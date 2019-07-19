Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) CEO Randy Sims on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2019 2:00 PM ET

John Allison

Thank you, Gary. Good morning to everyone.

Kevin and Chris and John are at other locations with me today. They'll be on the phone though. Stephen Tipton is with me. Brian, Jennifer, Donna, Tracy and Randy pretty much the same crew. So good morning and welcome to Home BancShares second quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call. This is quarter number 52 since our initial public offering. And once again Home produces another solid quarter.

For the most part the other 50 won't have been the same except for a few quarters during the financial crisis times we hit -- we bumped a little bit. In that of the 51, 26 a record quarter -- record profit quarters in a row. That's why Home was named the best bank in America by Forbes for the second time in a row. We're not only proud of the sales and being the best bank in America from ROI and efficiency, return on tangible common equity net interest margin asset quality, we're the best in other important segments as well as helping our communities.

We recognize the importance of supporting our communities in which we serve. We serve thousands of volunteer hours for our people. Our commitment to community reinvestment fair lending and diversity with both our money and time. We have presented three quarters as you can see from the press release today, 50 and 51, Donna Townsell said how do you want to present this time, you want to do these boxes or how do you what to use last quarter or the fourth quarter? And they look so good that I said let's show three quarters. These have not been easy times with right uncertainties. Think about it. In '18, we had a rate increase every quarter.

Then told by experts, we're going to have two more in that team. Then tell, we're going to pause temporarily and now we're being told to expect to operate right. Who in the world are they listening to? I think they're riding on a different financial rollercoaster from the rest of us were riding. They miss this one about as far as they did Y2K. You remember that or as Rachel Maddow, in NBC did on election that and I quote 'There is no way Trump can win.' That was amazing and certainly comical. Both the Fed and Maddow, I don't know how you say that Maddow whatever it is did not listen to the right people. Obviously, they were talking when they should have been listening. But don't shoot the messenger. They're just following the law.

It's Congress that enacted the law and sent them to enforce it. It's another example of people who have no experience writing laws. In spite of the feds, Yoyo answers right, we have a responsibility to manage our assets in a manner that is in the best interest of our shareholder and communities we serve. The key is not to panic, but hold the course. They were obviously totally wrong again. These huge misses create a major loss of credibility for them.

At the end of the day your management's trying to operate profitably in the middle of this chaos. I say when you're piloting an airplane and there's a major problem like an engine going out, don't panic just fly the airplane. So, what we are doing is just running the bike and doing our best to ignore all those standing. Not complaining. That's our job, though it would be nice to have a little more stability.

Couple that with going over 10 billion. The regulatory environment is like being on a different universe, other than the risk management hardly any of it has of the new regulatory expectations are involved in safety and soundness. A prime example is BSA and AML. It really would be interesting to have Congress do a cost effective in the study of BSA and AML. I promise you the results would be breathtaking. The waste of money is almost criminal. There are much better usage of money than waste it like this. Bankers throughout the country should rally together to get Congress to do a study. Sorry to be a little windy and we'll get back to trying to run a good bike. We keep a sharp eye on the markets and listen to our guys and gals on the ground plus personally vesting our customers and shareholders. There are far too many models being created too many quarts, too many intellectuals without real life experience and not enough people to people on the ground interaction with regulators. They need to get out of their offices and listen to real people instead of talking to each other and those that have no business experience. One can always make an argument for the negative where the real are perceived, but there is no substitute for experience. There is no substitute for experience.

Reports from experienced people on the ground that live in reality is amazingly powerful source. The Fed should look at the models select the current data and the opinions of all inexperienced PhD intellectual people who have never been there, never been in the foxhole and then asked those in the real world what's going on in the economy. Weigh heavily on those in the field and gather the information from different parts of the country. I get it. The latest think they know better and they must take care of the rest of us to [indiscernible] and Wal-Mart shoppers. But, most the time, we are by far more honest, more reliable and the most reliable form of information they can get.

We together have built a financially strong and solid banking organization. It's located with a huge presence in the second or third fastest growing state in the country along with strong performance from our staff, Alabama operations coupled with a solid Arkansas market and tacked on our New York profit center. Your company remains best in plans class and all performance metrics. We continue to remain in a conservative mode on loans and M&A. While volatility continues to swirl around both politically and economically, we think not pushing the armload focusing on internal operations and taking what the market gives us and both M&A and loans is the proper position to ensure that we'll be around when the opportunities come again.

We appreciate your support and let's talk about the highlights of the quarter.

We had a strong deposit month, I think it was 250, we averaged about 240 for the month and we did about that what we do Stephen, what we had last month in…

Stephen Tipton

Q1 we were up almost 170 million and were a little over 720 million in the last three quarters.

John Allison

That's good. That's 720 million in the last three quarters. Loan deposit ratio we were 106, Randy, we're down to 97.41. We need to get some loans.

Randy Sims

Way too low.

John Allison

We had stable interest margin in the face of this chaos, I think you look at that and the fourth quarter we're 430, the first quarter 430, and we're 428 this quarter. But remember that the quarter had over 500,000, I don't know that you know that -- maybe I'm telling for the first time, that was $500,000 expense on premium amortization write down that was impacted by the margin because of the unexpected fall in interest rates resulting in faster prepayment speeds on some of the securities. I think Brian will talk more about that.

Brian Davis

Yes. I will.

John Allison

Let's talk about the cost of funds and I want you to go back with me four quarters, three quarters, two quarters and one quarter and I want you to listen these numbers, four quarters ago our cost of funds increased $6,192,000, three quarters ago it dropped to $3,357,000 and then last quarter -- quarter four last I guess it is now, $2,519,000, in this $283,000. So, I think the cost of funds may be something that's not going to be as prevalent as it has been in the past.

Strong asset quality almost the best ever. Strong capital ratios, industry leading ratios common equity to assets 15.84, the tangible assets 9.96% almost 10%, return on tangible common equity 21%, strong loan production over $1 billion for the production, $1.24 billion at 6.14.

We had $512 million worth of payoffs during the quarter at 5.54. So the production coming on with what went off at 60 basis points higher. Great job by the team. Overall, loan yields, I've been telling you where we're going to push it. We started all this last year, it's hard to turn the ship. But overall, loan yields were up 3 basis points to 6.06 and those 3 basis points added $897,000 to income for the quarter. That's even though average loans were down $30 million. I think we ended up $70 million for the end of the quarter, but our average loans were down, but the interest income on the 3 basis points was $897,000. Congratulations to our team, you give them a mission and they seem to get it done.

