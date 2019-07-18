Phreesia: Non-Convincing SaaS IPO

Phreesia (PHR) has gone public in an IPO which can easily be called a success as I wonder whether this is a successful IPO in the long run. I have doubts about the competitive moat as well as the valuations in light of decelerating growth and lacklustre margins, making me very cautious from here.

Improving Healthcare Experience

Phreesia provides comprehensive solutions which improve the healthcare experience by engaging patients in their care, enabling provider organisations to optimise efficiency. The company claims to be a leader based on integrated capabilities through its own namesake SaaS platform.

This platform allows providers to manage intake processes and integrate payment solutions. At the same time, the platform allows companies to directly communicate with patients as well. Some 50,000 providers of care have used the platform, covering a staggering 54 million patient visits, as the platform processed more than $1.4 billion in payments as well.

The company believes that patient intake is complex and a time-consuming process involving registration, verification, questionnaires, scheduling and payments. Inefficiencies and mistakes result in a lot of adverse outcomes for both caregivers and takers. This is solved by the Phreesia Platform which does this through mobile devices, a dashboard or intake tablets, each accessible through a customer-made experience.

Valuation & IPO Talks

Phreesia aimed to sell 7.8 million shares in a preliminary price range of $15-17 per share as solid pricing made that shares were finally sold at $18 per share. With 1.2 million shares benefiting selling shareholders, that implies that gross proceeds for the company amount to $119 million.

With 35.2 million shares outstanding, equity of the company is valued at $633 million at the offer price. Pegging net proceeds at around $105 million and taking into account a net debt load of $32 million ahead of the IPO, I see a net cash position at $73 million, for operating assets being valued at $560 million.

The company generated $79.8 million in sales in 2017, yet the company reported a loss of $14.6 million. Sales were up just over 25% to $99.9 million in 2018 as operating losses narrowed a bit to $9.5 million. Based on the operating asset valuation, the company thus trades at 5.5 times sales while showing decent growth. The issue, however, is the first quarter results, with sales growth slowing down rapidly. First quarter sales growth slowed down to less than 19%, with sales coming in at $28.3 million. Problematic is that operating losses more than doubled to $4.3 million, not a positive sign as well, of course.

Despite these operational headwinds, shares have opened up, with gains to $25 per share at the moment of writing, which gives the company a market valuation of $880 million, and an operating asset valuation of a little over $800 million. This is equal to roughly 8 times trailing sales, far too steep of a multiple for me to consider, given the actual performance.

Not Special Enough To Consider

While the solution of Phreesia looks good on paper, reality is that the solution does not look that differentiated and could easily be replicated by competitors, at least that is how I believe it to be. These two are very important observations as other risks include the current losses, modest pace of growth, customer concentration issue (largest customer makes up a fifth of sales), and high upfront costs incurred with new contracts, on top of the high valuation (read = expectations) as well, of course.

Paying an 8 times sales multiple for a company which claims to be a SaaS business, but reality is not really, seems like a steep multiple with growth having slowed down to less than 20% on an annual basis, while operating losses have reversed trend and have started to increase again. Given all of this, I am very happy to pass on this offering and this "opportunity", as there are plenty more real SaaS players around who post much more impressive growth with perhaps more sustainable solutions.

While shorting IPOs with a limited float is typically dangerous, I would lean more to the short side if I was forced to make a decision, given the circumstances at this valuation as well as expectations, as I have no interest to join the IPO buzz at such valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.