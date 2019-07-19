Why Health Catalyst Should Have A Solid IPO

IPOs carry elevated risk and Health Catalyst will likely push for a higher value in coming weeks, but this looks like an excellent IPO choice at its present value.

Health care analytics is a massively growing field which is expected to quadruple in value by 2025 compared to 2018. Health Catalyst is in a strong position to take advantage.

Health data company Health Catalyst has filed for an IPO which would raise up to $138 million and value the company at $783 million.

IPOs are always a tricky affair, but the best IPOs often come from companies you have never heard of. Ignore Uber (NYSE:UBER) or Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), which trade on hype rather than fundamentals. The best companies are those that are not so famous, but still offer massive room to expand and have good fundamentals.

That is what we see with Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT), a data company which will be going public in less than two weeks. MarketWatch reports that Health Catalyst plans to raise up to $138 million and is chasing a valuation of $783 million. While there are some financial concerns, that is a decent valuation for a company of this size in a market which is expected to grow rapidly. IPOs are always risky affairs, but Health Catalyst looks to be about as good of a bet as you will find for an IPO.

Health and Data

Health Catalyst describes itself in its S-1 as “a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations.” The company uses a suite of data and analytics platforms under its Data Operating System that helps healthcare organizations battle waste and improve efficiency. The company operates on a subscription model with 126 customers that include major hospitals and physician practices.

Healthcare is set to be a growing market, and so is the use of big data and analytics. Consequently, Medgadget reports that “the global healthcare analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025” and reach a size of $45 billion in 2025 compared to $11 billion in 2018. The U.S. healthcare market in particular is poised to change as healthcare companies deal with growing uncertainty from an aging population and turbulent politics demanding radical change, and analytics can help healthcare companies prepare.

Such a growing field does mean that Health Catalyst faces heavy competition, and the company lists Epic Systems, Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) among its main competitors. But Health Catalyst has been able to grow well even in the face of such competition, and there is plenty for all of these companies to expand in this new market.

Financial Growth and a Reasonable Valuation

Thanks to the valuable services it offers as well as the growing health data market, Health Catalyst has grown dramatically like most tech IPOs. The company reports a total revenue of $112 million in 2018 up from $73 million in 2017, a growth rate of 54%. And in the three months ending March 31, 2019, its growth rate was 70% compared to the previous year. Gross margins also improved over this period.

Like many tech companies, Health Catalyst is losing money, with net losses rising to $61 million in 2018 from $47 million in 2017. This is in large part due to increased operating expenses, with sales and marketing in particular rising from $25 million to $44 million. However, Health Catalyst has been able to remain net cash flow positive due to funding rounds and entering an agreement with the OrbiMed Credit Facility. Crunchbase reports that Health Catalyst has raised $377 million through nine funding rounds. Most of this funding has come from either OrbiMed or Sequoia, and the latter thus will control 18% of Health Catalyst after this IPO.

Some investors may cite concerns about Health Catalyst’s burn rate. As of March 31, 2019, the company reported having over $32 million cash on hand while losing $40 million in cash flow on operating activities in 2019. But the company’s cash margins are improving, and Health Catalyst will be in a better cash shape after this IPO.

Overall, these numbers are largely positive for an IPO, and this company valuation of $783 million is perfectly reasonable. If we assume that Health Catalyst’s revenue rises by merely 40% in 2019, we would be looking at a 2019 revenue of $157.6 million, giving it a price to forward revenue ratio of about 4.96. Cerner has a comparable P/S ratio of 4.62 and lacks Health Catalyst’s growth capacity.

If we look at three of Health Catalyst’s listed competitors - IBM, Cerner, and Tableau (NYSE:DATA) - we would have an average P/S ratio of 6.14. This indicates that Health Catalyst could pursue a valuation over 20% of its current value, and likely much higher since it can charge investors a premium for growth. A valuation somewhere between $940 billion and $1.04 billion seems like a good long-term target.

Final Thoughts

In addition to everything else which has been listed above, there are other little details which investors should like about this IPO. Top banks Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) are among its lead underwriters, which speaks well towards Health Catalyst’s reputation. And unlike far too many IPOS these days, Health Catalyst is not using the dual share model which keeps all voting power in the founder's or CEO’s hands.

There are certainly potential risks. The healthcare market could stumble if the economy falters, especially given changes in government regulation and increasing anger towards the healthcare industry. If this IPO ends up smaller than anticipated, then Health Catalyst may have to issue more stock in order to deal with its debt load and negative operating cash flow, creating further downward pressure.

But given the positive signs, I would not be surprised if Health Catalyst decides to push for more money and a higher valuation. But I believe that this is a company which could push for a valuation of as high as $1 billion. At its present value of less than $800 million, Health Catalyst looks to be a fantastic IPO for any investor that can get in on the ground floor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.