We continue to maintain strong cost controls with a sub-40 efficiency ratio and a strong ROA of 1.92. For our shareholders, we increased dividend $0.01 per quarter and would continue to repurchase stock. In the last year and a half, we have bought back $168,400,000 worth of stock, 8,716,000 shares of an average price of 19.27. So far this year, we spent $64 million or 3,416,722 foreigners at 18.73. Last year, we bought 5.3 million shares at $104 million, 19.62 average. So, we'll continue to be in the repurchase business. You will see loan writings changed in the Q this quarter. In the past all credits that were construction or agro related automatically ready to forward which lands to the conservative nature of our company.

Let me make this clear there is no miss hit, so there's no misunderstanding. This is an interim policy and not a regulatory requirement. Actually this was a nice change from the regulators, they actually felt we're being too hard on our sales. After catch with the regulators, we agreed to take a look. The approximate change were 1.5 billion of the fours moved to threes and two credits totaling about 70 million moved to a past credit five, balance remained in the four, so I recall, the two credits moving to a five, one was an apartment construction project on a university campus with one of our largest and oldest customers in the bank. The project was weather-delayed and missed the starting school semester. Department is now 68% occupied expected to be in positive cash flow by the end of the year probably did not need to move because the temporary nature and the quality of the customer that we moved.

Condo projects, it's in one of our best markets, the owner decided to keep it as rental because he thinks it's in the best long-term interests of his family. As a result, the project does not flow as rents -- does not cash flow as rents. He has over $12 million liquidity as agreed to sell one of his buildings as a condo and pay down the balance enough to cash flow the project neither credit has ever been past due and management does not expect a loss on either credit.

As always this company is totally transparent and wanting to report the changes and allow time for discussions on the call if necessary. We pride ourselves being known as the company that tells it like it is good or bad. Sorry a few shorts, but it's kind of like the Trump rushing spray. There is no bear, bear. And I think Christopher Steele is temporarily out of the manifesto business. However, it appears as some of your pocket journalists are still around.

You appeared to enjoy the boxes in last quarter's presentation and reports directly from each person responsible for that line of business. Not sure we'll continue that in the future every quarter, but certainly help to get us a better understanding of how we looked at margin and operation. Brian started first last time, he will also be first today and cover the margin and the pieces impacting performance. Then we'll be followed by Chris Poulton, John Marshall, Tracy and Stephen. And then our Chairman Randy Sims will wrap it up. And Kevin Hester will be on the phone for any questions.

So, at this point in time, I'm going to turn it over to Brian and see if you can keep us clear. You did a good job last time, I think everybody got it, Brian. So…

Brian Davis

Okay. Thank you, Mr. Allison.

The second quarter was a good quarter for our net interest income and net interest margin. On a tax equivalent basis, we recorded net interest income of 142.3 million for Q2 2019 compared to 140.8 million for Q1 2019.

Our net interest margin was 4.28% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.30% for the first quarter of 2019. As Mr. Allison mentioned during the second quarter of 2019, the interest rate environment declined. For example the 10-year Treasury went from 2.50% on March 31 to 2.01% on June 30th. This decline has increased the prepayment space on our investment securities. As a result, we saw an increased premium amortization of 515,000 from Q1 to Q2. If the premium amortizations had remained flat from Q1 to Q2, our Q2 margin would have been 4.30% or unchanged from Q1 2019.

Last year our CFG division had a few payoff events which increased our margin. For the first six months of 2019, they do not have any additional interest income for payoff advance from CFG. Loan production was very strong in the second quarter of 2019. We saw long production of more than $1 billion at an average rate of 6.1%. This breaks down into 484 million at an average rate of 6.3% for CFG and 538 million at an average rate of 6.0% for the community banking footprint.

We are pleased with these levels of production and rates while maintaining our strict underwriting standards. Another positive was the impact of the change in the yield on our loan portfolio. We were able to increase the yield on the loan portfolio by three basis points. This equates to a $823,000 improvement in loan interest income for Q2 when compared to Q1.

Accretion income for the fair value adjustments reported in purchase accounting was $9.2 million during Q2 compared to $9.1 million during Q1 for an increase of $100,000.

In conclusion, even though reported margin declined 2 basis points, our daily net interest income of 1.5 million per day remained unchanged for Q2 compared to Q1. However, if the investment premium amortizations had remained flat from Q1 to Q2, we would have reported an improvement of approximately 5000 of additional net interest income per day for Q2 2019.

With that said, I will turn the call back over to Mr. Allison.

John Allison

Did you say 823,000, [428,097] [ph].

Brian Davis

Yes. I will check my number, while you are talking, and I came up with 823. That's what Stephen and I were siphoning on over here.

John Allison

Well, is 823, is eight something, right. So, there's nothing wrong with that. That's good.

Brian Davis

It's over 800,000.

John Allison

It's over 800,000.

Brian Davis

That's right.

John Allison

Don't want to mislead the public, so. I guess, next we go, Chris Poulton. Chris, are you on?

Chris Poulton

Yes, sir. Thank you. And thank you, Johnny.

Second quarter, since CFG was highlighted primarily by a significant increase in new loan production which Brian just discussed. As you may recall, during last quarter's earnings call I noted that our loan pipeline specifically the approved, but not closed loans stood at an all time high. I'm pleased report that during the second quarter, we closed the majority of those loans and we originated just under $500 million in new loan commitment.

To put that in perspective, we generally originate between 800 million and a billion in a given year. A little over half of those new commitments were funded during the quarter, which resulted in approximate $143 million of net loan growth for the second quarter. Notably just about half of the new production came out of the West Coast LPO as we continued to see good progress from Darren Robinson and his team in LA. While payoffs continued and will continue to be a feature of our portfolio, we do continue to see good opportunities in our respective markets and I remain pleased with the potential loans in our pipeline.

Thank you for the time. And I'll hand it back over to you Johnny.

John Allison

Thanks Chris. Next up is John Marshall. Go ahead, John.

John Marshall

Good afternoon. Thank you, Mr. Allison for the opportunity to provide an update on Shore Premier Finance in the second quarter.

