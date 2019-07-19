Attractive Risk And Reward In SLV

With the ETF trading close to support levels, the risk and reward trade-off in SLV looks quite attractive right now.

SLV is delivering impressive relative strength, and this bodes well in terms of potential performance going forward.

iShares Silver Trust ETF has produced dismal returns over the long term, but the ETF is going through an important inflection point right now. The setup looks quite interesting.

iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) has inflicted a lot of pain to investors over the long term. After several big moves over the years, the ETF is currently trading near the same levels from 2010. This kind of pain can be enough to make many bulls in SLV finally throw the towel and abandon all hope in the silver-tracking ETF. From a contrarian perspective, this can provide an interesting opportunity.

Especially because SLV is making some interesting moves lately, breaking above the downtrend in prices and still quite near the long-term support levels in $14-13 per share.

Chart interpretation can be effective and intuitive, but quantifying price behavior to make investment decisions supported by data and numbers can be a superior approach to decision-making in the markets. Speaking of which, the trend and relative strength indicators are looking bullish for SLV.

The Trend Is Your Friend

Trend-following is a fairly simple idea; it basically means that you only invest in an asset when the trend in prices is up. In order to evaluate if the trend is up or down, we can compare the current market price versus a moving average of prices.

The strategy consists of buying when the price is above the 200-day moving average and selling when the price crosses below the 200-day moving average, as simple as that.

The chart below shows the evolution of the SLV and its 200-day moving average over the long term. There have been some false signals, but such a simple trend indicator has been remarkably effective at capturing the big bull market in 2016 and then staying away from SLV for the most part during the horrendous bear market that ensued.

Data by YCharts

Investors following this simple trend-following strategy in SLV would have substantially outperformed versus buy and hold investors in the silver ETF since 2006. The trend-following strategy gained 39.7% during the backtesting period versus 11.7% for buy and hold.

Source: ETFreplay

The 200-day moving average in SLV is barely above $14 right now, so the risk is not too large for investors looking to implement the trend following strategy. If the buy signal does not work out as expected, the losses will probably be quite small, since the current price is not too far away from the exit signal.

Relative Strength

The trend-following strategy above is probably too simplistic, since it assumes that investors can only choose between SLV and cash depending on what the trend indicator is signaling.

In real life, however, investors can always choose among a wide variety of assets. Maybe SLV is in a downtrend, but stocks are in an uptrend. In that case, it makes a lot of sense to sell SLV and invest that money in stocks as opposed to keeping it in cash.

Besides, money has an opportunity cost. Even when two investments are in uptrends, you don't just want to buy investments that are doing well, you really want to buy the ones that are performing better than others, because this maximizes the returns on your capital.

Relative strength says a lot about the underlying demand dynamics in an investment. It's one thing to say that SLV is rising in price and a very different thing to say that SLV is not only rising but also outperforming stocks.

The following system rotates between silver and stocks by comparing SLV versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). We do this by creating a relative chart that measures the performance of the SLV vs. SPY.

When such a ratio is above its 150-day moving average, we say that silver is in an uptrend from a relative perspective, so the portfolio is allocated to SLV. Alternatively, when the ratio is in a downtrend, meaning that silver is underperforming stocks, the portfolio is allocated to SPY.

The chart shows the relative performance ratio and the 150-day moving average, which is the signal line. Below, we can see in green the equity curve for the quantitative strategy.

Source: ETFreplay

The strategy has produced impressive returns, generating a total cumulative return of 213% versus 14.8% for buy and hold investors in SLV and 174.8% for buy and hold investors in SPY over the same period. Rotating between SLV and SPY based on relative strength has been more profitable than staying long either SLV or SPY in recent years.

Source: ETFreplay

Offering more information, the table below shows the detailed entries and exits in both SLV and SPY over the backtesting period. As you can see, the strategy is long SLV since March 22, 2019.

Source: ETFreplay

While SPY made new historical highs last week, SLV seems to be just starting to move in the right direction. The initial phases of an uptrend tend to be the most explosive ones, so it makes sense to expect superior performance from SLV vs SPY if the silver-tracking ETF is going to continue rising.

In other words, if both stocks and silver remain in an uptrend over the coming weeks, chances are that the uptrend in SLV will offer superior momentum.

The Bottom Line

It's important to acknowledge that these kinds of quantitative systems and strategies are not infallible. Far from that, the strategies are based on trend-following, momentum, and relative strength. This means that they should be expected to produce an attractive performance in times when there are well-defined and durable trends in different assets.

On the other hand, when markets are moving sideways and trends are short-lived, these strategies should be expected to underperform versus buy and hold. That's just the way these things work, no strategy can be expected to deliver market-beating returns in every time frame and in all kinds of environments.

Nevertheless, the data shows that investing in SLV based on these factors can produce impressive returns over time, and the quantitative indicators for SLV look quite bullish as of the time of this writing.

In terms of risk vs. reward, the bullish signals would be clearly invalidated with a move below $14 for SLV, so the current setup looks quite attractive when considering both the upside potential and the downside exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.