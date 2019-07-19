Volkswagen AG: The Culture Change After Dieselgate

One year later, it certainly seems much has changed. Strides toward its key targets of e-mobility, digital networking, and autonomous driving are gaining traction alongside a 40+% improvement in profitability.

At the time, the company was still under fire about Dieselgate and the pressures of WLTP deadlines were fast approaching. Its Chairman of the Board called for a culture change.

In the summer of 2018, Volkswagen AG shareholders in the United States had to make an important decision as the car manufacturer announced it would terminate its ADR program.

I'll admit it now. I questioned whether my investment club should hold its shares in Volkswagen AG (previously VLKAY) (OTCPK:VWAGY) last summer.

Though the car manufacturer had pled guilty to a criminal case in the U.S. regarding Dieselgate in early 2017, it was also fined in June 2018 by German courts. In July, the news came Volkswagen was terminating its ADR program in the United States in August. The WLTP would be required for all new car registrations in September 2018. So, in addition to concerns about the ongoing financial impact of Dieselgate and the conversion to WLTP, I had apprehension about holding shares in an unsponsored program, VWAGY.

As a result of Dieselgate, Volkswagen Chairman of the Board, Dr. Herbert Diess called for a culture change.

"Volkswagen has to become more honest, more open, more truthful. In other words: an upstanding corporate citizen."

My club voted to give the situation some time. The one-year anniversary of the ADR program termination is fast approaching. I must admit much has actually changed.

The car manufacturer updated long-term targets for 2025 inclusive of e-mobility goals and a 40+% increase in profit before tax.

Of its three largest markets, China, Germany and the U.S., Volkswagen's passenger car deliveries in 2018 increased the most year over year to the United States.

ADS holders in the unsponsored program have received their first annual dividend and now understand the fees. The dividend rate was even increased 23%.

In May 2019, pre-booking for Volkswagen's first full-electric compact model garnered 10,000 registrations in the first 24 hours.

Just last week, Volkswagen and Ford (F) officially expanded its partnership to collaborate on electric vehicles and to develop and deliver autonomous driving.

The car manufacturer has its sights set squarely on the tastes of U.S. consumers with the introduction of a new 2021 SUV model.

And, Volkswagen's last iconic Beetle took its place in a museum just days ago.

Source

Dieselgate Finally Fading In The Rearview

In September 2015, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) issued a Notice of Violation against Volkswagen for installing "defeat devices" in U.S. vehicles since 2009 to cheat emissions testing. A few days later, the car manufacturer admitted to the illegal manipulation on approximately 11 million diesel vehicles across the globe. Five days later, Volkswagen CEO, Martin Winterkorn, stepped down.

By the end of 2016, Volkswagen had reached an agreement with the EPA. Owners of vehicles with the cheating software could retrofit their vehicles or sell them back to the company. The costs were estimated at approximately $17.5 billion. A plea in early 2017 in its criminal case added $4.3 billion in fines to that amount.

In May 2018, Mr. Winterkorn, was charged in a United States court with conspiracy and wire fraud related to his role in the debacle. Because he resides in Germany, he cannot be extradited. However, of nine executives charged, two who worked in the United States are serving prison terms. In June 2018, Audi's CEO, Rupert Stadler, was arrested in Germany.

As well, in June 2018, German prosecutors fined the company one billion euros in the diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Volkswagen's market share in diesel vehicles has dramatically fallen in Europe as a result of Dieselgate. The incidents have led to the company recording special items charges of 29 billion euros from 2015 to 2018.

WLTP Pressures

The European Union's WLTP, Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, was updated to test new technologies and to better mimic driving conditions. The goal is to provide more accurate values for fuel consumption and emissions.

The new test was required on car models introduced for the first time in September 2017. By September 2018, all new registrations must be WLTP-approved.

The change in testing did cause production delays for Volkswagen in the second half of 2018.

The ADR Program Termination

At the close of trading on Monday, August 13th, 2018, Volkswagen AG terminated its ADR program. On August 14th, 2018, JPMorgan (JPM) established an unsponsored program representing Volkswagen AG ordinary shares.

Both sponsored and unsponsored programs allow U.S. investors to invest in foreign-based companies. ADRs in sponsored programs and ADSs in unsponsored programs both trade in U.S. currency. In a sponsored program, the ADRs can trade on major exchanges. In an unsponsored program, the ADSs are not eligible to trade on a major exchange.

An ADR of a sponsored program represents a foreign company's underlying equity but is issued by a depository bank. The foreign corporation is directly involved in the program, setting the terms and conditions of the program. A sponsored ADR program will exist in only one depository bank and eliminates the possibility of existence for unsponsored programs. The depository bank owns shares in the foreign company.

