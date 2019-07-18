Core Laboratories: The Valuation Is Untenable

Source: Core Labs

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) reports earnings July 24th. Analysts expect revenue of $173.62 million and EPS of $0.46. The revenue estimate implies 4% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

North America E&P

North America land drilling had been white-hot over the past few years. Then, all of a sudden, it wasn't. The sector faced headwinds in the second half of 2018. Customers' budget constraints led to declining pricing power. Those headwinds bled into Q1 2019 as well. The turf wars claimed Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTIQ) as a casualty. Rising oil prices tend to spur E&P in the oil patch. I now have serious questions. Where will the demand come from? Are oil prices being driven by demand or by external shocks? Fears over waning demand could linger for a while.

Core Labs reported Q1 2019 revenue of $169 million, which fell 2% sequentially. Revenue from Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement both fell by low single digits.

E&P was hurt by the fall-off in oil prices in Q4 2018, particularly in the Permian Basin. Brent oil prices peaked in October 2018 at around $85; it now sits at $62. The fall in drilling activity continued into Q1 2019 and caused Production Enhancement revenue to decline. Reservoir Description revenue of $103 million fell 3% Q/Q. This segment provides services for deepwater drilling. Until oil prices remain above $70 for an extended period, it may not be profitable enough for big oil to invest in deep water in a big way. Reservoir Description is over 60% of total revenue, and its outlook remains unclear.

Analysts expect Q2 revenue growth for Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB), and Baker Hughes (BHGE). If revenue rebounds, then it will likely be spurred by North America E&P. Is revenue growth sustainable? The economy is weak enough that the Fed is considering cutting interest rates. Unless demand for oil returns in a big way, Core Labs' top line could be stagnant for the second half of the year.

Will Cost Cuts Spur EBITDA?

Last quarter, management took a scalpel to operating costs to help offset the decline in revenue. Cost of sales rose 1%, which caused gross profit to fall by double digits. Gross margin was 25%, down 200 basis points versus Q4 2018. Core Labs made deep cuts to G&A expense; G&A was $17 million, down 29% Q/Q. The company reported EBITDA of $24 million, which rose 7% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 14%, up over 100 basis points versus Q4 2018.

If management makes more cuts to operating costs amid rising revenue, then it could create out-sized growth in EBITDA. However, CLB's valuation leaves a lot to be desired. I have been critical of CLB's robust trading multiple in the past. The stock still trades at 23x run rate EBITDA (last three quarters annualized), which remains too robust for a cyclical name. This also compares unfavorably to Oil States International (OIS) and National Oilwell Varco (NOV) which trade at 11x and 12x EBITDA, respectively. The potential for EBITDA growth is strong, yet the company's valuation remains untenable.

Conclusion

CLB is down over 50% Y/Y. However, its valuation remains untenable. Sell CLB.

