U.S.-China Trade War Will Drag Out Through Next Year

China on the other hand, is in no rush to offer significant concessions with the possibility that a new administration could take over in 2021 and rollback any existing tariffs.

The trade war is quickly coming to define the 1st term of Donald Trump's presidency going back to February 2018 when the first measures were announced. From those initial tariffs on all solar panels and washing machine imports worth approximately $10 billion in trade, the U.S. since slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods and has threatened tariffs on $325 billion more. Other countries have also been targeted, and Trump as recently as this week continues to warn on more tariffs at his discretion.

The U.S. argument against China here comes down to the perception of unfair competitive practices that have resulted in a widening trade deficit along with a record of weak intellectual property rights enforcement. Beyond early fears that escalating tariffs and retaliatory measures would have disastrous consequences for the global economy, the impact thus far has been benign. Indeed, there are weak spots in the global economy including PMI readings trending lower but you would not know it from looking at the S&P 500 (SPY) which has climbed nearly 40% since Trump's election victory.

SPY monthly price chart. Source: FinViz.com

U.S. economic growth over the past year has exceeded expectations while the stock market continues to climb to new highs. Despite the most recent development of a so-called truce emerging out of the G-20 meeting in June, with a pledge of no further escalation and a new round of negotiations, there still remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding the potential for any resolution. We think this ongoing state of limbo is on purpose as President Trump will continue to use the headlines around the trade dispute in his quest to secure a victory in next year's election.

China on the other hand is willing to allow the process to drag out as long as its economy isn't at risk, looking forward to the possibility that a new Presidential administration wins next year's election opening the door for the current tariffs to be tossed out. The question we pose here is, why should China offer and agree to potentially major concessions if the U.S. could be less than 16 months away from electing a new President among a field of Democratic contenders that have already come out against "the trade war."

Trump and Chinese President Xi in 2017. Source: Washington Times

Looking back at every period of market volatility over the past year, tensions around the trade dispute have been pointed to as a culprit. Messages either from Trump or administration officials regarding "progress and optimism on a potential deal" have regularly been used to calm the markets that ended up rebounding higher. We know the stock market is important to Trump, as it appears he uses it as a barometer not only on the economy but as a measuring tool of his own administration.

Trump's Insurance Policy

If Trump wants to be re-elected and is cognizant of the impact each one of his actions has on the market, rationally he should proceed to do everything possible to maintain the stock market and economy head higher. Our view is that economic and corporate fundamentals ultimately decide on the market's next direction and government policy has its limits. Still, the ability to "manage the trade war" continues to be a powerful tool at Trump's discretion.

President Trump on DOW record close. Source: Twitter

The reality is that the current limbo state of the ongoing trade war is something of a Trump insurance policy against a deterioration of economic conditions. Stretching out the trade dispute for as long as possible, offers Trump the flexibility to keep this put open through election day, with the ability to come out and make a deal or use positive headlines to improve market confidence. The point here is that there is no urgency to make a deal. If a deal was struck in the immediate future, Trump would be at the mercy of the market to support his reelection. The move higher in the markets coupled with expectations of Fed rate cuts only emboldens the Trump administration to keep pushing for more favorable terms or even an escalation if necessary.

China Doesn't Care About Trump

China just released its preliminary Q2 GDP data showing the economy grew at an annual rate of 6.2% which was overall better than expected. While the rate of growth has been decelerating in recent years, this is far from the fears that have been raised regarding a potential "hard landing" or of a possible widespread deterioration resulting from U.S. tariffs levied on Chinese exports. The headline from China's National Bureau of Statistics summed it up nicely saying, "Economy Maintained the Stable and Progressing Momentum in the First Half of 2019."

China Industrial Production and Retail Sales. source: China Bureau Statistics

There's been skepticism over the years among some investors regarding how much to believe the official data points. We also have doubts but without getting bogged down on the granularity of the data, for all intents and purposes, the economy is doing just fine according to the Chinese government. The numbers here don't suggest China needs to run out and loosen its grip on the effectively managed economy to please Trump. Here are some of the highlights of the latest Chinese economic data points:

China's economy expanded 6.3% in the first half of the year, up from 6.2% between January and May.

Industrial production growth of 6.3% was well above the average for the last twelve months with a particularly strong month of June.

Retail sales increased an impressive 9.8% year over year in June, accelerating from 8.5% in May.

Fixed-asset investment grew 5.8% compared to 5.6% consensus estimate.

To be clear, we're not arguing that the Chinese economy is strong or weak, or if the numbers are even accurate. We think that the ongoing trade dispute offers the Chinese a good cover to explain away any potential underlying economic weakness with a good excuse. We see China as holding a possible leverage over Trump in that they could manufacture a global financial market sell-off that would end up hurting Trump's re-election campaign. The dynamic at play here is simply to buy time and see how the 2020 U.S. election plays out. The need to rush out and finalize a deal becomes less compelling if economic conditions are stable and financial markets keep rising under low volatility

Data by YCharts

Forward Looking Commentary

Trump has a plan, and China has a plan, and it comes down to buying time till election day November 3, 2020. This is the most important date in the trade war as Trump is looking ahead to his reelection while China recognizes the possibility that Trump could lose. Neither party has an incentive to finalize a deal now. We expect higher market volatility going forward as the trade negotiations drag on and financial markets begin to lose its patience. Trump recognizes the importance of a strong economy and calm stock market particularly over the next year, but even the most powerful man in the world has his limitations.

Our base case scenario is that there is indeed underlying weakness in the global economy that is independent from the impact of the trade dispute uncertainty. The bull market will end when policy makers are no longer able to support growth. A Fed rate cut cycle and positive headlines from the U.S.-China trade dispute may not be enough. Expect this to drag on through 2020 and for it to get messy. We like Gold and Silver and are overall bearish on equities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, SIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.