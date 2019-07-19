Netflix's Necessary Juggling Act

The market has developed a rather negative sentiment regarding Netflix (NFLX), following the news that the company significantly underwhelmed investors when it reported results for the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. This news, in and of itself, is a huge negative for the streaming giant, and some investors may be quick to point out that this could be only the beginning of Netflix’s troubles as content providers sever from it and invest more in their own streaming operations. Without any doubt, these are all concerns that warrant the attention of investors, but when you consider the long-term path that Netflix is on, the picture becomes far more interesting than that.

The market’s fear

At this point in time, the single most important metric used to determine Netflix’s success is its subscriber number. So long as this figure is growing and growing at a nice clip, revenue, earnings, and cash flows are largely being overlooked. The reason behind this is A) a large user base can be monetized in the future in a way that creates value for shareholders while a small user base gives a firm like Netflix less flexibility and B) Netflix is a company currently in transition. Just as the company once moved from the delivery of movies to your home to providing them via streaming, it is now transitioning from relying on licensing third-party content to creating and partnering up on its own.

This second point specifically is why the market doesn’t mind the fact that, this year, the company is set to see free cash flow come in at -$3.5 billion and why investors haven’t balked at the thought of the firm recently raising another $2 billion in debt (with interest rates ranging between 3.875% and 5.375%). It’s also because of this, likely, that it wasn’t considered all that bad that the company saw sales soar 26% in the latest quarter compared to the same time last year only to see net income come in 29.4% lower at $271 million compared to the $384 million the company generated in profits in the second quarter of its 2018 fiscal year.

The one unforgivable sin, though, for Netflix is weak growth on its subscriber count, particularly internationally. As you can see in the image above, the firm has a long history of beating forecasts on its quarterly subscriber growth. That is why, when the company added only 2.70 million net paid subscribers compared to the 5 million management had forecasted, the market panicked. This was the first miss seen in a year and was the smallest quarterly addition to users seen since the third quarter of its 2016 fiscal year.

According to management, this miss occurred due to weakness across all of its regions. This miss was worse in regions in which the company raised its prices, but this does not appear to account for all, or even most, of the problem. Management, instead, attributed the slower growth to two factors. First and foremost appears to have been the content slate, which seems to have brought in less excitement over the service. Second, the company said that the fact that the first quarter of this year, with 9.6 million additions compared to the 8.9 million forecasted, might have served to essentially front-load some users.

Why the market might be overreacting

Right now, there’s a lot of concern over the viability of Netflix’s business model. For years, the company served as the dominant streaming service, and that continues even now. However, more and more companies seem to be shifting toward creating services centered around their own content. The biggest example, and one that is perhaps the most relevant to Netflix, relates to The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Earlier this year, the firm essentially guaranteed its complete control over Hulu through a series of acquisitions that set the stage for the exit of owners AT&T (T) and Comcast (CMCSA). In addition to that, the company is investing heavily into its ESPN+ business, and it has unveiled the long-expected launch of its Disney+ offering that will feature not only its expansive library of content but a slew of original content that the company is willing to invest billions of dollars into.

For Disney, the benefits are clear, as are the costs. This year alone, Disney will be losing out on around $150 million in operating income by not renewing its relationship with Netflix, but over the next few years it expects to add between 60 million and 90 million users to its Disney+ platform, generating billions in revenue to its top line each year. Because the company’s library of content comes free to it, the only real expenses will relate to operational ones and creating new content for the service.

Netflix bears might see a move like this as painful, but it’s unlikely to have contributed to the firm’s woes in the second quarter since Disney+ has yet to launch. What’s more, Hulu has been a competitor for years now (the same with AT&T’s streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and HBO Now), and ESPN+ isn’t all that relevant from a competitive perspective for Netflix. For the third quarter of this year, this is also unlikely to be an issue, as evidenced by management’s expectation that it will be able to add 7 million paid subscribers to its service. Most of these should come from its International operations, with only 0.8 million coming from the US. This slow growth in the US market should come as no surprise to investors in the firm because after having hit 60.10 million users in the second quarter of this year, the company is at the low end of the 60 million to 90 million users it feels it can capture here at home. Most, if not all, of its growth in the future should come from abroad.

Stating that Netflix’s investors shouldn’t fear because the competition is coming but just isn’t here yet probably doesn’t sound all that comforting. This is understandable and it’s not what I’m saying. What I’m saying is that, short term, this subscriber miss appears to have been a blip on the radar, but fundamentally there’s a bigger problem Netflix needs to contend with. As companies like Disney, AT&T, Comcast, and more leave and focus on their own services, Netflix needs to change and it has apparently known that for years. That is why, in recent years, the company has invested heavily in creating its own content.

So far, the results on this front have been impressive. In its first four weeks of airing, for instance, Dead to Me was viewed in 30 million households, while the documentary When They See Us was viewed in 25 million households. Even larger than that was the company’s Our Planet documentary, which was viewed in 33 million households, but even this paled in comparison to Adam Sandler’s latest film, Murder Mystery, which was seen by 73 million households. I could write more about other content the firm has aired, but you get the point. In all, 40 of the original series, films, and specials aired on Netflix have been nominated, in aggregate, for 117 Emmy Awards, plus the company has moved into corporate partnerships to boost its brands’ awareness and it has even worked on creating video games geared toward increasing the ‘fandom’ centered around its work.

At this time, Netflix admits that even its top titles underperform many of the other titles on its service, and it stated that viewing of its original content makes up a small percentage of its overall content watched by users, but that is why continued investment on this front is being made. Management stated that, historically speaking, when it loses third-party content, users don’t disconnect: they switch their focus toward the company’s own content, so between that trend and the fact that losing licensing deals will mean the firm has more capital to invest in itself, there is still a bullish thesis that makes sense.

Takeaway

Right now, Netflix is in an interesting spot, and while bears may be rejoicing, the picture is more complicated than that. This isn’t to say that all will end well with the streaming giant. So long as it remains a standalone business, the transition it is being forced to undertake carries with it significant risks, but what needs to be done by management can be best described as a juggling contest. As the company sees valuable third-party content leak from its platform, it’s imperative that it creates attractive, quality content that at least keeps its users from disconnecting. That is truly the only thing that appears to matter at this time. If management can maintain the right balance in this transition, the future for the company can be bright, but without having that original content to offset the outflow of third-party content, the pain could end up being real for shareholders and, unlike this latest blip that the market will overlook if management’s forecast for the third quarter is correct, could be terminal.

