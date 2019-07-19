TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely

The stock is fairly valued in an overheated market. The company's heavy exposure to automotive is something to keep in mind, but TE Connectivity is a solid, underrated industrial play.

The company boasts strong operating metrics and a healthy balance sheet. Revenues have gone up/down over the years, but growth has solidified in recent years.

As time passes, the investing environment changes substantially. Companies emerge, and others fade. It's very possible that the largest companies today are not sitting atop the leader board 25 years from now. TE Connectivity (TEL) is a technology manufacturer that has been around since 2000, but has started to really find traction throughout the past decade. The company's business segments align well with industries experiencing an increased demand for technological advancement (such as the automotive industry). Despite the stock appearing overvalued based on historical norms, we think the company's outlook has improved enough that the stock's current valuation metrics are closer to an appropriate level. This places TE Connectivity on potentially favorable footing compared to a market filled with drastically overvalued names.

TE Connectivity designs and builds a number of high-tech components that are used in a variety of connectivity based solutions in various industries. TE Connectivity generates more than $13 billion in revenues across three different business segments. These include Transportation Solutions (59% of sales), Industrial Solutions (28%), and Communications Solutions (13%).

Performance Overview

TE Connectivity has experienced a bumpy decade, with revenues ultimately hovering near where they were a decade ago. Despite this, the profitable nature of the company has enabled earnings to grow at a CAGR of 7% (due in part to stock buybacks). Revenue growth has recently reignited, growing in the mid-single digits over the past few years.

To gain a better understanding of the operating metrics behind TE Connectivity, we will look at a few key metrics that will help us determine the strength of its business model.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying TE Connectivity's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: Ycharts

TE Connectivity displays a number of positives within these metrics. The operating margin has continually expanded over time. Furthermore, the company is converting roughly $0.11 of every revenue dollar into free cash flow. A business that produces strong cash streams is able to have more financial flexibility and can distribute more cash to shareholders. The company's CROCI of 12% signals a well-run business with management generating strong cash returns on the resources that it invests. All three of these metrics meeting our benchmarks implies that TE Connectivity is strong on an operational basis.

To gain perspective on the company's financial strength, we simply look to the balance sheet. A company that becomes over-leveraged faces risks that include increased exposure to interest rates, reduced FCF streams, and liquidity risks.

Source: Ycharts

Fortunately, TE Connectivity is on pretty solid financial footing. The company's debt to cash ratio is 7:1 ($4 billion in debt versus $565 million in cash). The leverage ratio of 1.43X EBITDA is well below our 2.5X "warning sign" threshold that a company is beginning to over-borrow. With sufficient cash on the balance sheet and a low leverage ratio, TE Connectivity possesses access to plenty of capital.

Shareholder Returns

Because TE Connectivity generates strong cash flow streams, the company has been able to boost EPS growth with stock buybacks in the absence of consistent revenue growth. The company's share count has fallen from 459 million shares, to 347 million over the past decade. Management has also resisted the urge to overspend on buybacks, keeping expenditures under total FCF (except for a $3 billion buyback on the back of a divestiture).

Source: Ycharts

The company has also notably grown its dividend payout with raises each of the past seven years after freezing its payout during the recession. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at an average rate of 11.5%. The dividend is paid each quarter, and totals an annual sum of $1.84. The current yield of 2.04% is in line with US treasury notes. The most recent increase of 4.5% suggests that growth may be slowing, but the dividend remains well-funded at just 36% of free cash flow. This slowdown is due to the company's dedication to buyback programs. If top line growth builds on recent trends from the past few years, we think dividend growth could resume at a high single-digit rate.

Source: Ycharts

Growth Opportunities And Risks

TE Connectivity's growth over the past couple of years has been driven by strong market positioning in growing industries. These trends are expected to continue, and should help push revenues higher in the coming years.

Source: TE Connectivity

The largest growth market being the automotive segment. This covers a wide range of applications, as TE Connectivity's components are used in a variety of ways including sensors, infotainment, safety systems, and power-train technology. Over the next five years, the amount of components (measured by dollars) in the average vehicle will grow at a CAGR of 6%. The automotive business is the largest revenue contributor for TE Connectivity.

Source: TE Connectivity

Growth is also heavily driven by expected EV expansion in Europe and China where higher gasoline prices (and air pollution problems in markets such as China) are encouraging consumers to move away from carbon-based vehicles.

Source: Clean Technica

The automotive industry is an exciting growth catalyst, but it also represents the largest risk to the company as well. If you refer back to the revenue by application breakdown graphic, we see that TE Connectivity is well-diversified with the exception of its exposure to automotive. The automotive industry represents more than a third of total sales, meaning a disruption to their automotive business would be catastrophic. Many of the components used in highly technical vehicle systems are often design specified so there is some insulation from rapid disruption, but the company's heavy exposure is something that investors need to be aware of.

Valuation

Unlike many industrial stocks, TE Connectivity is trading off of 52-week highs despite the current prosperity in the markets. Shares currently go for $88.

Source: Ycharts

Based on analyst estimates of $5.59, shares are currently trading at 15.78X full year earnings. This is a 19% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 13.28X.

The company appears overvalued (relative to historical numbers) on a cash flow basis as well. The stock's 5.49% FCF yield is towards the low end of its 10-year range.

Source: Ycharts

So does TE Connectivity deserve such a low valuation when other industrial stocks are trading at higher multiples? We think if TE Connectivity can manage mid single-digit revenue growth, the company's underlying fundamentals and buybacks can produce earnings growth in the 7%-10% range in the years ahead. The heavy reliance on automotive could leave it vulnerable to recession if car sales begin to plummet however. Ultimately, we think the stock is appropriately valued at its current valuation due to renewed growth in recent years and favorable trends in growth industries. In this overheated market, a solid company at a reasonable valuation is becoming increasingly difficult to find.