Profitability grew in the second quarter and we continue to run ahead of budget. This may be attributed to asset growth of 5.1 million stable margins and good expense management. Our efficiency ratio remain below 30% for the quarter. Commercial and consumer loan originations totaled 34.2 million, an increase of 5.7 million over the first quarter were up roughly 20%. In addition $11 million in commercial commitments were approved in our pipeline of retail assets grew due to an increase in applications of 38% by volume, 34% by dollar.

Portfolio growth had been stifled somewhat year-to-date by unusually high prepayment rates as consumers take market gains and reduce their personal debt. That trend appears to have abated in June and July month to-date. The total combined portfolio was $448.9 million at the end of the quarter compared to $443.8 million at the end of Q1 and $436 million at the year end 2018.

Since joining Centennial Bank in July 2018 interest earning assets are up 62.6 million. While we're not a financial center or a branch, marine related deposits have grown to $1.3 million doubling in the second quarter.

Our growth strategy for both commercial and retail is to add new manufacturers both domestic builders and international and [their attendant] [ph] distribution channels in North America working with their dealer networks for commercial floor plans and to leverage these relationships for new retail referral sources. In addition, we received commercial and retail referrals from Centennial bankers particularly those scattered around the Florida market and we had success in co-branding events at boat shows and marine industry trade shows with our parent's Centennial bank. As always we're also grateful for our broad based marine loan brokers for the majority of our retail referrals. We continue to deepen and increase those relationships.

We also anticipate launching a super yacht retail Marine finance program in the third quarter of this year. Growth has not been achieved at the expense of asset quality. Our delinquent loans were down substantially below 1 million at the end of 2Q compared to 1.4 million at the end of the first quarter and $5.8 million at the end of 2018. Commercial commitments have all been freshly underwritten and approved through Centennial Banks loan approval process and average retail borrower FICO scores had origination, have climbed from 770 at the year end of 2018 to 775 in the first quarter and it reached 777 in the second quarter.

The commodity type nature of the retail side of our business continues to put pressure on our margins. In addition, pressure came from the recent Fed decisions and the market reactions to the Fed as it relates to the 10-year Treasury, an index that is commonly pegged by us and our competitors for establishing retail rates. We see that with an average origination rates in the fourth quarter of 18 to 5.01% climbing to 5.52 in the first quarter of this year and then pulling back slightly to 5.37 last quarter. I expect continued downward pressure in the third quarter.

The third quarter growth outlook is mixed. While we've seen an up tick in application volume and retail originations, dealers are beginning to express some pessimism and tapering back their purchase orders. Nonetheless, I remain confident in our ability to achieve growth, profitability and asset quality objectives.

With that I conclude my remarks and I thank you.

John Allison

Thank you, John. Tracy French.

Tracy French

Good afternoon to you. Thanks Johnny.

As you may recall last quarter, I mentioned our focus was going to be on net interest margin and improving asset quality. The numbers posted today for the second quarter showed just that. We improved our loan yield. We've watched our deposit cost and improved our non-performing loans to give a little bit of shout out to our community banking. Our net interest margin remained at 4.2% as it was the first quarter, which is up from 4.18% at the end of last year. Also like to give a little tip of the hat to some of our regions on the deposit growth that they've had, Little Rock market has been up about 7 and -- little over 7% year-to-date. In Southeast Florida is up over 11% year-to-date.

And the next we will shout out to the north Florida market as they are up in non-interest bearing checking accounts 16.5% year-to-date. So congratulations to some of those and really congratulations to all and Stephen will give a little color on the deposits a little later.

For the quarter Centennial Bank had a return on assets of 2.1% and efficiency ratio of 36.45% with total revenue of 204 million. As this has been mentioned, I am pleased to see the strong loan production from the community bank segment. I want to compliment our lending teams for their continued effort in this competitive landscape.

Stephen, you want to give a little color on the loans and deposits.

Stephen Tipton

Thank you, Tracy. As you and Brian mentioned, the community bank loan production for Q2 is strong, but the contribution split fairly evenly between Arkansas and Florida. While payout volume in the Florida portfolio continues to be elevated we did see in the period loan growth for Arkansas and Alabama. On the deposit side, it has been mentioned, we saw another strong quarter of growth 280 million led by Southeast Florida region with over 120 million at the end of period growth.

Johnny mentioned the interest rate environment today is quite different from where we were just three months ago. And we will closely monitor the impact of declining interest -- potentially declining interest rates on both sides of the balance sheet. Our efforts are now focused on deposit pricing while maintaining core relationships.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Mr. Allison.

John Allison

Thank you. I will go to Randy Sims, our Chairman and let him wrap it up.

Randy Sims

Well, one way to wrap something up is to say congratulations to everyone for another good quarter. As you've heard from everyone the numbers are again some of the best. You know we seem to always talk about the numbers side, just like to take a minute to mention we are making improvements in many areas of the bank with the intent to strategically take our operational areas to a higher level that not only provides new capabilities for our customers, but also improves our infrastructure for future growth.

Our R&D Division that we rarely talk about is busy concentrating on continuing to improve structure as well as implementing new fintech initiatives along with operational and retail divisions, we've deployed person to person payment, implemented new functions within the mobile app and completely updated our customer Web site. We continue to add interactive teller machines in appropriate locations and new products such as spin to win a prize linked savings program all to enhance the customer experience with the best and capabilities and products.

In addition the bank has taken on a new initiative of strengthening our internal structure including operational areas as well as taking our regulatory departments to new levels of experience and depth. These efforts and improvements position us to continue our goal of being a high performing bank not just now, but well into the future. It prepares us for whatever opportunity the market may provide and with these improvements comes expense, but as you heard our numbers have remained strong. As Johnny stated this is quarter 52 and our high performance has been consistent.

So let me just recap some of those strong numbers and wrap this quarter up. We finished with total assets of 15,287,575,000; income was $72.2 million resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.43 as compared to $0.42 from the last quarter, which meets market expectations.

Our ROA was consistent and very strong with the last quarter at 1.92%. More importantly, we were able to achieve a strong net interest margin at 4.28% down just a little from the last quarter at 4.30%. As you heard from the others, we are working very hard on both sides of the balance sheet to maintain the margin.

Once again our profitability was helped by a very strong efficiency ratio of 39.93%. It was good to see it under that 40% again as we continued to control our costs, but also make enhancements within our bank infrastructure.

