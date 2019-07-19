Significant Upside Potential For Hospitality Properties Trust Due To Recent Market Inefficiencies

The stock is down close to 5-year lows, and at the current price, in a worst-case scenario, I see only about 12% downside risk.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) is a timely long for investors looking to diversify their portfolio by adding a strong dividend paying company. With the current stock price (at time of writing this article) of $24.91, the stock is down near 5-year lows. This is in part due to a recent sell-off by many different hedge funds. But there are still some well-known hedge funds still long their positions in HPT, which include Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma Advisers, and Citadel Investment Group (I will discuss this later in my article and provide more in-depth analysis of why this is important).

Background

HPT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). According to the company's annual 10-K:

our principal internal growth strategy is to apply asset management strategies to aid our hotel operators in improving performance and to participate through additional returns and percentage rents in increases in the operating income of our managed hotel properties and increases in the total sales at our leased hotels and travel centers, respectively. Our asset management team also works closely with our operators to ensure our hotels and travel centers are well maintained and that capital investments are well planned and executed efficiently in order to maximize the long term value of our properties.

Company Overview

HPT reports revenues to two main segments, which include Hotel Operating Revenue and Rental Income. As of their last annual 10-K, "we owned 326 hotels with 50,543 rooms or suites, and 199 travel centers". They operate in 45 states in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Below is a list from their 10-K which shows all of the company's hotel brands, number of properties, and number of rooms/suites:

Travel center properties also play a crucial role in how HPT operates the company. Again, from their annual 10-K:

As of December 31, 2018, we owned 199 travel centers, all of which we lease to TravelCenters of America LLC or its subsidiaries, or TA, pursuant to long term leases; 149 of our travel centers are operated under the TravelCenters of America®, or TA®, brand name and 50 are operated under the Petro Stopping Centers®, or Petro®, brand name. As of December 31, 2018, we have invested $2.5 billion in 149 TA® branded properties with 3,544 land acres and $1.1 billion in 50 Petro® branded properties with 1,386 land acres. In January 2019, we sold 20 travel centers to TA that were included in the 199 travel centers that we leased to TA as of December 31, 2018, and we and TA amended our leases.

There are many different key things I pulled from these statements. But the big thing I liked to see is how HPT is committed to growing their business, investing a combined $3.6 billion into a combined 4,930 acres of land. These travel centers are all located on or near highways and offer fuel and other traveling necessities. Their typical travel center has 20-25 acres of land, more than 200 parking spaces for tractor-trailers and cars, nationally recognized quick service food services, and even lounges for truck drivers/motorists. In my analysis, these travel centers seemed to be more upscale in nature than a typical "rest-area" on a highway. This is due to the fact that the average travel center for HPT has 20-25 acres of land and more than 200 parking spaces, which allows for large amounts of people to stop while traveling.

People who travel a lot (especially long distance) typically pass multiple "rest-areas" (from here on, I'll call them travel centers). With HPT investing in multiple travel centers, this is a great revenue stream for the company. Hopefully, being more upscale than other competitors will also allow the company to have a great competitive advantage.

Outside Analysis Supporting Thesis

In an article by Nina Todic, she discusses the current story behind HPT's stock. In this article, she dives into how there are many hedge funds that have gotten out of their positions in the company, which has likely been a recent cause of why the stock is beaten down. With large funds taking out their capital from a single stock, it can cause drastic price changes in companies. However, as previously stated, there are other large hedge funds which still have long positions in the stock. This leads me to believe my analysis of the company is strong.

Nina Todic originally wrote the article for Insider Monkey, but I saw this article on Yahoo Finance. Insider Monkey tracks hedge funds and their positions in companies to try to determine a strategy for the everyday investor.

Source: Obtained from Nina Todic's article showing the number of hedge funds with positions in HPT.

The chart above does a great job in showing how these large funds exit and enter HPT. Typically, when a large hedge fund takes out a position completely, due to the massive amounts of capital they employ, the specific stock will decline in price. However, Nina Todic explains that there are still large hedge funds with positions in HPT, such as Renaissance Technologies ($40.3 million position), Two Sigma Advisers, and Citadel Investment Group (Two Sigma and Citadel did not have their positions listed).

Potential Risks to Thesis

HPT has not outperformed the broader market for quite some time now. Source: Created by author using Yahoo Finance charts. HPT (bold line) against S&P 500 Index.

