AMZA: Distribution Coverage Ratio Slips Into The Abyss

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) has one of the highest distribution yields. This often leads to investors getting excited as they discover this ETF for the first time and start wondering if they have found the Holy Grail that generates almost 20% per year in an era of 2% Treasury rates. We have waxed poetically on this ETF and tried to bring forth the truth on the numbers, despite some vociferous mocking from the ETF fan club. We have also had to balance our bullish stance towards MLPs versus our bearish stance on the relative performance of this fund within the sector. This has not been easy. But with the new semi-annual report out, we decided to take one more dive to see just how the ETF performed and what lessons can be gleaned from it.

A brief history of failed distribution coverage

AMZA started off its trading at a time when MLPs could do no wrong. Unfortunately, that was also close to the peak in prices for these assets and AMZA's shares pretty much peaked on day 1.

Data by YCharts

AMZA also started off with a big distribution of $2.08 annually. Now, on its assets of $25/share, this was very reasonable. The average MLP had yields around 7% at the time and we saw no issues with AMZA reaching an 8% yield after expenses and leverage. But as the sector fell and distributions got cut, AMZA decided to continue distributing the old amount that it never really covered. That led to the first distribution cut, one that could be seen even if you were taking a vacation on Neptune. This was followed by AMZA's management asserting that the new distribution would be well covered. Analysis showed that that statement was completely wrong, and to the surprise of no one who could read the financial statements, the distribution was cut, again. As we looked at the distribution coverage recently, we hypothesized that AMZA would likely cover about 40% of its distribution. To put that hypothesis to the test, we examined AMZA's first-half results.

Brace Yourself

AMZA's statement of operations has all the numbers you need to assess the distribution coverage, but to do that you have to ignore a few numbers as well. We have to disregard the "Less: return of capital distribution" as that is an accounting adjustment and not a cash flow adjustment.

Source: AMZA Semi-Annual report

We should also disregard net realized and unrealized gains in investments. While that is a something that does impact NAV, it matters less for distribution coverage. When we take into account the relevant numbers, we see that AMZA generated $18.98 million in distributable cash flow.

Source: Author constructed from AMZA Semi-Annual report

How does that compare with what it paid out?

Source: AMZA Semi-Annual report

Putting that number against the net distributable amount shows how much AMZA paid out versus how much it generated.

Source: Author constructed from AMZA Semi-Annual report

Ok, that coverage ratio is a tad higher than what we thought (40%). We have to remind investors that this is the average for six months. We do note that AMZA reduced its distributions to 8 cents a month from January, so adjusted for this, distribution coverage ratio could be in mid-50s for the new payout. Before we celebrate the half-covered distribution, we have to note that we have still a few more categories to go over. Specifically, we have to cover AMZA's option strategies and short-selling strategies.

Source: AMZA Semi-Annual report

Options are supposed to add to the fund's performance (in theory) and short selling is supposed to mitigate downside risks (in theory).

When we take these into account, AMZA's payout ratio ballooned into the stratosphere and the coverage ratio reached an unprecedented 27%.

Source: Author constructed from AMZA Semi-Annual report

Conclusion

We have harbored doubts that AMZA can ever use options to generate alpha and felt that if the fund can use options to just not lose money, the investors should be grateful. While that might have been a cynical stance, this semi-annual report shows losses can creep in from time to time in a big way. Even when this category shows a "gain," one has to remember that options have often capped upside for the ETF. When AMZA lands up buying back the same shares at a higher price than the call options took away, investors are losing out. This part is hard to get from the financial statements, but it must be happening regularly and that is why AMZA's total return lags the index on every long-term time frame.

On the bright side, AMZA's recent performance has been noticeably better and we have stopped seeing any lopsided, "swing-for-the-fences" bets. We remain optimistic on the MLP sector and think AMZA can participate on the upside assuming recently instilled habits continue. Investors should note though that the distribution coverage is really bad, and even if underlying MLPs grow their distribution, AMZA will not be able to cover half of what it pays out unless math rules are changed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TipRanks: No rating