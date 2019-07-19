Amarin: The Effect Of Its $400 Million Equity Offering

The company may be going more aggressive in terms of advertising and marketing activity and supply expansion.

I was surprised by the equity offering since Amarin appeared to have enough cash on hand to support the expansion of operations.

Amarin's (AMRN) decision to do a $400 million (potentially $460 million share offering) was a bit surprising to me, as it looked to have enough cash on hand to support a doubling of its sales force without a capital raise.

The significant capital raise may indicate that Amarin is planning on being even more aggressive in terms of its sales and marketing plan and securing enough supply of Vascepa. The company also mentioned the potential to acquire strategic assets, although there is nothing on deck at the moment.

Cash Balance

The capital raise was a bit surprising to me since I believed that Amarin had sufficient cash on hand to pay for the expansion of its sales force and marketing efforts. Amarin had $221 million in cash on hand at the end of Q2 2019, and with its guidance (at midpoint) for $228 million in 2H 2019 revenue, it would have been cash flow positive without the sales force expansion.

Amarin appears capable of reaching break-even cash flow at around $105 million in revenue per quarter currently, so if its expenses double, this would change its break-even point to around $210 million in revenue per quarter.

I think Amarin could have doubled its sales force and bottomed out at near $100 million in cash on hand, but the $400 million capital raise may foreshadow a more aggressive marketing and sales strategy.

On Dilution

Amarin currently has around 386 million potential shares (including RSUs and options), so if it did a $400 million offering at $20 per share, that would add another 20 million shares (or 5.2%) to Amarin's potential share count. Full exercise of the underwriters' option would result in 23 million shares being issued (or around 6.0%) of Amarin's potential share count.

Some may wonder about Amarin's decision to do a capital raise before its PDUFA date, but I don't think it makes that much difference dilution wise. If it raised $400 million at $30 per share (as an example) after it received a label expansion, then it would add 13.3 million shares instead, or around 3.5% additional shares.

Basically, Amarin's share count may be affected by around 1.7% to 2.0% (depending on the exercise of the underwriters' option) by its decision to do a capital raise now rather than a few months later (assuming the label expansion is granted). Perhaps Amarin decided that the ability to ramp up sales, marketing and supply efforts earlier (and in a bigger way) was worth the potential additional dilution from not waiting a few months.

Going It Alone Vs. Buyout

The capital raise shows that Amarin is preparing to continue going it alone for now, although adding around 6% more shares doesn't really have much impact on the chances of a buyout. It does have a slight effect on the potential value of a buyout. For example, if the buyout price would have been $50 per share before, after a 20 million share offering at $20, Amarin would have the same buyout enterprise value at around $48.50, ceteris paribus.

That being said, a lot depends on how Amarin uses its extra money. If it can effectively use that money to drive a faster ramp up of Vascepa sales, then it would have a positive effect on Amarin's long-term value (both going it alone or in a buyout situation).

Conclusion

Amarin's $400 million share offering only adds modestly to Amarin's share count. If the underwriters' option is exercised, Amarin will see its potential share count increase by around 6%. The additional shares would also reduce the potential buyout price (assuming a constant enterprise value) by around 3%, although if the company uses its money effectively, it could improve its total value.

I was surprised by the capital raise since Amarin appeared to have enough cash on hand to expand its operations significantly, but it may be going quite aggressive in terms of sales and promotional activity.

If Amarin's share price falls by more than a few percent due to the capital raise, I'd suggest that its valuation would become more attractive.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.