I am very proud of this number given the improvements we have been making and the negative effect of Durbin estimated at $3 million for each and every quarter. It's been a very strong quarter for deposit growth as you heard ending at 11.35 billion with an approximately $280 million in growth resulting in a loan deposit ratio of 97.41 as compared to March 31, at 99.20 and yes, Mr. Allison that's keeping that engine running really low like 30 miles per hour. I like it when it runs hot and you're making a lot of money.

And of course, as you have heard from others, we had over 1 billion in loan production, an average rate of 6.1% which again is one of the reasons why we're able to maintain a strong net interest margin. Our asset quality has and continues to be solid indicating a very optimistic and secured outlook for 2019.

And of course, strong capital ratios as always and you will always see that from Home Bancshares. We now have two quarters behind us and I think you'd agree that once again the results we've presented today are powerful numbers. We look forward to the third quarter and another opportunity to once again perform in a high level for our shareholders and that pretty much wraps things up.

John Allison

Randy, thank you. It's interesting we ran over $10 billion and what we've been able to accomplish when you think about Durbin.

Randy Sims

Yes.

John Allison

They took $3 million spread out of our pocket this quarter and usually accretion is going to down so that's pulling out. And then, when you go to this next universe regulatory wise with the expense that we're incurring there and still be able to meet the numbers, I'm beginning to get a feel for why in the past that the analysts have lowered expectations for banks like us in multiples, when you go over 10 because they think these guys -- will these people be able to keep up with can they keep up with the increased expenses, can they keep up with losing Durbin? Can they keep up with those? And I wasn't sure we could do that. We'd get it the first quarter and it was like a breath of fresh air to me, we did it.

Well, we did it a little easier this quarter than we did the first quarter. So, I see that now and there's some understanding for that. So I'm pretty pleased. Those were merry days where are you and that's we're kind of trading water, but we're okay trading water. We got through the first quarter is kind of relief into the second quarter. And it was better in the second quarter so hopefully the third quarter will be better than then the second quarter. But these reports were really good. And I want to congratulate this team of people, the one thing about our team is you give them a mission and they get after it. They try to make it work. And I've told our people last August, we started pushing writes. Everybody didn't push writes. If you want to know what the quality of a bike is, ask him what the margin is? If they are giving stuff away, is it 310, 315, are they giving stuff away. They say we won't have that asset quality. All they got bad loans because they push that up. That's not correct at all. That's totally incorrect. We got the best asset quality we've ever had. It's good as it is in the country.

We just asked for the additional write. We maintain that relationship. We visit with that customer. And I think our lead is still important to building the relationship you hear people talking about relationship with their relationship is that they give a cheap, right? So we've never backed off on that. And our team had the mission was given to them last August, and you can see what they've done with it. They've been able to continue to push writes, now what's going to happen now is the weight will drop 50 basis points. The strong will product continue, as a matter of fact we just got out of executive loan committee today and we're at 576 and six and a quarter. So, some of the weight will drop, those rates in a hurry. We don't do that. We try to get the maximum we can get out of it. And our team does that and it against all odds. They continue to produce for the shareholders. I guess Randy there's easy monkeys be doing it. But it's my pleasure and I mean that to work with such a great dedicated group of professionals and they get the job done. Congrats to you guys.

Gary I think we're ready for Q&A.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brady Gailey with KBW. Please go ahead.

Brady Gailey

Hey, good afternoon guys.

Brian Davis

Hey, Brady.

Brady Gailey

When you look at your net interest margin you have done a good job of holding that pretty steady around the 430 mark. But as we look forward with the yield curve doing what it's doing and then I'm guessing we're going to see lower levels of yield accretion for you guys in the back half of this year and into 2020? Do you think that it's realistic that you could see some NIM slippage here, or do you think that maybe deposit costs start coming down and you're able to hold it around this 430 level?

Brian Davis

I'll take that. And Stephen might chime in a little bit after that.

John Allison

Then I will give you the answer. I'll follow up from him Brady.

Randy Sims

And then, I might add some comments.

Brian Davis

I will start off with the accretion. We have been around 9 million plus in accretion each quarter, the last three quarters, I really predicted it, go down into the 8 million range this quarter. We did have an increase in payoff accretion. The payoff accretion was up about 500,000 this quarter from the previous quarter. So there's a good chance that that might not be reoccurring. So we would have that pressure of 500,000 that equate to about 2 basis points on the NIM. If you look at the models that we have and we've disclosed these model numbers before for a shock analysis. We're really for the most part neutrally GAAP. But we are technically slightly asked that sensitive -- asset sensitive and models are correct which you know we can do things to try to change the outlook from those models. It would show that we would have some margin compression.

This upcoming or the one that's coming up here at the end of the month should cost support of the models about $2 million of net interest income which is 5 to 6 basis points but we're going to try to do things to try to improve on that.

Stephen Tipton

Hey, Brady. This is Steve and that's a tack on there where we spent a lot of time over the last month or so trying to identify on the deposit side what opportunities we expect, we'll have it's the Fed lowers quarter at the end of the month. We think we've indicated before we have a decent-sized bucket in the funding side that is tied to either LIBOR reference rates or tied to T-bill rates that have already started to come down a little bit. We saw some good benefit from that July 1 on the quarterly reset.

So we feel like we're trying to identify what we can match up on the funding side to the loan side as to what the variable rate and then the investment portfolio might be kind of [indiscernible].

Brady Gailey

All right. And then my second question is on the expense side. It sounds like you guys have some continued investments that need to be made in the infrastructure just from being a bank that's over 10 billion in assets. I was just wondering how your quarterly expenses have actually been going down in the last couple of quarters. So as you look to invest more in the expense infrastructure, I mean do you think that, will that have a notable impact on expense growth going forward?

Stephen Tipton

Well, as you saying it, it hasn't so far and we don't -- we continue to do things to try to -- as we're improving and putting some money into infrastructure. Some of that infrastructure is software that become makes you more efficient.

Some of that infrastructure is our people that that again make you more efficient. So it's kind of looking into the future and say well are your expenses going to go way up? Well, the expenses might go up a little on the front-end, but we make investments in infrastructure to become more efficient. And therefore try to keep our expenses down and even lower them. But yes, you could see some increase, but I would hope that it would be followed by a decrease in and as we improve things. And we don't make those investments without some realistic outcome of improvement and lower costs that make sense.

