3 Things Investors Need To Know About Broadcom's $23 Billion Soap Opera

In the event of a deal happening investors comfortable with the risk profile could lock in 17.7% to 19.7% long-term return potential opportunistically buying on a 5% to 15% crash.

The giant increase in debt would be concerning and result in a quality downgrade from 10/11 to 8/11 and a require a higher margin of safety on the historical fair value of $366 ($330 or below).

Broadcom has obtained $23 billion in financing ahead of a potential acquisition of Symantec. The deal is stalled on SYMC's insistence on a $28+ buyout price.

The M&A heavy growth strategy is higher risk, BUT in the hands of CEO Hock Tan and his masterful executive team, I have confidence he'll continue to find great deals.

Last week I published a Dividend King exclusive outlining how Broadcom's (AVGO) M&A intensive growth model creates lots of volatility in the stock. While some investors prefer to avoid sharp price crashes (it plunged 14% in a single day after announcing the CA Tech deal) I LOVE major short-term declines.

I first bought Broadcom for my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) after it plunged 10% after revising down 2019 guidance due to the trade war and Huawei blacklisting (now reversed while trade talks go on). Broadcom is also a Chuck Carnevale Top Conviction Buy and part of the Dividend Kings Deep Value (and High-Yield Blue-Chip) portfolios.

In my DK exclusive, I explained why a 5% to 15% crash might be imminent, why it might be a great long-term buying opportunity, and what risks investors need to keep in mind.

Well, the Broadcom/Symantec (SYMC) just took another interesting turn. So let's see why I recommend watching the drama unfold, to potentially lock in highly undervalued shares of my second favorite chip maker, and a proven dividend growth machine.

1. If Broadcom Buys Symantec It Becomes A Fundamentally Better Dividend Stock (In The Long-Term)

On July 3rd Bloomberg reported that Broadcom was in advanced talks to buy security software firm Symantec, in what the Financial Times later reported was a $15+ billion deal.

On July 8th, Bloomberg reported that Broadcom had lined up $22 billion+ in financing for an all-cash (ie debt) funded) offer for SYMC. Bloomberg quoted insiders as saying $1.5 billion in cost synergies were expected and on July 10th CNBC reported that a deal might come as soon as Monday, July 16th. On July 15th DealReporter announced that Broadcom had actually lined up $23 billion in financing ($21 billion for Symantec and $2 billion in net debt).

Instead, the Broadcom/Symantec drama took a different tack, with Bloomberg reporting that Broadcom apparently backed out on Monday. What appears to have happened (according to insider leaks) is that Broadcom originally offered $28.25 per share for Symantec, which was within SYMC's $28+ request.

However, during due diligence, Broadcom found something that caused it to reduce its offer by $1.50 to $2 ($26.25 to $26.75). The Financial Times is reporting that, while talks are no longer ongoing, Broadcom is still interested in buying Symantec if the company agrees to its lower price offer.

Banks providing the financing are on standby in case the two sides can hammer out a compromise. I'm personally happy that Broadcom is sticking to its guns on value (Buffett is also famous for his "take it or leave it" fair value offers).

But regardless of how the Symantec drama unfolds, I want to explain why I consider Broadcom a great potential long-term dividend growth stock for anyone comfortable with its aggressive debt-funded M&A growth strategy.

Tech, including the semiconductor industry, is famous for high M&A activity, but none more so than Broadcom.

The company has built its empire based on strategic deals in which it acquires good assets at a fair price, then sells off the lowest margins parts, and invests in growing the most lucrative businesses (which generally command #1 or #2 market share).

In mid-2018 Broadcom announced it was buying CA Tech, a leading maker of mainframe computer software for almost $19 billion. This freaked the market out (the stock fell almost 20% in the coming days) because software was considered outside Hock Tan's circle of competence.

Some analysts even accused Broadcom of making a knee-jerk purchase following the US blocking the Qualcomm (QCOM) acquisition (a hostile takeover attempt that wasn't certain to succeed but made good strategic sense).

As management later explained, buying CA Tech was part of the company's long-term plan to allow for double-digit organic growth, and smooth out its cash flow by obtaining 20% of revenue from high-margin, recurring software sales.