As my chart shows, HPT has not had the best recent track record in terms of beating the market returns. This may deter investors in wanting to be in the stock. The above chart is not attractive. I understand that, but I always go back to the dividend payments, which I will speak to later in the article.

The next risk is the potential for natural disasters. Being in the real estate business, they are prone to natural disaster damage. If their hotels or travel centers are hit by massive damage, they will have to spend money on repairs. Also, if the natural disasters are bad enough, they may have to temporarily close some of their locations.

Catalysts Supporting Thesis

HPT is a fundamentally strong company with a great management team. Although their stock may not perform well in terms of outperforming the market, there are a number of catalysts that strongly support my thesis. HPT makes quarterly dividend payments to investors, which are slowly growing and increasing in value. Next, the company's recent investments can go a long way in the eyes of investors. Finally, choosing to operate in luxury and upper midscale properties can help the brand's image.

Quarterly Dividend Payments:

All investors like dividend payments because it allows them to have cash inflows from the companies they invest in. In terms of HPT, I have mapped out their dividend payments since October of 2000, in hopes of analyzing some kind of pattern. Below are my results:

Source: Created by author using data obtained from NASDAQ.

As shown in my chart, the max payment since 2000 was $0.77, while the minimum was only $0.07 (May 2004). Ever since the lows, the company began increasing their dividend payments, which is very positive. The dividends were cut from highs of $0.77 in January 2009, to $0.45 in January 2010. However, since that cut, the company has been slowly and steadily growing them back.

Over the full 17-year period which I have calculated these payments from, the average yearly payment was $2.45 per share. This gives HPT an impressive nearly 10% dividend yield (9.83% to be exact)!

Impressive Recent Investments:

As stated earlier, HPT has been investing into different projects in hopes of building an even more impressive portfolio of real estate for their investors. HPT has spent $3.6 billion in purchasing nearly 5,000 acres of land. This can be an extremely positive thing in the eyes of investors for many reasons. First, by purchasing more land, they are hoping to generate more revenues from the use of the land. Whether they purchase land for hotels or for their travel centers, they can generate more revenue, which in turn can possibly increase dividend payments. Second, with the purchases of more land, they are making it so that their competitors can't obtain that land. This allows HPT to gain competitive advantages over their competitors.

Luxury and Upper Midscale Properties:

Choosing to operate their hotels with these specific properties can differentiate them from competitors. People generally like staying in nicer places due to the amenities offered by them. These amenities can include spas, pools, gyms, and restaurants. Having all of these things for the use of a customer can go a long way in making them happy. However, they can come at a cost, and HPT recognizes that, so they also have midscale properties in their portfolio. This allows them to reach a more diversified group of people, hopefully increasing their revenues.

Valuation

The valuation I have put together consists of the dividend earnings chart, as I showed earlier, and a DCF model. I chose the DCF among other techniques, because I wanted to see how their projections would look in the future. The DCF model does an excellent job of showing me what the company is really worth, compared to what it is currently trading at.

Source: Created by author using data gathered from analyzing company's annual 10-K.

The DCF model I put together put a value per share price of $55.30. It is important to note, that I personally do not have this as my price target. Instead, I have tracked back throughout history to analyze prices of HPT. Through extended fundamental and technical analysis, I would put a price target on HPT of about $33. This is 33% upside from the current market price of $24.91. With 33% upside potential, I have built in about 11% downside potential (which would put the price to $22).

The 33% upside, in my opinion, greatly outweighs the 11% downside potential. However, if the 11% seems like too much, there is a great way to hedge your long position, with a put option. I typically like options because it is almost like buying insurance in the sense that you cash in if/when you need it. So, it may be smart to buy a put option as a hedge against a long position, which will give the investor the insurance to not lose as much money as if only holding a long position.

My dividend model is pretty simple in nature, and I have explained some of it in my catalyst section. Essentially, what I have done is obtained dividend payment data from NASDAQ website and put it into an excel sheet. Then, I simply found max payments, minimum payments, average payments, standard deviation of payments, average yearly dividend payments, and dividend yield. I will attach the same chart as in my previous section for reference.

Source: Created by author using data obtained from NASDAQ.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I'd like to emphasize a long position due to recent market inefficiencies. These inefficiencies are in part due to large hedge funds selling-off their positions, driving the price down. However, with big players in the hedge fund industry still long HPT, I align my thinking with them that the dividend yield is worth being in the stock. Whether the price of HPT drops 11% to the $22 level, or rises 33% to the $33 level, an investor can still expect strong quarterly dividend payments from HPT.

