Blue Apron's Latest News Is Meaningless

Blue Apron (APRN) is a meal kit provider that soared on Tuesday 16 July as it announced it would introduce Beyond Meat (BYND) products on its menus beginning in August. Rather than being anything that should warrant APRN's stock price rising by over 70% at its highs, however, it is my view that this news is entirely meaningless, and the market reaction to it was largely due to hype and misunderstanding. As such, I believe investing in the struggling APRN at its currently boosted price is foolish. Consider the following points:

APRN Is Not In A Real Partnership With BYND – They Are Merely Buying BYND's Product

According to the press release, there is no special arrangement between APRN and BYND where they will share revenue on sales of delivered BYND products or where BYND is giving APRN exclusive rights to deliver their product, for example. The single and only piece of news given is that APRN will be adding BYND products to their menu. It seems that all APRN will be doing, therefore, is buying and reselling BYND's product like anyone can.

BYND's Burgers And Other Vegan Options Are Already Available For Delivery

By buying BYND's burgers and offering them on their menu, APRN is not offering a unique service that will guarantee a promising new source of revenue. In fact, there are already at least a couple of food delivery services offering BYND's burgers, including the organic meal delivery company Trifecta Nutrition (who announced in April that they would offer BYND's products in all 50 states) and the food delivery company Fresh 'n Lean (who announced they would introduce BYND to their menu in May, estimating they would sell 100,000 BYND patties in 2019). That is of course in addition to the plethora of vegan options outside of BYND that can be delivered. As such, by offering BYND burgers without any kind of exclusive partnership arrangement, APRN is not coming out with any new product or service that they will have a monopoly on. They are merely adding one more thing to their menu that is also readily available with other food delivery services.

Offering BYND Burgers Will Not Solve APRN's Financial Problems

BYND's products are expensive, and by adding them to their menu, APRN will only be adding a high cost, fairly low margin item which already has significant competition. That seems highly unlikely to save a company like APRN, which has performed disastrously since its IPO, recently had to conduct a 1-for-15 stock split merely to stay listed on the NYSE (the NYSE requires stocks to maintain a price of at least $1 per share, which APRN was well below) and has always been haemorrhaging money. In their latest 10Q for the quarter ended 31 March 2019, APRN states the following:

We have experienced net losses in each year since our inception. In the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, we incurred net losses of $122.1 million, $210.1 million and $54.9 million, respectively.

Those are large losses given APRN currently only has $99.1 million in current cash and cash equivalents. APRN has at least reduced its cash bleed in the first quarter of 2019, losing only $5.3 million, though that is largely due to a lower cost of goods sold and lower marketing expenses corresponding to lower net revenue and fewer customers ($141.9 million from approximately 550,000 customers in the first quarter of 2019 versus $196.7 million from approximately 786,000 customers in the first quarter of 2018). Given BYND itself is also losing money (in BYND's latest 10Q they had a net loss of $6.6 million in their last quarter), and of course APRN can only ever expect to sell a tiny fraction of BYND's products as BYND itself does in any case, it is completely infeasible that APRN's latest news here is going to have any impact on its difficult financial situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.