Now it must be stressed that big debt-funded M&A is VERY risky, with The Harvard Business Review estimating that 70% to 90% of such deals fail to deliver accretive shareholder value. In the hands of less-skilled capital allocators, most companies end up overpaying and failing to deliver on the synergistic cost savings that frequently are the only way such deals make sense.

Broadcom is not your typical chip maker, however. The deals Tan puts together are far above average, thanks to his eye for quality assets at fair prices. Which is why Broadcom's free cash flow (what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth and what funds buybacks, dividends, and debt repayments) has grown at a phenomenal rate in recent years.

(Source: investor presentation) And thanks to a very shareholder-friendly capital return policy of paying out 50% of FCF as dividends and retaining the rest for buybacks and debt repayments (to maintain its BBB- stable credit rating) Broadcom has proven to be a payout growth powerhouse in recent years.

Broadcom's dividend has surged, increasing almost 38 fold since it began paying one.

(Source: Ycharts)Not surprisingly torrid FCF and dividend growth have been richly rewarded by Wall Street, with some of the best total returns of any stock over the past nine years.

Broadcom Total Returns Since January 2010

More importantly than great total returns is that Broadcom's shift towards software (far more stable cash flow) is going well, thus far ameliorating concerns that management is "empire building" by buying assets it has no idea of how to run.

Here's what CEO Hock Tan told analysts at the Q1 2019 conference call

The integration of CA is progressing well. We remain confident that we can meet, if not exceed, the long-term revenue and profitability targets that we laid out for CA to you last year." - Hock Tan (emphasis added)

The target's Tan is talking about is a strategic shift at CA Tech, away from perpetual licenses on its highly stable but no growth mainframe software business, and into a Microsoft (MSFT) like recurring subscription model with some of the world's largest enterprise clients.

When the CA Tech integration is complete management said that it expected to cut costs by $1.4 billion, boosting CA Tech's operating earnings by over 100%, and resulting in a final price/operating earnings multiple of 7.5. Those plans are now potentially ahead of schedule and could achieve better than expected results.

Symantec is a cash-rich (28% FCF margin) software company that's poorly run (searching for 6th CEO in 10 years and facing high executive turnover overall). Broadcom's plan appears to be to integrate it with CA Tech (enterprise is 50% of SYMC's revenue) and then slash costs $1.5 billion, more than doubling its free cash flow ($1.3 billion in the past 12 months).

If it can maintain existing sales (never a guarantee) that could mean Symantec FCF margins might increase to 60%. That would be above Broadcom's 12 month FCF margin of 52%, itself one of the highest of any company in the world.

And that supreme FCF generating ability appears to be getting stronger. Here's what CFO Tom Krause said in the Q1 earnings release.

"Despite the challenging market backdrop and updated revenue outlook, we still expect to grow free cash flow by a double-digit percentage for the year." - Tom Krause (emphasis added)

Adding Symantec's $1.3 billion in FCF (deal would close late 2019 or early 2020) would likely mean about 10% to 13% FCF growth next year, ignoring any ongoing CA Tech synergies or early cost-cutting success with SYMC.

What's more, Broadcom would be getting 33% of its revenue from high-margin recurring software sales, creating the least volatile cash flow of any chip maker.

Basically, buying Symantec appears to be a classic Hock Tan deal, that's likely to make for a much better dividend stock over the long-term.

But if the deal is so great then why did AVGO fall 5% the day the acquisition news initially broke? That would be the higher short-term risks Broadcom investors would be facing.

2. Short-Term Risks Will Increase So Be Aware Of Them Before Buying

Long-time readers know that I've become a fanatic about dividend safety. I refuse to chase yield and only recommend quality 8-11/11 companies (on my quality scoring system, more on that in a moment).

Broadcom is currently a 10/11 quality company but that will fall to 8/11 if it ends up paying $23 billion to buy Symantec (17.7 EV/FCF falling to 8.2 if it achieves it cost synergy targets).

Dividend safety isn't just about payout ratio (AVGO's 50% payout policy is safe), it's also about debt.