Brian Davis

Is that what you are looking for?

Brady Gailey

Yes. Thanks for the color. That's great.

John Allison

I'm going to wrap this up for you. We are not going to let the expenses go up and margins to remain flat. Well, the tendency is for it to go down, right. I mean margin should in this environment go down. We have about $2.8 billion with the loans are going to repriced. We're about 75% fixed. That's good for us or our adjustable. We've got about $144 billion for the funds, it will adjust, it will take prime data, they need to do that that will help us.

It leaves us a gap of about $1 billion in there. And this team works very hard. We've got a call from one of our top flat regional president, and he can mark me down 15 basis points already, I have already taken the cost of deposits down. So as we work like hell on the way up, we'll work like hell on the way down. So maybe a little blip temporarily, but I don't think it'll be a long term blip for us because this team has a way of finding and fixing it, if you well know. So as we battle it hard on the way up, we'll battle it hard on the way down.

Brian Davis

Kevin, can I say one more thing on the expenses. We are challenged by taking our regulatory group to another level and we are meeting that challenge and we are investing in that. But at the same time we have a strategic initiative on the other side of people that are doing nothing but looking for ways to automate things. So as we invest in taking regulatory to another level, so that team is looking to see where we can automate that to keep those costs down. And that team is also looking at other areas of the bank. And I give you examples, but I'm not going to take the time to do that. But they also look and analyze where can we automate something that that actually reduces our cost and the number of people that we have to have.

So what we got? While one thing is maybe making our expenses go up over here we got another group over here that is trying to drive expensive [indiscernible]. So I just want -- I want you to know that we're working on both sides of that. And it has always been our goal to keep that efficiency ratio where everyone is proud of it.

Stephen Scouten

Hey guys. Good afternoon. How you all doing?

John Allison

Yes. Good Stephen. Congratulations on your recent trade.

Stephen Scouten

Thanks sir. Thank you. We will see how it all plays out. But it should be good direction for us. Thank you.

John Allison

You think they're going to keep you.

Stephen Scouten

I don't know. What do you think Johnny?

John Allison

I also.

Stephen Scouten

I appreciate that. Time will tell my friend. Time will tell.

Hey, I'm curious, if you guys are seeing any sort of inflection point on the payoff levels in Florida in particular, it sounds like that's where you're seeing a lot of the pay downs and production has been phenomenal So I'm just wondering if you think we might see some time here in the near future or more that comes to the bottom line and grows the bank a little bit quicker.

Brian Davis

Kevin, I would take that. Or Stephen, if you want to go ahead. Stephen, the two quarters at least, I don't think you are going to see that. We got -- as we are looking in the pipeline, the next two quarters look like they are pretty heavy on the payoff side, as much as I'd like to report that they're not. But, we do see pretty heavy movement in the next couple of quarters at least.

John Allison

Steve anything?

Stephen Tipton

If you look at the last three quarters it's been it's been around it's been a little north of 500 million and I think what Kevin mentioned we're seeing that plus a little bit forecasted. So things change. It can move around from quarter-to-quarter but we're still seeing the volume there.

John Allison

I think you heard me refer to it as [indiscernible] one day. It's hard to get your arms around that and even though when I think it's not going to be as good it's better. When I think it's going to be better it's not. And so it's somewhat difficult to get your arms around that, but according to what the projection is, they're going to be would be down in the next two quarters. But I've seen that many quarters before and it didn't turn out to be that way. So that's a difficult one to forecast because you never know. If you know what's coming and you never know what would you go to fund. I think our funding we grew $160 million, $150 million, $145 million or was it?

Brian Davis

Unfunded commitments, we are about 145 million from quarter to quarter.

John Allison

To 2.6 or…

Brian Davis

2.35 billion.

John Allison

2.35 billion. So, that gives you am idea of what's coming.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. Appreciate that. And Johnny, it sounds like you have been watching a lot of MSNBC lately, so with the rate looking like they are going to go down here, what you guys doing to prevent again some of these rate cuts. I mean do you do any hedging or otherwise to kind of put in protection [indiscernible]?

John Allison

We haven't done that and I watched some of our friends on the outside spend millions of dollars on the hedging process and get their hand handed to them. The fed funds are going good, it might be 90 days, they go up again. And I think they, so I can get a dart board and it gets up or down or quarter or half, I think as they store dartboards what they have been doing looks like slightly. So, I don't watch too much in the NBC. But, I did watch comedy on the night of the presidential election.

Kevin Hester

I mean we have got floors in place, and significant floors in place and 75% fixed or adjustable.

John Allison

So, I think we are really on a down rate environment. I think we're in a better position. Actually think we are in a better position all the way down than we were on the way up. And we fought to keep it to hold our margin on the way up. So, I can assure you, we'll fight to keep it on the way down. I think I said that earlier. So I would be disappointed. That will be different form. How hard I push, I think we got a shot may go down a few ticks, but I think we got a shot and held it within range.

Randy Sims

Yes. One thing to remember is that we are a bank made up of a lot of different communities and those communities drive the market. Those communities are -- is the market that we look at and that we serve. And then this up and down that goes up and down and whatever the Fed decides to do is, disrupts that. I wish that the Fed would leave things alone and let the market do what it always does. But we're -- have a little bit of advantage, I believe because we serve small community markets and that those changes are not as drastic as what we see on a national level.

Stephen Scouten

Makes sense. Makes sense. Maybe one last question for me. I was curious what you expect on the pace of the buybacks or kind of how you think about that moving forward if there's a capital level, you might manage to or if you think that they might pick back up to the levels we saw in the previous two quarters versus a little bit less active this quarter?

John Allison

Well, we have we kind of over bought the first quarter. We spent more than -- I mean we had about 180 million, I think somewhere in that range approved by the regulators and we spent 50 something million in the first quarter which was a little --

Randy Sims

We spent 52 million in the first quarter and we spent 13 million in the second quarter and you're right. We had 188 million approved from the regulators. and we were…

John Allison

We're really evaluating what's in the best interest with all that capital rolling in around there. What's in the best interest of the company to slow down and buy backs to maybe look at a sinking fund to payoff some debt at some point in time, it's coming in the future. So we're really in the process of valuating that at this point in time. We will continue to be in the buyback business. Not sure how much we will be in. We will continue to be in that market and sometimes we will buy heavy, and sometimes we won't. If I put it on sale we'll jump in there.

