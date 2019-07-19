Crescent Point Energy: Around $400 Million In Positive Cash Flow For 2019

A 3.5x multiple would value it at around $4.50 per share.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) remains on track to generate a substantial amount of positive cash flow in 2019. Mid-to-high $50s WTI oil (and a $7 oil differential) would allow it to generate over $400 million in positive cash flow before dividends.

The issue of differentials should continue to be monitored since that could have a significant impact on Crescent Point Energy's results. Canadian differentials have improved after Alberta announced oil production curtailments late in 2019, and it has been trying to ease the curtailments gradually to keep prices supported.

This article uses $USD unless otherwise indicated and assumes an exchange rate of CAD$1.31 to USD$1.00.

2019 Outlook At Strip Prices

At current strip prices (such as $57 WTI oil) Crescent Point Energy may be able to deliver $2.663 billion in oil and gas revenue. This is based on 172,000 BOEPD in production, with around 78% of that production being oil. Crescent Point's hedges appear to have around $30 million in positive value, bringing its total revenue up to $2.693 billion net of hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Millions Oil 49,017,368 $50.00 $2,451 NGLs 8,112,432 $19.00 $154 Natural Gas 33,901,200 $1.70 $58 Hedge Value $30 Total Revenue $2,693

With its CAD$1.25 billion ($954 million) capital expenditure budget, Crescent point would have around $2.3 billion in cash outlays. This would allow Crescent Point to generate $393 million in positive cash flow after dividends.

$ Millions Operating Expenses $628 Royalties $373 Transportation $100 G&A $90 Interest $130 CapEx $954 Dividends $25 Total Expenses $2,300

This is consistent with Crescent Point's cash flow calculations with various oil prices.

Source: Crescent Point Energy

About Differentials

Crescent Point's results are significantly influenced by oil differentials. In Q1 2019, its oil production was 43% tied to Canadian Light Sour Blend prices, 21% to Fosterton crude (typically receiving a premium to WCS), 13% to the negotiated price for Utah wax crude, 13% to the Sweet at Clearbrook oil price and 10% to other blends.

Source: Crescent Point Energy

In recent quarters, differentials have played a prominent role in Crescent Point's realised price for its oil. In Q1 2019, WTI oil prices declined a few dollars from Q4 2018, but Crescent Point Energy's realised price went up a bit due to narrowing differentials.

Source: Crescent Point Energy

I estimate that Crescent Point's oil differentials will average around $7 during 2019, although that will also depend on how well Alberta manages the easing of its oil curtailments. Around 26% of Crescent Point's revenues (as of Q1 2019) comes from the US, so it does have some diversification away from Canadian pricing.

Leverage And Valuation

If Crescent Point put all its positive cash flow towards reducing its net debt (although it also repurchased 3.2 million shares in Q1 2019) then it would end 2019 with around $2.67 billion in net debt. This is around 1.8x its projected unhedged 2019 EBITDAX, which doesn't appear too bad.

Crescent Point's valuation (based on its current share price and its projected year-end net debt) has gone down to around 3.0x its unhedged 2019 EBITDAX. A 3.5x multiple instead would make Crescent Point's shares worth around $4.50, while a 4.0x multiple would make it worth around $5.85 per share.

Conclusion

The current oil pricing environment is a decent one for Crescent Point Energy, and it should generate close to $400 million in positive cash flow in 2019. This will help it reduce its leverage below 2.0x and keep its financials in pretty good shape.

Crescent Point's stock appears undervalued again after declining significantly from April/May levels. At mid-$50s oil, I'd expect Crescent Point to continue paying down its debt, although production growth is likely to be modest. This does assume that Crescent Point's oil differentials can stay at around $7, which is something to continue monitoring going forward.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.