Company Total Debt EBITDA (2019 Guidance) Net Leverage Credit Rating Broadcom $37.5 billion $10.4 billion 3.1 BBB- Broadcom + Symantec $60.5 billion $11.3 billion 5.3 ? Pro-Forma (post synergies) $60.5 billion $12.8 billion 4.7 ?

Broadcom's amazing growth has mostly come from piling on debt-funded acquisitions over the years. As a result of the CA Tech deal the company had a 3.1 net debt/EBITDA ratio at the end of Q1 and adding $23 billion to buy Symantec would send debt to over $60 billion and leverage to over 5.

Management has stated that it is committed to maintaining its investment-grade credit rating (BBB- is one notch above junk).

Since 1991 whenever a company has gone from Baa3 (Moody's BBB- equivalent) to Ba1 (junk) it has seen average borrowing costs rise 0.68%. In recent months the spreads have been lower (just 0.46% in June 2019) but that's still a significant increase in borrowing costs for Broadcom (average interest cost is 3.7%).

Normally when a company is thinking of buying someone large and taking on a lot of debt they will often talk with the rating agencies about what it would mean for their rating. Given that this isn't Hock Tan's first acquisition rodeo I think it's likely he did this and determined there is a way to retain the BBB- rating even with all the new debt.

But that's not guaranteed. Back in 2016, Broadcom did have a junk bond rating which might mean that the company is willing to swim once more in the high-yield debt waters.

Debt is leverage, and as long as things are going well, can lead to fantastic returns for investors and companies that use it wisely. However, as you can see from these credit spread charts, credit markets can be fickle. During periods of financial fear (such as the 2016 recession scare) credit spreads can soar, meaning bond investors demand much higher yields to buy bonds (to refinance existing debt).

The lower the credit rating the higher the borrowing costs get. Going from BBB- to BB+ (on S&P scale) could significantly harm Broadcom's financial flexibility (margin of safety) should we have a recession in 2020 or 2021.

Basically, the big risk with buying Symantec (or infrastructure software maker Tibco in what would likely be a $5 to $10 billion deal if SYMC doesn't work out) is taking on a lot of debt and possibly getting downgraded to junk. Right at the end of the longest economic expansion in US history and with 12-month recession risk at its highest levels in 10 years.

The Cleveland Fed's economic growth/recession model is based on several metrics but most notably the 10y-3m yield curve, the most accurate recession forecasting tool ever discovered.

Each month the Cleveland Fed updates its model but in the meantime, I extrapolate daily 12-month recession risk based on the slope of the recession risk/average yield curve graph (currently 0.24% per each basis point of inversion).

Or to put another way, if the current yield curve inversion of 6 basis points (where it's currently) were to persist for a full month then that means 12-month recession risk would likely be 36%. That lines closely with the NY Fed's recession risk estimate and that of Jeff Miller's multi-factor meta-analysis (9-month risk 37%).

Basically, any investors interested in Broadcom, especially in opportunistically buying on any acquisition announcement crash (5% to 15% possible single-day decline) need to realize the risks the company might be facing if it ends up with a junk bond credit rating and we experience a recession in the next few years.

This is the reason that I'm ready to both buy Broadcom should this deal happen, BUT also simultaneously downgrade it 2 points from level 10 to level 8 quality (the lowest I can recommend to most of my readers).

If the company makes a habit of buying a software company once per year (Tibco is the backup plan after all), then its leverage ratio could soar to 6, 7 or beyond. Corporations are not REITs, and 6+ leverage isn't Ok, especially this late in the economic cycle.

Broadcom is a fantastically run company, with proven management, and is growing at double digits in a year when most chipmakers are seeing FCF/share decline 7% to 14%. While buying software companies at fair value, then delivering sensational cost-cutting that drives price/cash flow multiples into the single digits is brilliant, you can have too much of a good thing.

If Hock Tan gets too M&A happy, at the wrong time, Broadcom might end up growing itself into oblivion, even if every deal they make turns out as good as CA Tech has so far (far from guaranteed). This is why I'm personally only willing to risk 5% of my capital in the company, no matter how many opportunistic crashes it experiences (more on risk management rules in a bit).