Stephen Scouten

Very good. Thank you guys appreciate the time. Congrats on the quarter.

John Allison

Thanks.

Michael Rose

Hey, good afternoon guys. Just had an accounting question so I just heard the comment around the unfunded commitments. And obviously with Shore Premier Finance coming on, those two things is my understanding, is they're treated pretty punitively under [indiscernible]. So as we think about going into 2020, does this curtail your desire to continue to grow Shore Premier Finance or Chris's group up in New York.

John Allison

I mean when we get to face all, I mean we will staff whatever it is. We need to staff for the day one accounting mark, but I would not envision that it is going change how we look at that at all that's just the way of doing business.

Stephen Tipton

Michael, this is Stephen, I think maybe the commentary just because they contractually some of the Shore finances is longer term. And I don't think we would change. Our desire to be in that business particularly with what John mentioned in the underwriting standards and what we are seeing today. Just because of the accounting change. Then I get the business, we want to be in and be exposed to continue to I don't think we would change that. You know our desire to be in that business particularly with what John mentioned in the underwriting standards and what we're seeing today just because of the accounting change and it gets the business we want to be in and be exposed to continue to be a part of.

Michael Rose

What wouldn't limit your necessarily limit your growth plans in either of those businesses? Is that what I'm hearing?

Stephen Tipton

Yes.

Michael Rose

Okay. I don't think the -- sorry, if I missed it. But, I don't think the M&A question has been asked, and I don't think Johnny mentioned in the prepared remark. So just wanted to get an update on your thoughts on the M&A landscape this morning what you guys are seeing.

John Allison

And I did mention them in the remarks that we will remain conservative, and the M&A will take what they give us on the M&A on the long side. So, I don't think thing this is time to be person humble, I think is what I see it. We are continually looking. We are continually running models here. For the bike, the MOE thing is, as I said last quarter call is the table for us because it doesn't have. We are having difficulty finding somebody that has the quality, it's not the MOE, I mean, there is very few people run a bike, like we run a bike, and it is difficult to do an MOE -- particularly in light of who is going to ultimately run at the end of the day.

So, I mean we have seen a couple of them, and they want to run it. But quite honestly they don't run near the performance that Home Bancshares run. So, some of that is Zigo, he is going to run it, he is going to be the boss. I don't mind if somebody's running the 220 ROI, and they want to be the boss expand, but they're running at 1% ROI and will be the boss, they probably not going to get the hook-up of Home Bancshares, so, we are still looking.

Stephen Tipton

I was going to say sorry I missed that in the prepared comments. That's clear.

Michael Rose

One final question for me, you've heard a couple of banks talk about the lag effect on the downside, if we do get a couple of rate cuts, on deposit rates and I guess my question is do you think your interest bearing deposit costs have peaked, should we get a rate cut?

John Allison

They do. I think cooked. I think we ran at it. If you heard my comments maybe you weren't on my comments, but I went back four quarters, it was 6.3 million cost of fund to increase and then, I'm calling from memory, $3.2 million increase in cost of funds to 2.5 to 283,000 this quarter, which is a pretty good indications of what's happening there. So, I looked at it yesterday, I looked at it today and it was flat. So, what I'm seeing I like, I'm seeing an interest income up slightly, I'm seeing interest expense down slightly. So that's a good indicator for the company.

Michael Rose

Okay. Sorry, I missed some of the commentary in the beginning. Thanks for taking my questions.

John Allison

I know you have a bunch of calls writing this time.

Matt Olney

Hey guys. Good afternoon.

John Allison

Hey Matt.

Matt Olney

Hey, I think Randy mentioned that the loan to deposit ratio is now at 97%, but the lows has been for a while. Is this a strategic change in are you going to operate here or will Randy get his way and we'll see this new back.

Randy Sims

The regulators like it. I don't think they like it. It will be somewhere in between.

John Allison

That's probably a good answer. That's probably good answer somewhere in between. But the deposit been awfully strong 700 plus million in the last three quarters. And I have to give Tracy credit [indiscernible] he established that new policy, if you all remember several years ago. We started asking for.

Matt Olney

And then, Johnny you mentioned, you feel like you have some protection with some floor. Can you give us an idea of what point those floor comes into play. How many Fed cuts we have to see?

Stephen Tipton

Matt, this is Steve. I will take that. We got on the CTFG portfolio there is a couple of hundred million today that are protected with the floors. Functionally all of the production and I think Chris' comments on how good the production was for the quarter all of his production, so far this year should be protected as it begins to fund, which as you know a good portion of his production has yet to fund. We've got about 150 million or so on the community bank side. That's protected today in a 25 basis points down rate scenario. And then those numbers increase a little bit as if rates were to continue to go down. So we've got 350 or so that's protected today. If they do lower rates end of this month.

Matt Olney

And Stephen I would assume that if rates were to go down beyond 25 bps that 350 would increase, is that fair?

Stephen Tipton

Yes. That's fair. I don't have those numbers in front of me here, but yes, that's fair.

Matt Olney

Okay, guys. That's all for me. Thanks for your help.

John Allison

Don't bet to farm on that Matt.

Matt Olney

I wouldn't do that.

Jon Arfstrom

Thanks. Good afternoon.

John Allison

Hey John.

Jon Arfstrom

Hey. Kevin, can you go back over that. I was a little confused by the payoff information you were talking about. Are you seeing it's elevated the next couple quarters or not elevated the next couple of quarters, I missed that.

Kevin Hester

Yes, Stephen made and he mentioned a number of 500 last quarter and I think what we have and then Johnny made the comment it is early, it's early in the third quarter and certainly for the fourth quarter things can change and many things can move in and out of the quarters and up and down as you go through, but as we've got it, as we're seeing it right now that the payoff numbers are really even a little higher than what we saw last quarter and production has been strong, if we maybe we out produce it and there'd be a good thing. But unfortunately, we're just seeing -- we're seeing people take things off the table and sell projects and move them to permanent and let's just work that.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay. So the message would be hoping for modest loan growth working hard to get there. But probably seeing some repricing higher in yields, there is an offset. Is that fair?

Kevin Hester

I think that's fair.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay. Is John Marshall still on?

John Marshall

Hi, good afternoon. John here.

