Callon Petroleum Got Carrizo For A Steal

Two interesting oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms have, in an effort to grow larger and become more efficient, decided to work together in order to create significant shareholder value. This maneuver takes the form of one of the players, Callon Petroleum (CPE) acquiring rival Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) in an all-stock transaction valuing the latter on an EV (enterprise value) basis of nearly $3.2 billion. While shareholders of Callon did not take the news all that well, the fact of the matter is that Callon appears to have gotten a nice deal on a quality operator that will, in the long run, generate significant returns for Callon and its investors.

A look at the transaction

Other than all-cash transactions, all-stock deals are as simple as M&A activity gets. According to a press release issued by Callon, the company has reached an agreement whereby it will acquire Carrizo in an all-stock deal valuing the latter at nearly $3.2 billion. Based on the terms of the agreement, shareholders in Carrizo will receive 2.05 shares of Callon for each share of Carrizo they currently own. Given Callon's closing share price immediately prior to this development becoming public, that would have translated to value per unit of Carrizo of $13.12. In response to this news, shares of Callon plummeted, closing down nearly 16% at $5.38. Assuming this price remains unchanged, the effective price being paid for Carrizo has dropped to about $11.03 per unit, bringing the premium paid for the company from nearly 25% to just 5%.

*Taken from Callon Petroleum

Based on the share price movement of Callon and Carrizo in response to this news, it's clear the market is less-than-enthusiastic regarding the decision by Callon's management team. That said, there's a great deal of rationale behind the transaction taking place. Collectively, as you can see in the image above, the combined firm will be a much larger entity than either Callon or Carrizo on their own. Together, the firms will control around 200,000 net acres of land between the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. Of this, an estimated 90,000 net acres will lie in the Delaware Basin, which is an attractive basin located within the Permian. Using first quarter (of 2019) production figures, the company will produce around 102.3 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, about 71% of which will be in the form of oil.

With size will also come economies of scale. According to management, cost savings are very much on the table. In 2020 and beyond, annual run-rate synergies will range between $100 million and $125 million. This will be driven by a few different factors. For starters, the latest data from Callon show cash G&A expense of $2.57 per boe, while for Carrizo the figure is about $2.14 per boe. The combined firm, however, will see this drop to only $1.37 per boe. In all, annual run rate synergies for cash G&A should come in at between $35 million and $45 million. This kind of improvement makes sense when you consider that a big part of the absorption of Carrizo by Callon will involve the elimination of dual functions.

Even though cash G&A expenses will improve, they don't make up the largest part of savings. According to management, operational synergies will generate between $65 million and $80 million in annual run rate synergies. Not only that, the company also expects to benefit from an improved operating structure that will permit a lower cost of capital for the firm. In all, this is expected to save the firm $200 million on a net present value basis over a 10-year period, with total net present value savings over the next decade for the firm totaling more than $850 million.

Due to these improvements, which are expected to begin showing up right after the acquisition is completed, it's expected for free cash flow to result. At what management dubbed 'the current strip', the company should generate over $100 million in free cash flow in 2020, and in 2021, its free cash flow breakeven will be less than $50 per barrel for oil. This is down from the $60 per barrel that Callon would generate alone for this year. Production, too, should manage to expand some, with a CAGR of 10% through 2021 on a pro forma basis. On top of that, as you can see in the image below, the business will diversify as well. In 2018, all of its oil was priced under Midland, but by 2021, pro forma for the transaction getting completed, it will see most of its exposure shift to the Gulf Coast.

*Taken from Callon Petroleum

Callon got a bargain

Right now, the market seems to dislike this move (at least for Callon), but to be fair, the market seems to dislike the entire space. Several companies in this space, some of which have incredibly little leverage, are trading at the deep value range, and while it wasn't the cheapest I have seen, Carrizo was certainly one of them. Even at the $3.2 billion purchase price, which includes $200 million in preferred stock and $1.72 billion in net debt, the EV/EBITDA multiple on the firm is about 4.4 at a time when the industry average is between 5 and 6. In a healthy, stabilized environment, a low-leveraged firm with growth prospects and capable of generating positive free cash flow could be worth a multiple of perhaps 10.

For my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I performed cash flow deep dives earlier this year of both Carrizo and Callon. This year, if oil averages $60 per barrel and natural gas averages $2.50 per Mcf, Callon should generate EBITDA of around $628.56 million and operating cash flow of about $560.02 million, while Carrizo should see EBITDA come in at about $719.48 million and operating cash flow of $662.43 million. On this basis alone, with Carrizo generating more EBITDA and operating cash flow, it's amazing to see Callon walk away with 54% of the combined firm. If anything, the roles should have been reversed. Not only this, but because of the financial condition of each firm already and the fact that the transaction is all-stock in nature, the 2020 leverage ratio for the combined entity should definitely come in under 2, meaning that there's not anything to fear from Callon overburdening itself with debt to make the transaction work.

While there can be multiple reasons behind the share price decline experienced by Callon in response to this announced acquisition, probably the biggest factor was that the market saw Callon using its higher-priced position (with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.3 compared to the 4 Carrizo was going for prior to the announcement, and the market cap/operating cash flow multiple of 2.5 versus the 1.5 for Carrizo) to buy up a lower-priced firm, and due to how pessimistic the industry is, investors perceived that Callon's move to a lower-priced business might translate into a move into a lower-quality one since the market typically relies on the assumption that markets are relatively efficient.

Takeaway

Right now, the market doesn't really seem to like all that much what is transpiring for Callon and Carrizo, as evidenced by the move lower in the former. That said, even if synergies are not generated (and they should be, to some degree at least), the transaction appears to me to be a great pick-up by Callon. So long as the deal goes through, it will be capturing Carrizo at a price likely far below its actual value, which I have pegged at closer to $20 to $30 per share compared to the $13.12 implied by the acquisition announcement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.