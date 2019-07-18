Netflix Swings And Misses Big

After the bell on Wednesday, shares of streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) dropped after the company's second quarter earnings report. As detailed in this investor letter, subscriber growth was nowhere near street or management's estimates, and that overshadowed an earnings beat. While the company says that Q3 is off to a good start and looking better, the increase of competition moving forward makes this a tough place to be.

As the graphic below shows, Netflix missed its own forecast by more than two million global subscribers. This was the largest spread going back to 2016, and unfortunately that made it a big miss. Interestingly enough, the last time that Netflix provided this graphic in an earnings letter was in the year ago period, when it also missed its forecast. That's also three misses in the second quarter over the past four years.

(Source: Q2 investor letter linked above)

Investors care most about subscriber growth, and that's why management was quick to say that Q3 is looking better. The letter pointed to price hikes perhaps hurting Q2, along with a weaker slate of new content. For this period, growth of 7 million subscribers is forecast, with almost all of that coming from the international side. US paid adds are forecast to be less than the year ago period, which doesn't inspire confidence after the big miss.

Netflix was quick to point out that competition in this space will soar in the coming year, with Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL), and a host of others launching new services. That also means that Netflix will lose access to some of its legacy TV content, with shows such as Friends and The Office moving to other platforms. The loss of Disney content will also hurt as Netflix appeals to a younger audience.

The other issue that many have with Netflix is the company's history of significant cash burn. Guidance remains for a burn of $3.5 billion this year, with a narrowing of that decline in further years. At the end of the quarter, cash was about $5 billion, with debt at $12.6 billion. However, only $1 billion was burned in the first six months, so that net debt position will increase into 2019's end.

The notion of reduced cash burn is based on the notion that subscribers keep surging, meaning strong revenue growth as well as expanding profitability. If competition puts a dent into those plans, the company will need to continue its pattern of capital raises through either debt or perhaps equity at some point. Investors also are being diluted over time through stock-based compensation.

As you can see in the chart below, Netflix shares dropped about 11% on the large subscriber miss, and are now about $100 off their all-time high. While there will be those who buy the dip, you have to wonder if consumers are starting to think about all of those other streaming services about to launch. Netflix has a history of cash burn, and while it can currently continue to tap capital markets to fund its growth plans, further subscriber misses would only cloud the company's future.

(Source: cnbc.com)