3. Valuation/Total Return Potential: Generous, Safe And Rapidly Growing Yield Plus Double-Digit Return Potential

My fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale believes that the best objective measure of a company's intrinsic value is using several historical valuation metrics looking at how Wall Street prices a company over the long-term. While not a perfect method (there is no such thing), I tend to agree because, in the words of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing

In the short run, the market is like a voting machine--tallying up which firms are popular and unpopular. But in the long run, the market is like a weighing machine--assessing the substance of a company." - Benjamin Graham (emphasis added)

Basically, Graham is saying the while the market can be wrong about a company's value in the short-term, over the long-term growth rates, competitive advantages, management quality, and dividend safety are all accurately priced into a stock.

So for my valuation model I use 10 historical valuation comparisons to estimate historical fair value based on 2019's expected results

5-year average yield: $312

13-year median yield (since they began paying one for AVGO): $768 off 1.38% median yield (not accurate or used)

25-year average (since they began paying one for AVGO) yield: $596 off 1.78% avg yield (not accurate or used)

10-year average PE ratio: $294

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): $414

10-year average price/operating cash flow: $341

10-year average price/free cash flow: $438

10-year average price/EBITDA: $380

10-year average price/EBIT: $684 off 24.9 avg (not likely accurate or used)

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt):$380

Average Historical Fair Value: $366

Current Price: $285

Discount To Fair Value: 22%

Good Buy Price Post SYMC crash: $330 or less

Good Buy If Broadcom Buys A Smaller Company: $348 or less

Good Buy Price W/O SYMC Acquisition: $366

You'll note that some of these fair value estimates are crazy, like the long-term median and average yields. Those are due to Broadcom's dividend yield being very low for the first half of the period in which it's been paying one. Only in the past five years have income investors gravitated to this company, making the 5-year average a more accurate fair value estimate.

Similarly, the P/EBITDA has historically been 25 which off 2019's guidance has analysts estimating a fair value (based on that metric alone) of $684, an absurd number that isn't used in the overall fair value calculation. The rest of the historical estimates range from $294 (earnings) to $438 (FCF) and I consider them reasonable enough to use to estimate an overall historical fair value of $366.

Currently, Broadcom is a level 10 quality SWAN stock under my 3-factor quality scoring system.

Dividend Safety: 4/5 (above average vs most US companies)

Business Model: 3/3 (strong competitive advantages and proven ability to generate above average profitability over time, strong long-term growth potential)

Management Quality: 3/3 (excellent capital allocation, Hock Tan is the Buffett of chipmakers, putting together great deals and executing on them well)

Total Score: 10/11 (SWAN)

The discount to fair value that I recommend buying at is based on the quality of a company.

Level 8: 10% or higher discount

Level 9: 5% or higher discount

Level 10: fair value or better

Level 11 (Super SWAN): fair value or better

These estimates are based on the Buffett rule of buying "wonderful companies at a fair price".

If Broadcom ends up adding $23 billion in debt to the balance sheet I'll downgrade its quality to 8/11 (-1 on dividend and -1 on business model purely due to higher debt and reduced financial flexibility).

Thus Broadcom would be a good buy (if you're comfortable with its high-risk M&A strategy and volatility) at $366 if no acquisition happens, and $330 or less if the Symantec deal ends up happening. If the company buys a smaller company (like Tibco) and increases its debt by a significant amount, then it would become a level 9 quality company, in which case I consider a 5% discount appropriate.

When calculating potential total returns I use a range calculated by F.A.S.T Graphs using conservative and realistic bullish endpoints. For the conservative estimate, I assume the company's 13.8 historical PE (a result of the cyclical nature of the industry and its aggressive M&A) will remain the earnings multiple the stock price tracks over time.

Analysts currently estimate 11% CAGR five year EPS growth, in-line with management's double-digit organic growth guidance. It's a reasonable estimate given the company's historical rolling (though mostly M&A driven) growth rates.

