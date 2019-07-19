CSX: Sell-Off Overdone

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted a huge decline yesterday which incited me to review this company again. It reportedly declined because of weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings and the cut in its full-year revenue forecast. I've recommended CSX to subscribers in March 2018 and wrote a public piece in May 2018. The basic idea behind my investment at the time relied on

CSX having the attention of an activist

Precision railroading being implemented

Underestimated tax tailwinds

CSX has done quite well since those articles. It crushed the S&P 500 total return index, but to be fair, it only beat the Dow Jones U.S. Railroad index by a slight margin.

Data by YCharts

The first thing I'll do is review the earnings call to see what exactly is sparking this sell-off and how bad it really is. Then, I'll take a look at the valuation here and, finally, look if the main idea is still intact. Let's dive into the earnings call. Emphases are mine.

First, I want to note some of the positives as per CFO Kevin Boone:

...Moving to expenses. Total operating expenses were 3% lower in the second quarter, reflecting continued strong efficiency gains. Labor and fringe expense was 3% lower, driven by a 5% reduction in headcount combined with favorable incentive compensation expense. These savings were partially offset by inflation and other items... ...Active locomotive count declined more than 300 locomotives, down 11% year-over-year. Smaller fleet combined with fewer cars online and freight car repair efficiencies helped drive a 6% year-over-year reduction in our mechanical workforce.... Lower active locomotive count drove savings in materials and contracted services.

Operating expenses decreased, and the active locomotive count is down in a big way. The precision railroading playbook keeps being executed on and it is delivering. And, there's more to come:

Closing out the P&L. As Jim highlighted in his opening remarks, CSX delivered operating income of $1.3 billion, record operating ratio of 57.4% and earnings per share of $1.08, representing improvements of 2%, 120 basis points and 7% respectively. We continue to see significant opportunities to drive efficiencies across every aspect of our business.

Boone even dives into some of the specifics. It becomes much more believable and likely when the management team actually put practical examples on the table. Often they don't, for competitive reasons, or to give themselves some flexibility in the future.

Overtime also remains a significant opportunity with a particular focus on its mechanical and engineering. There are multiple emphases across our business functions where overtime as a percentage of straight time is well over 20% and in some cases exceeding 40%.

He also goes on to mention fuel efficiency, train speed and dwell and G&A. Then, let's look at the things CEO Foote said that seem to have scared the market so much:

Jim Foote Thanks Kevin. Turning to Slide 13, I want to wrap things up by discussing our guidance for the year. We started this year expecting revenue to be up approximately 1% to 2%. Both global and U.S. economic conditions had been unusual this year to say the least and have impacted our volumes. You see it every week in our reported carloads. The present economic backdrop is one of the most puzzling I have experienced in my career. With natural gas prices expected to continue to impact both domestic and export coal, intermodal is showing little seasonal recovery and many of our industrial customers volumes continuing to show weakness with no concrete signs of these trends changing; and adding in the impact on crude-by-rail shipment of last month's Philadelphia refiner explosion, we are now expecting revenues to be down 1% to 2% for the full year.

This is a 4% change in revenue growth expectation. That's a big change in this business. On top of that, it went from positive to negative. I think people dislike that more than positive growth disappointing. But let's go deeper and see what context he provided along with this guidance:

We are not necessarily being pessimistic about the second half of the year. But in these launches we need to adjust guidance, we're just setting out the obvious. This outlook is based on a current business levels and there is upside to this forecast as conditions improve in the second half.

Later, Foote adds even more color to that saying he's obligated to update guidance when it changes. Since he had to change guidance and doesn't want to guide down quarter over quarter, he more or less decided to take it down in a big way now. I'm actually pretty nervous about the economy, or especially the market, but this sounds like it maybe isn't as bad as it looks. Foote also has a secondary motivation for the guide down:

plus it gives us the ability internally to say, hey guys, this is the new norm, let's tighten our shoes, let's get to work and we're going to achieve our targets.

As he is overhauling operations and changing cost structures, there will be more buy-in when times are tough. When everything is well, it is much harder to take the tough measures necessary for the future.

Valuation

If I compare CSX to its competitors Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), and Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on a few important metrics, it actually looks fairly attractive on this relative basis:

Data by YCharts

On EV/EBITDA, it is the lowest valued railroad as well:

Data by YCharts

On an absolute basis, 19x free cash flow is not that exciting. It is easy to find better cash flowing opportunities. The same can be said of an 11x EV/EBITDA multiple. However, relative to the market or to competitors, it's certainly not bad. You can argue these quality businesses deserve a large premium to the market. True, they can sell off from time to time, but they will likely continue to be the lowest-cost way of transportation in the areas where they are active. Being a low-cost operator is always a good thing in good and bad times. Meanwhile, it is extremely hard for a competitor to intrude on a railroad its turf. What are you going to do; spend a fortune on permitting, regulation, and construction costs so you can then take half of the market share?

Review of the original thesis

I originally bought in here because of:

CSX having the attention of an activist

Precision railroading being implemented

Underestimated tax tailwinds

CSX still has Paul Hilal of Mantleridge as Vice Chairman of the Board. I'm not sure if it's needed, but activist oversight is still present, and that tends to help safeguard against bad capital allocation and helps to protect shareholder value.

Precision railroading continues to be implemented. Overall, the direction is very positive. Operating margins are great. Importantly, there are still more improvements to be made. When that ceases to be the case, I'll be less interested.

I did not believe the market accurately priced in how much CSX would benefit from tax tailwinds. Given the railroads have appreciated strongly against the market, maybe some of that has been priced in by now. However, it is an industry for which the tax change is very beneficial, and it wouldn't surprise me if the entire sector continues to outperform.

Bottom line

It seems to me yesterday's sell-off may have been slightly overdone. At the same time, the company had a very good run year to date.

Currently, I have no exposure anymore. At some point, I switched to an indirect interest through a closed-end fund. Later, I sold that fund to allocate more money towards what seemed more attractive ideas at the time.

The sell-off has me thinking of buying shares, but so far, I don't like it enough to reduce another position and buy, yet. I do not expect amazing returns from CSX from here. But from time to time, I like adding some companies with extremely strong competitive positions (Stalwarts as Peter Lynch calls them) even if I don't expect them to hit the ball out of the park.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.