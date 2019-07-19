Ensco Rowan: Post-Tender Valuation Update

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) to be renamed Valaris (VAL) announced a successful tender offer of its Senior Notes last week. Due to an abundance of participation by Senior Note holders in the tender offer, management chose to increase the tendered amount from $600.0 million to $724.1 million at a weighted average cost of 76.1% of par value thereby reducing outstanding debt principal by $951.8 million. The table below shows tendered amounts, annual interest savings, and yield-to-maturity of the various note classes at the tendered price.

(Source: Company press release and Author calculations)

Some readers commented in my previous report that the tender would not be successful due to the large discount to par value offered. I countered that as an individual investor with a relatively small holding, a hold-out strategy could be sensible, but that institutional investors were likely to tender their notes due to Lender Fatigue and Agency Conflicts.

Many of these notes were investment-grade at issuance. Investment-grade corporate mutual funds are not well structured to handle distressed debt. The people working in investment-grade credit have limited training and experience in credit analysis or restructurings as the vast majority of their coverage is never downgraded to CCC. They focus more on trading strategies and interest rate forecasts. The mutual funds which retained these notes have analysts and portfolio managers which have spent the past 5 years getting yelled at in meetings as these notes continued to trade down in value. They were looking for an excuse to get out (Lender Fatigue). Agency Conflicts refers to these people having a compensation plan which doesn’t necessarily align with their investors' interests. They may believe these notes will ultimately be paid off at par, but if their bonus is negatively impacted by holding a troubled account, they are going to dump it.

For the credit opportunity funds which purchased these notes at lower prices, an exit at ~75 cents on the dollar makes sense as they can realize a high internal rate of return (“IRR”) which drives their carried interest fees and bonuses.

From the perspective of shareholders, the yield to maturity of 11-13% is a great investment. As these notes must be paid to remain solvent, that represents a risk-free investment at 11-13% vs. the 10-year treasury rate of 2.1% at the time of the tender.

Updated Liquidity Forecast

I’ve updated my liquidity analysis. Recall in my prior note that Goldman Sachs, acting as the company's adviser, created a summary 5-year forecast of the combined company from which I reduced revenue assumptions, but left operating expenses unchanged. That forecast is updated below for the post-tender results. In my previous forecast, I used the Luminus Management forecasted net interest expense from their $2.5 billion special dividend proposal to save time. As I was updating the forecast, I realized that I didn’t agree with their interest income assumptions, so my annual interest expense doesn’t fall as much from the prior forecast as the tender would have indicated.

(Source: Goldman Sachs and Author Estimates)

Update to Book-Based Valuation

The table below updates the book-based valuation for the outcome of the tender. In my previous article, I chose to use book value as the significant impairments in 2014 and 2015, with limited impairments thereafter, indicated that improving industry fundamentals supported the book value.

(Source: Company filings and Author Estimates)

Obviously, there’s still some wood to chop to get the market value up to the adjusted book value. The current valuation paradigm is based on the assumption that this company is still at some risk of insolvency (although decreasing) and could either restructure and/or sell off its fleet at current depressed market prices.

I believe that the company has sufficient liquidity to work through the current market environment and should be valued as a going concern. This belief is supported by improving day rates, utilization levels, and the recent successful tender offer. I believe the current valuation paradigm will shift to a going concern basis once industry utilization levels pass 75% as day rates have historically escalated rapidly at industry utilization levels of 85% or higher. Note that day rates are linked to industry-wide utilization levels, not Ensco Rowan utilization levels, which are higher.

Valuation Cross-check

I’ve provided an alternative valuation below based on operating cash flows. As mentioned in the initial article, it is very difficult to determine a normalized level of earnings or cash flow for a cyclical company in order to apply a valuation multiple. The alternative valuation draws from my 5-year liquidity forecast. Note that my 2024 EBITDA assumption is over 33% lower than the management projection.

As the company is changing its capital structure through debt reduction, I used valuation multiples of EBITDA and Net Operating Profit After Taxes (“NOPAT”) which are both prior to interest expense. The valuation multiples are derived from the average multiple for oil field services companies per Professor Aswath Damodaran’s valuation data as of January 2019. Note that higher revenues with a largely fixed cost structure create rapidly rising value.

(Source: Author forecast and valuation multiples from Aswath Damodoran)

Conclusion

The recent tender offer was more successful than expected improving the liquidity profile and reducing debt outstanding at an attractive discount to par value. The stock has not been given credit for improving industry metrics (day rates and utilization), nor recent strategic actions. The stock remains valued based on recent rig sales at depressed market prices. A going concern valuation represents significant upside potential, and I expect the valuation paradigm to shift to a going concern basis over the next two years as industry utilization levels approach 75%. The EBITDA multiple and NOPAT multiple show estimates of share value, should the company be valued in line with the Oilfield Services Sector average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.