Likewise, in an unsponsored program, a depository bank owns shares in the foreign company. However, there is no direct involvement with or participation by the foreign company in an unsponsored program. An unsponsored program is, typically, established based on investor demand.

Since there is no relationship between ADS holders in an unsponsored program and the foreign entity, the foreign company has no obligation to include ADS holders in voting or communications. As well, without a sponsored ADR program, the foreign company is not bound by the SEC nor GAAP reconciliation.

With the clamor surrounding Dieselgate, it could have easily been assumed Volkswagen was attempting to establish some distance.

Looking Toward 2025

E-mobility, digital networking, and autonomous driving are key factors in Volkswagen's long-term goals.

In November 2018, the plan was to have 50 new electric models by 2025. In March 2019, the car manufacturer had already upped the goal to 70 models by 2028. The migration will be costly - both in energy and finances. By 2023, Volkswagen expects to invest more than 30 billion euros in electric mobility.

"The first of the new-generation electric vehicles go into production this year: the AUDI e-tron1* will be followed by the Porsche Taycan2*. Reservations for each of these models already total 20,000 units. And electric vehicles will be brought into the mainstream with the ramp up of the Volkswagen ID."

On May 8th, 2019, Volkswagen held a pre-booking event for the first model of the ID. family - the ID.3. Despite problems with its website due to the heavy traffic, in the first 24 hours, 10,000 registrations were received for the ID.3.

To address charging needs, the car manufacturer will also be installing charging stations. Four hundred fast-charging stations are scheduled for installation by 2020 along major roads and highways in Europe. Installation at Volkswagen's plants and dealerships will total 3,500. The company's subsidiary, Elli, will sell wallboxes for home-charging.

Volkswagen is embracing the concept a vehicle is essentially a technology bundle on wheels. Software will be a "key core concept" in its designs.

"We are developing a cross-brand software platform for vehicles and the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud. By 2025, all new vehicle models throughout the Group will run on our own software platform."

In July 2019, Ford and Volkswagen announced an expanded partnership designed to reduce the time to market for electrification and autonomous driving. Source

Volkswagen expects to fund this new culture and migration by increasing efficiency, profitability, and productivity in its earnings improvement programs. Source

Model Changes in North America

North Americans prefer their SUVs. Actually, they are not alone. The SUV segment posted the highest market share worldwide of all segments in 2018. Source

And, Volkswagen is certainly not ignoring the preference. It sold 27% more SUVs in 2018 as compared to 2017. Passenger car deliveries, which includes SUVs, to the U.S. increased by 2% from 2017 to 2018. Source

To boost growth in North America, Volkswagen plans to introduce a new 2021 model. The news was actually revealed in May 2019, most likely unintentionally, in Argentina. The Tarek will be sold in North America, Brazil, and Argentina. It will be slightly smaller than the Tiguan model and is believed to be the same as the Tharu in China. It's meant to be competition for the Honda HR-V, Jeep Renegade, and Toyota C-HR.

China Tharu - Source

The tidbit was revealed in relation to an announcement Volkswagen's Pacheco plant in Argentina would be expanding. Mexico's Puebla plant will also be expanded for Tarek production.

The Puebla plant is Volkswagen's second largest plant. It operates continuously on weekdays with three shifts per day. Maintenance is performed on weekends. Yet, there will be some capacity available at the Puebla plant as it was the home for production of Volkswagen's iconic Beetle model.

On July 10, 2019, the plant celebrated the production of the last Beetle. The last car will be housed in the Volkswagen Museum in Puebla, Mexico. Though the model was widely-recognized, it was no longer widely in demand. In 2017, just over 15,000 were sold in the United States. That number slipped to less than 14,500 in 2018, the lowest mark in the past seven years.

Price Action

On the first day of trading the unsponsored program in August 2018, Volkswagen's ADS price closed at $15.90. Now, in the $17.50 range, value has appreciated approximately 10%. As well, at a rate of $0.5355 annually, the dividend yield on a price of $17.50 tops 3%. To date, a decision to hold has been profitable.

As well, holding ADSs allowed my club time to assess the culture change. I don't know that the club would opt to purposely invest in another unsponsored program. But, at this point, it will no longer be a factor in a decision about Volkswagen. Rather, the decision to continue to hold Volkswagen ADSs will be about its culture and long-term goals - both of which are taking shape rapidly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWAGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns ADSs in VWAGY and preferred shares in JPM.