Jon Arfstrom

Hey, John. You made a comment about consumer health and maybe picking up a little bit in June and July, but then you also talked about dealers pulling back. Can you expand on that a little bit and just let us know what you're seeing in terms of the consumer and why you think the dealers might be pulling back?

John Marshall

You will get a little bit of a conflicting message coming out. We've seen volume increase from an outpatient standpoint and from a funding standpoint and the quality of those applications as measured by FICO scores is also improving. But in our conversations with our dealers, they're looking forward and they're pushing back on their manufacturers just a little bit in the amount of inventory that they're interested in holding as we move forward into probably not a third quarter, in the fourth quarter of this year or perhaps first quarter of next year.

And I don't know, I asked him what is it that they're seeing are there any technical indicators that would suggest that they want to hold less inventory and that it's more of a gut feeling. So right now we've got sort of mixed signals. We've got retail buyers, [indiscernible] a lot more boats, then we got deals appearing to pull back a little bit.

Jon Arfstrom

Good that helps.

John Marshall

I'm hoping those two will offset each other and so it'll be neutral for us and we'll continue to meet our growth goals.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay. Good. I was just most interested in the narrative on why but that helps me. Chris maybe for you, pipelines and commitments obviously were very high. Do you see that continuing coming into Q3 and the rest of the year?

Chris Poulton

Yes. Good afternoon. We do. We like the pipeline still as we move through a lot of our waiting to close stuff this past quarter, so that was nice. But we continue to like to see what we're seeing through there. We review it once a week, generally like to see about a billion dollars in the pipeline not all that'll make its way through. But as long as we have a billion plus in the pipeline, I usually feel pretty good about where we're headed. We have a little over a billion in the pipeline today. So I would say we continue to think there's interesting opportunities to transactions out there, I don't think that's changed. We certainly take -- I would say shift towards a more defensive nature as it relates to both the pipeline in the portfolio. So, though the payoff sentiment, in our business, that's a good thing. Loans aren't supposed to be out there forever and while money is cheap and plentiful there's some of the credits we'd like them to go ahead move on out.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay. Fair enough. And then maybe just a bigger picture question for, I don't know if it's Randy or Tracy or someone, but it sounds like you don't feel like a rate cut is needed at all based on what you're saying, but I'm just curious if you're seeing anything that you know bothers you, that's incrementally a little bit more troubling from an economic point of view or not? Thanks.

Chris Poulton

Thanks. But we haven't seen our portfolio still shows all businesses doing just fine. So whether that rate cut or rate cut or not for the company wise, Johnny mentioned how he's go out and ask for two deposits and it seemed to be working pretty well. I guess that the speaker here John, we call our variable rate customer last two days and are all coming in and signing a new fixed rate loans next week, I'm just kidding. So, we're going to ask them to come in and fix them up for that process. But we work on the interest rates here every day. And that's something that we've done for several years now. When it goes up it goes up when it goes down, goes down. So we're -- we feel like our company is positioned pretty well to work through whatever the challenges we get thrown out on interest rates. So we'll go up or down.

Randy Sims

From personal nature, I'll just tell you that especially where I am in the beach area and on the coastline, it is so dad gum crowded, they need to put some fences up and keep people out. There are people that need to go home. I have never in my life seen it that crowded four and five umbrellas deep all the way down as far as you can see it.

There is no slowdown of the economy or any indicators of what's going on around where I am. And everything that we hear in Conway and our markets is, things are pretty good.

Jon Arfstrom

I need to put up some bear crossings sings on the panhandle.

Randy Sims

I will go slow on that one.

John Allison

We stay really close to our markets and what's going on with our people, on the ground living it, so we are not seeing any disruption in the markets anywhere as threatening. I think we could say.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay. Good. Thanks for your help.

Brett Rabatin

Hey guys. Good afternoon.

Kevin Hester

Good afternoon.

Brett Rabatin

Wanted to just go back to the margin for a second and from a filing perspective about 60% of your book is variable. Can you give us how much might the LIBOR and then the securities book is pretty small relative to earning assets. But just thinking about what you're doing in that book presently and then yields pop back up going forward in that portfolio as well.

John Allison

I'll let Stephen and Brian talk about that. You get that upside down. It's about 70%, 75% fixed or adjustable balance is variable, so we don't have much variable.

Stephen Tipton

Yes, Brett. this is Steve and I think what -- it's picked up in the filings or some of the -- call it more adjustable type deals where we're fixing a rate for a period of time and then it will adjust two years now, three years from now those sometimes get picked up as a variable rate. I think what we've identified that is subject to potentially move say in the next quarter or so as a truly variable type note is about 2.8 [billion] [ph] and half of that or so is on the CCFG side that that is subject to move above four, the other half would be on the community bank side. That's the majority of that is tied to LIBOR, we've got about 800 million or 900 million that's tied to Wall Street Journal prime. And then the balance of that would be tied to LIBOR. So, we're seeing a little bit of movement there over the last couple of months in LIBOR but that's where the portfolio stand as we see it.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then the securities book any color there?

Chris Poulton

I mean it, it is what it is. I mean we've got 361 million of it that variable and reprice within the next 30 days and then after that it gets pretty small amounts.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then, the other question I want to ask is, this is the first quarter and while we we've seen a provision from you guys and your credit is obviously stellar. And I think that's one of the pitches for owning your company. You know in the next few years as credit should be better than peers. Could you give us maybe some thoughts on provisioning from here? Should we expect it to stay at 1% of new loan production or maybe give us a color if you can, how you think about the provision going forward?

Chris Poulton

Well, we had a exceptional quarter this time much better than the quarter actually looked and we thought it was a good work. We've always been reserve builders. We've always liked to have about 1% reserve just kind of how the company is run. Actually my past lap around a 150, I think that -- I think it's just a solid number I understand we've got all these complicated measures of how we have to calculate reserves today. But those were -- that 150 workforce in the worst financial crunch, I've ever seen in my life. So we're running about now and we got marks of about another 120 is it right.

So I'm not supposed to add those together. I guess you can't. To tell you where I think we are. And I think we're well reserved. See lots of people out here with 0.3 and 0.6 and 0.7 reserves. If we have a crunch that's not will be enough, here what the asset quality says that won't be enough. So we're just a believer. We had a good quarter. It looked like we kind of match charge off close to charge offs for the little quarter and we just kind of look at it every quarter and see how it is going. But asset quality, we probably could just [indiscernible] reserve, but we'll keep as much in as we can.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then, just lastly I want to go back to capital for a second. You mentioned buybacks. Let's say if you're not involved in M&A in the next few quarters and you're really profitable. What you do with capital if buybacks are not sort of enough in terms of what you're thinking about managing capital, what do you if capital continues to accumulate?

