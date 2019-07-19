My Highest Ever Conviction Buy: Simon Property Group Trades At A Deep Discount To Fair Value

Poor investor sentiment can allow even best of breed to trade at large discounts.

Best-of-breed malls continue to thrive, unless you believe the headlines. Fear for what "may" happen has seemingly blinded investors from what really continues to be a strong retail leasing environment for high-quality mall landlords.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is my top pick in this market on the basis of its low-risk business model and balance sheet coupled with high return potential.

Pessimism Creates Opportunity

At High Probability Investments, we invest primarily in best-of-breed businesses. There are many stocks of such companies which are reasonably valued, but it is rare to find a best-of-breed stock which is so materially undervalued as they are usually bid up to sky-high prices in today's environment. However, in the presence of extreme pessimism, deep discounts are possible.

I believe this is the case with SPG, as investor sentiment in the future of malls has apparently led investors to flee anything mall related in droves. While low-quality malls indeed have seen a real reckoning from a never-ending wave of retail bankruptcies, high-quality malls have seen less bankruptcies and have had an easier time finding new tenants in the event of bankruptcy. Current investor sentiment appears to be pricing in a sure and secular decline at SPG, but I see SPG continuing to drive strong rent growth for decades to come. A shift in investor sentiment should propel this stock much, much higher.

Class A Business Model

SPG owns a large portfolio of upscale mall properties, including 176 U.S. malls & premium outlets:

(2019 Q1 Presentation)

The quality of malls is measured based on their tenants' average sales per square foot (PSF), with around $500 sales PSF being considered "class A" quality. SPG's properties go above and beyond what is considered upscale with average sales PSF of $660 as of the latest quarter. In fact, a recent list from 2018 of the top 10 most valuable mall properties in America featured five properties owned by SPG, including Sawgrass Mills in Florida:

(Google Images)

According to Boenning & Scattergood, the asset value of these five properties is just over $15 billion. To put this in perspective, SPG's enterprise value recently was quoted at just over $88 billion, meaning that based on the aforementioned asset value, these five properties make up 17% of the value in the stock price in spite of the fact that SPG has over 200 other properties.

High-quality mall properties have continued to do well, as evidenced from the 3% rise in tenant sales PSF and SPG's continued ability to drive mid teens leasing spreads (the percent difference between expiring rent and new rent). As a result, the "malls are dying" narrative does not quite apply to high-quality operators like SPG and in fact the anchor box bankruptcies frequently cited in news headlines have proven to be short-term pain but long-term high ROI opportunities. As we can see below, SPG has guided for an 8% rate of return on their development and redevelopment projects:

(2019 Q1 Presentation)

This is because demand is high for Class A mall real estate, making it an attractive value proposition for SPG to acquire vacant anchor boxes, redevelop them into smaller tenant space, then lease them out at higher rents. With $1.5 billion in free cash flow after the dividend, SPG has been able to fund the redevelopment projects solely through cash flow as they have averaged around $1 billion annually. The market's apparent gross error in judgment of the impact of anchor box bankruptcies on SPG has created this persisting attractive buying opportunity, which is made more pronounced when considering the safety of the balance sheet and dividend.

Pristine Balance Sheet

SPG carries more debt than the typical company because its real estate assets produce such extremely reliable streams of revenue that lenders are willing to accept higher amounts of leverage. In order to get an attractive rate of return, SPG does not directly pay off maturing debt but instead usually aims to issue equal and later-dated debt to replace any maturities.

An analysis of a REIT balance sheet thus must focus on the relative ease and risk with which the company can "refinance" its debt maturities each year. The most important driving factor is the company's credit rating as higher credit ratings make it easier for SPG to find buyers of its new debt at attractively low interest rates. Because of its best-in-class credit metrics, SPG has a credit rating of A or equivalent from S&P and Moody's:

(2019 Q1 Presentation)

As a result, SPG should have easy access to low interest rate debt most of the time and have no trouble refinancing maturing debt. The REIT actually goes above and beyond in making sure that even in the most dire of financial markets, it will have the liquidity to redeem maturing debt.

SPG has over $6 billion of available liquidity from its credit facilities, enough to redeem up to three years' worth of upcoming debt maturities. This means that even if the credit markets were to freeze for a short period of time as they did in 2008, SPG would nonetheless be able to wait out the storm without having to dilute shareholders by issuing equity. This is not to mention the $1.5 billion in free cash flow after the dividend available to SPG, of which they are currently using to redevelop properties and buyback shares - both of which being things which can be pared back if needed. SPG has created a low-risk balance sheet on purpose because avoiding risk is in management's DNA.

Rock-Solid Dividend and Growth

SPG pays an $8.20 annual dividend paid quarterly based on its most recent quarterly payment of $2.05 per share. This represents a 5.1% yield based on recent prices. As we can see below, SPG has grown its dividend rapidly as the cash flow has seen consistent growth:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from SPG 2018 10-K)

This represents an average growth rate of 11% over the past five years. I am confident that the dividend will continue to grow moving forward due to the low 72% AFFO payout ratio as well as SPG's continued ability to drive higher rents and higher FFO.

Valuation

SPG trades at less than 13 times the midpoint of 2019 FFO guidance and a 5.1% dividend yield.

The company has typically averaged 3-5% same store net operating income ("SS NOI") growth in the past few years, though this has slowed down due to primarily lost rents and co-tenancy costs associated with vacant anchors and store closings:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from 10-K)

I see SPG returning to 3% SS NOI growth beyond 2020, which would lead to 4-5% organic FFO growth. Combined with its retained cash flows, I see SPG generating 5-7% FFO growth long term, helping to support healthy dividend increases as well. This does not factor in the possibility of increasing leverage on its balance sheet, which would increase growth further.

My baseline 12-month price target is $190, or a 4.5% dividend yield based on my projected payout of $8.50. This represents total return upside of around 23.8%. This may prove too conservative considering that there are not really other "A credits" trading at such high yields.

My bull case 12-month price target is $212, or a 4% dividend yield. This represents total return upside of 37.5%.

If SPG returns somewhere in between, that would be a price around $200, or 30% total return upside.

Risks

Rising interest rates would increase interest expenses, in spite of its high credit rating. SPG has tried to hedge this risk through staggering its debt maturities to ensure no particular year has an outsized amount of maturing debt. Furthermore, experts appear to be forecasting interest rates to go down, which may prove to be an upside catalyst for SPG.

I might be wrong about the outlook for high-quality malls. A successful investment in SPG requires continued strong execution at high-quality malls, at least at these prices. I monitor their leasing spread performance closely for any sign of weakness as this would reflect a breaking down of my investment thesis.

Near-term market volatility may temper consumer spending and lead to SPG's tenants to be less able to accept aggressive rent increases. While I would not say that SPG is completely insulated from such volatility, I take comfort in the fact that its tenant average sales PSF of $660 far outpaces average base rents of around $50 PSF.

Conclusion

It isn't everyday that you get to buy shares of a best-of-breed operator at a 5% dividend yield in a market where the US Treasury yields barely 2%. While sometimes the risks overwhelm the potential reward, in the case of SPG, this just looks like an overblown reaction to retailers' ongoing struggles against the growth of e-commerce. I rate shares a conviction buy with 30% total return upside.