While five-year forward return forecasts aren't a guarantee (there are none on Wall Street) using these assumptions provides a realistic estimate of what Broadcom investors could expect assuming no Symantec deal happens.

15% CAGR five-year return potential (less than half the historical return) is a very good return potential for a company with a safe and generous yield, and an excellent management team that's proven itself highly friendly to income investors.

The upper range of my return potential estimate assumes Broadcom's more stable software revenue (high margin and recurring) results in a modest multiple expansion to 15.0. That's Chuck Carnevale's rule of thumb for modestly fast-growing companies (AVGO would be fast-growing) but factors in ongoing M&A execution and elevated debt risks over time.

Software companies often trade at 20 times earnings (more stable cash flow = higher multiples) and Broadcom is rapidly becoming a hybrid chip maker/software giant. But for the next several years high debt concerns and M&A execution risk is likely to keep the multiple closer to that of most chip makers (low to mid-double-digits due to economically sensitive and cyclical sales).

Ultimately this means I estimate Broadcom's realistic five-year return potential at 15% to 16.7% CAGR. If you can grab shares at a 5% to 15% discount (possible if they buy Symantec) then the return potential rises by 1% to 3% CAGR to 17.7% to 19.7%.

Note that my quality ratings for companies DO NOT imply low volatility.

Broadcom is a VERY volatile stock at times including no less than six monthly double-digit declines, including a 21% crash in May 2019 (when trade talks fell apart).

July 2011: -11.5% total return

November 2011: -11.4% total return

April 2012: -11.5% total return

April 2013: -11.0% total return

June 2015: -10% total return

May 2019: -21% total return

None of my recommendations are ever meant to imply everyone should buy a company. Only those who are comfortable with the cyclical, economically and trade-sensitive nature of the semiconductor industry should consider owning Broadcom.

And then only as part of a well-diversified and properly constructed portfolio that includes the right allocation to cash/bonds that fits your individual needs.

For both my retirement portfolio and the two Dividend Kings' model portfolios that own Broadcom (Deep Value and High-Yield Blue Chip) we've only had a chance to buy the company once. The $1 Million Retirement Portfolio also owns Broadcom though doesn't have the ability to buy more if a stock drops.

I intend to cap Broadcom at 5% of my invested capital, and DK plans to do the same (most DK portfolios are 3% to 4.5% position sizes right now).

Bottom Line: No Matter How The Symantec Negotiations Play Out Broadcom Investors Are Likely To Win In The Long-Term

Broadcom is my second favorite chip maker behind Texas Instruments (TXN), a level 11 Super SWAN owned in the Dividend Kings Fortress Portfolio.

While AVGO's M&A intensive growth strategy is certainly riskier than Texas Instruments' organic growth approach, ultimately I consider Hock Tan to be a master capital allocator (the Buffett/Bezos of his industry).

Still, anyone considering this proven market-beating dividend growth machine needs to remember that even the best management teams never bat 1.000. Future software acquisitions may not go as well as the CA Tech deal, and if Broadcom does end up buying Symantec then it's leverage is going to soar to uncomfortably high levels.

33% revenue from recurring software would make Broadcom's cash flow the smoothest in the industry, and its track record on achieving synergies is the stuff of legend.

But investors need to remember that current recession risks are the highest in a decade (about 36% right now) and Broadcom might be facing a downgrade to junk bond status should it not unveil an aggressive (and realistic) plan to rapidly pay down debt post-SYMC deal that appeases the credit rating agencies.

This is why I'm pleased to see Broadcom standing firm on their $26.25 to $26.75 per share offer on Symantec. Broadcom refusing to pay more than its due diligence indicates is fair value for SYMC's cash flow is another example of the great capital allocation that makes this such a wonderful company and has showered investors with rapidly growing dividends and sensational returns over the past few years.

I have dry powder set aside waiting to see how the SYMC saga unfolds. The big banks are standing by waiting for news of Broadcom's final decision and so am I.

In the event of a short-term stock freakout, I will check to see what management has to say about the dividend and as long as it doesn't get cut, plan to add to my position in my retirement portfolio (Dividend Kings will also add to its model portfolio positions).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.