Stephen Tipton

Well, we have some trust preferred out there and we also have $300 million worth of [indiscernible]. So, I mean it counts as capital when it's still debt. So I mean we're debt reverse at Home Bancshares, we don't like debt. We don't like debt that counts as capital. We don't think that's the right way to treat that. But, we did raise $300 million and it would be our effort to pay that off at some point in time or start accumulating money to take a dent in bankers. How many months? 33 months left, Brian.

Brian Davis

We've had 27 months. We got 33 months till at -- where we start losing part of the capital treatment after five years is callable and then we will get 80% capital treatment.

John Allison

But we'll continue, Brian, first spoke about dilution on buying back stock and I understand it is dilutive. But it has been -- it has been one of the best uses of capital for our company for some time. And as I said what we bought like 8.7 million shares in the last 18 months, $768 million worth so. Particularly if they want to take us down the price that will be an active buyer.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. I appreciate all the color.

John Allison

Thank you.

Brian Martin

Hey guys.

John Allison

Hi. How are you Brian. You've changed jobs. You are with Janney Montgomery.

Brian Martin

That was like Stephen as well. So his comments so that. You guys have covered a lot of this, but just the -- maybe for Steve and just on the -- you talked about the variable rate and fixed rate helping on the funding side, the market sensitive deposits. What's the level those are currently that it could adjust in the next quarter Stephen?

Stephen Tipton

I think Johnny mentioned maybe in the first part of the Q&A, but we've got about 1.5 billion or so that are tied to some index either Treasuries, LIBOR or Wall Street Journal prime that you'll functionally should float 100% data with that as it changes and then we've got another 1 billion-ish or so that we've identified kind of we'll call it market -- top of the market type rates that we can affect over time. So that's our task. I think Trace and Johnny both mentioned will work those rates down, if we see the Fed make a move on the 31.

Brian Martin

Okay. And it sounds as though just kind of hearing all the commentary on margin that I guess you'd probably think it's fair to say that the core margin kind of actually accretion is probably -- I guess maybe near a bottom if you do get a rate decrease given kind of the initiatives maybe as Johnny said a couple ticks lower, but shouldn't be materially lower in a down rate environment, I guess is that kind of -- in summary kind of a fair statement.

Kevin Hester

I think it's a fair statement like that.

Stephen Tipton

Yes. As Brian mentioned, I mean that all the models show that it could put a little bit of pressure on it, but I think that's based on the assumptions that we have and we're evaluating all of that now to see if we can do better than that. So…

Brian Martin

Okay. All right. And I think it was Brian said it was about six basis points if you get a 25 that's with the model, so should be on a 25 basis point decrease?

Stephen Tipton

That is correct, Brian.

Brian Martin

Okay. And the last two for me was just the -- Johnny you talked about the buyback versus the debt repayment, I mean how quickly could you do something on the debt repayment or I guess is that more near-term, or is that a little bit longer term given you got a couple of years on the capital treatment.

Stephen Tipton

It's non-callable. Stephen, Brian it's non-callable till 22.

John Allison

We have got 33 months until that comes up Brian. And so I mean, if we start, the problem is going to be with me. I mean we start accumulating and tell them I think you're sitting on $150 million or $200 million when the deal comes up. I said that will be your biggest problem is going to be [indiscernible] we may let depends on what the next deal looks like compared to what paying down the debt looks like. So in both senses, if we do a deal we've never done a dilutive deal, we've always been accretive. So and our stocks creep back up a little bit getting back at the 220, 230 times tangible book we just took a look at -- how many 296?

I think we are like six or 720, you take out the non-bank so to speak in margin in the country, so we're pretty proud of that as again those earlier in the call I said [indiscernible] what the margin is, find out whether they are real monster whether given. Hey, Brian, Randy Sims, and I really believe in those models. Just kidding. We are going to proven wrong once again.

Randy Sims

This is what the model says assuming that better guys around the table do nothing except just let it roll out. We just have to go -- go on vacation, let the models do that and go on vacation versus actually led our community.

John Allison

But the model looked about that way on the way up to. We're pretty much flat. We're pretty much flat. I think we are -- we couldn't be in better shape on the way down mostly.

Brian Martin

And in the last couple of just -- on the pipelines, you talked about the payoffs Johnny, but just as far as the production. I mean, I guess your sense I mean there's a pretty wide swing in from 1Q to 2Q in the production volume, I guess is, one of them feel more realistic or do you think it's the production volumes maybe somewhere in between and then in the back half of the year.

John Allison

The first quarter you had shock and all from the -- pad in December, I mean it shook the world, but I tell you that S&P 500 Total Return Fund had the worst month since 1929. I mean there was just -- that was a major era and it shook everything. So I think it took a while to recover back. So I'm optimistic that that production will be better. I mean New York funding -- started funding some this quarter, but they will have a lot to fund as time comes on and we are up 100 -- we've got about 2.3 billion and you'll see some of that funding. So I suspect we might be down a little bit. And I must tell you that we might be down a little bit on loans this quarter and the reason I'm telling you that is the last time I said we'd be up, we were down, so I'm going to say we are down and maybe we will be up.

Brian Martin

Okay. And just lastly, was the -- on the expenses, I guess it sounds like they could move up a tick from here based on what Randy was saying, but just kind of looking -- thinking about the efficiency, I guess worth add here around this 40% level, I guess is that something you expect to be able to maintain or could that tick up a little bit and then as Randy said you get the benefits and it ratchet back down a little bit.

Randy Sims

We've always had a good efficiency ratio it's going below 40 up a little 40, a little bit above 40. Don't look for any major changes demand. I'm just telling you we're doing some really good things for the bank and for the future and we're spending the money to take our regulatory areas up to the level that not only the regulartories won't but that need to be done. So I don't take so much from what I said.

Brian Martin

Yes. I got you. All right. Thanks guys. Nice quarter.

John Allison

You bet. Thank you very much.

John Allison

Thank you, Gary and thank everyone for your participation in our call. And we'll talk to you in what three months. Thank you.

