, and longer-term, I expect silver, gold, gold miners and junior gold miners to do extremely well. However, percentage wise, gold miners and silver will very likely outperform gold significantly in the later stages of this bull cycle.

But Wait, What About Silver Miners?

I will save some specifics of this section of the discussion for my Marketplace Service subscribers, but we began diversifying our PM positions recently. We’ve added certain silver miners to our portfolio, and the results have been stellar.

One factor about silver miners that investors should consider is that they have been beaten down, hated, considered dead money for years. Certain quality names look extremely undervalued and should do extraordinarily well going forward, outperforming even the gold mining ETFs mentioned in this article.

In fact, I expect certain badly beaten down and undervalued silver mining stocks to appreciate by several hundred percent within the next year or two if silver continues to outperform gold from here.

SLV: A Great Way to Build Exposure to Silver

SLV is an exchange-traded fund that is designed to give investors a cost-efficient way to gain access to the silver market without having to buy silver futures or the physical metal.

The SLV ETF is engineered to mimic the spot price of silver. Each share owned by an investor represents a fractional ownership in the fund, which holds over 325 million ounces of physical silver worth roughly $4.5 billion.

SLV is an efficient and convenient trading vehicle, as it mimics silver's spot price, yet investors do not need to deal with exchanges that facilitate futures contracts and do not have to pay prices over spot to procure the physical asset.

It is also extremely liquid and can easily be bought and sold like any other highly liquid stock or ETF. In addition, SLV has very attractive options that can be traded with great ease.

Since SLV is physically backed by silver and mimics the commodity's price almost identically, I refer to the ETF and silver interchangeably throughout some parts of this article.

The Bottom Line: Silver Is Back and It Is Going Higher

The backdrop is set for silver to begin its outperformance going forward. It has been hated, shorted, possibly even manipulated for years. It has lagged gold and gold miners substantially in recent years, as it typically does in the early stages of a PMs' bull market.

However, the Fed is ready to embark on another easing cycle, which I expect will be very extensive and should flood the financial system with massive amounts of liquidity. First to attempt to delay the recession, and then to pull the economy out of the recession. Gold, silver, and gold miners should do extremely well.

Furthermore, silver is already beginning to outperform gold, as it did in the later stages of the prior bull market, and as it has typically done throughout recent history. Moreover, silver mining shares that have been beaten down relentlessly in recent years could be the real “winners” percentage wise going forward.

Therefore, I recently increased my silver/SLV positions, have added some silver miners to my portfolio, and will add more silver miners to AIG’s portfolio going forward. Returns could turn out to be phenomenal over the next few years in the silver segment in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD AND GOLD RELATED ASSETS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.