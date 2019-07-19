Monster Beverage: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame because stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about.

While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). Recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" and applying them to less-cyclical stocks. And, today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time, 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns, 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle, 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels, and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CAGR estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CAGR > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical its earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Monster Beverage's (MNST) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate," and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And, last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Since April of 2002, when Monster Beverage's "Monster Energy" drink was introduced and effectively changed the company from a juice and soda company (Hansen's Natural Company) to an energy drink company, earnings have been positive every year since, including during the Great Recession in 2008/9. This puts Monster Beverage in the "secular growth" category, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate Monster Beverage a "1" in terms of earnings cyclicality, which means they aren't very cyclical at all.

While the stock price fell quite far, nearly -70% off its highs in 2008, it was trading at a very high P/E over 50 going into that recession and traded to a very low P/E of 13 at the trough. Now that the company is better known, I wouldn't expect to see the P/E fall much below 20 in a future recession scenario.

Now let's move on to the three return drivers over the next 10 years.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2007, which is a year before the last cyclical peak.

Monster's current blended P/E is 33.31 while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 30.97. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 30.97 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -0.73%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2007, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CAGR from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Shares outstanding since 2007 are almost the same. (The big spike in 2015 was likely related to the deal struck with Coca-Cola (KO) about that time.) So organic earnings growth is going to be pretty easy to calculate.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CAGR estimate of +10.35%. That is a very good earnings growth rate over this time period, and, of course, much of that is reflected in the 30+ P/E ratio. But I've examined plenty of businesses whose growth rate this past cycle is almost completely manufactured with buybacks that trade at mid-20s P/E ratios. So, getting a solid 10% earnings growth rate, which is expected to continue, is something that should perk investors' ears up. Monster Beverage has only been producing energy drinks for 17 years. Coca-Cola posted 20% earnings growth for decades. So, I think the runway is a long one for Monster going forward, certainly long enough to capture the 10-year forward time-frame I'm examining in this article.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per-share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section).

For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Monster Beverage has purchased about 1.5% of their shares back per year over the past few years, so I'll estimate they'll continue to do so over the next decade. They currently do not pay a dividend.

Now let's look at the earnings yield to see if it is enough to cover the shareholder yield.

With a 3.2% earnings yield, Monster can cover a 1.5% buyback and still have 1.7% left to reinvest in its business. Since the price is currently a little above its normal P/E I will assume that buybacks and business reinvestment accrue and do not compound. When I do the math on that I get an expected shareholder/business yield CAGR over the next 10 years of +2.82%.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free-cash-flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Since Monster Beverage has no debt, the FCFE/EV yield as of the end of last quarter is actually higher than the earnings yield. So, my 'conservative' estimate is higher than my basic estimate, coming in with an estimated 10-year CAGR of +3.49%.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-0.73%), earnings growth returns (+10.35%), and business/shareholder returns (+2.82% to +3.49%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CAGR return of +12.44% to +13.11%. This range puts Monster Beverage in the "outperform" category for me.

Final Thoughts and Strategy

I first started following Monster Beverage in 2014. I was in graduate school at the time and working on a project about Coca-Cola for a History of Capitalism class. At the end of my presentation I predicted that due to Coca-Cola's slow growth, they would likely acquire Monster Beverage. Coke didn't buy the whole company, but it was only a few months later that they made a major investment and partnership with Monster. Being a value investor, it was pretty hard for me to buy Monster Beverage at the time because of the higher P/E ratio, so I wasn't able to buy any Monster stock back in 2014. But I have been watching the company much closer ever since.

Because of a recent spat with Coca-Cola over the terms of their agreement and because of the 2018 market correction, for the first time in about 4-5 years, Monster Beverage stock was available at an attractive price this December, and I was able to buy some at about $52.60. Now it's about $65 or so. I think if the price fell down to $55 or lower it would be a clear 'buy' again, even from a value perspective. My research on the history of Coca-Cola, of which Monster Beverage has many similarities (including potential regulatory risk) has shown that Monster's growth prospects around the world are very good and forecastable 10 to 20 years into the future much more easily than most businesses. So, even if an investor wanted to take a small position in Monster at today's price, it would be a very reasonable investment. Given where we are in the business cycle, I wouldn't take a full position unless the stock price was cheaper, though.

The last three months I've written something like 15 'sell' or 'underperform' articles on large-cap stocks that look overvalued to me, and only a couple of 'market perform' articles. As far as large caps go, I've only written 1 'buy' article this year and that was for a cyclical stock, Ryanair (RYAAY). So, I wanted to write this article so that readers who read a lot of my work can at least see what a reasonably priced stock of a good business with steadily growing earnings looks like and can compare it to some of these overprice stocks I've recently covered.

The reasons why I think Monster is trading at a reasonable price are that it doesn't currently pay a dividend so yield-hungry investors are ignoring it, the P/E is over 30 so on its face it doesn't scream value, it's kind of a 'sin' stock, it doesn't have some feel-good-I'm-saving-the-planet story behind it, and the analyst community has been negative about their disagreement with Coca-Cola. Yet, I feel confident that this is a business that could grow real earnings 10% per year for 20 years. In fact, if I could only own one stock for the next 20 years other than Berkshire Hathaway, it would be Monster Beverage.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNST, RYAAY, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.