FGB: Trading At Historically High 8.1% Premium To NAV

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) invests in business development companies (BDCs) which themselves are organized as closed-end-companies. FGB is a "CEF of BDCs" in this regard. FGB also holds about 11% in Real Estate Investment Trusts which provides a certain level of diversification. The fund has current total assets under management at $85 million with a primary objective to seek a high level of current income and secondary objective is producing an attractive total return. The distribution yield over the trailing twelve months is currently 8.3%. This article provides an overview of the fund with a conclusion that investors should stay away or limit exposure at current level. We don't like the current premium to NAV in combination with the late-cycle dynamics for credit. The fund is relatively expensive.

FGB price chart. source: FinViz.com

In most cases, BDCs invest in small and middle-market companies, and hold portfolios of first and second lien senior secured loans along with subordinated unsecured loans. There may also be some equity components. It's important to understand that while FBG holds equity investments in BDCs, the underlying exposure here is primarily to the credit market. FGB holdings trade in part based on trends in interest rates and credit spreads.

For all intents and purposes, bonds and credit have been winners this year with falling rates (higher prices) and narrowing credit spreads. This is the backdrop that supports the fundamentals of the market for loan investments. Across the 27 holdings in FGB, each underlying BDC has potentially hundreds of different loan investments in their portfolio. This suggests that FGB is well-diversified across sectors and the entire quality curve.

FGB Key Stats. source: YCharts.com

FGB's largest holding for example is Ares Capital Corp. (NYSE:ARCC) with an 11.5% weighting. Ares's portfolio is well-diversified across industries while it chooses to be underweight particular sectors like energy and materials based on their own capital markets views and business focus. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), the second-largest holding with a 7.5% weighting, specializes in technology sector with significant lending to software companies. Investors in FGB are getting exposure across the entire market of private credit.

Example AARC and HTGC portfolio holdings by industry. Source: Company IR

Performance

First Trust Advisors uses a blended benchmark comprised of Wells Fargo BDC Index (70%), FTSE NAREIT Mortgage REIT Index (20%), and the S&P SmallCap Financials Index (10%). This is consistent with the fund holdings, although the 20% benchmark to the REIT Index is nearly twice the current exposure to that asset class. REITs represent just 11% of FGB but vary over time.

FGB performance results. Source: First Trust Advisors

The only official data alongside benchmark returns information is from the last annual report dated 11/30/2018. Over the past 10 years from that date, FGB has returned on average 17.66% based on the market value, outperforming the blended benchmark index up 14.16%. On the other hand, NAV has underperformed in a 5-year period and since inception.

FGB performance as of 06/30/19. source: First Trust Advisors, LP

More recent data shows the fund was up 28.8% on a total return basis YTD through July 16, 2019. This is a significant outperformance compared to the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSE:BDCS) that tracks the Wells Fargo BDC Index in 2019. Indeed, on a total return basis FGB is up 28.8% this year, ahead of the 11.3% total return in the Well Fargo BDC Index ETN and 20% in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSE:SPY). Overall, the data shows that since inception, the fund lagged its benchmark, although it has narrowed that gap this year.

Data by YCharts

Premium to NAV

The reason FGB caught our attention is the high current premium to NAV at 8.12%. This has trended higher from a historical average of a 2.7% discount since inception and about a 0.8% premium over the past five years. By this measure, FGB is expensive relative to the discount investors have traditionally been able to buy in at. For reference, the discount to NAV reached 3% in late December, coinciding with the extreme market volatility during that period. The reversal from a discount has resulted in a widening spread between the investment performance of the fund ahead of NAV by nearly 700bps.

While it's difficult to quantify, an explanation for growing premium this year is based on the strong relative performance in 2019. Looking back, FGB had a particularly weak 2017 and 2018 when its total return was negative 4.2% and 5.0% in each of the years. The current premium in part reflects the current outperformance of FGB to its benchmark and the sentiment within the underlying asset class, credit in particular. Shares of FGB are in higher demand as investors look to invest alongside the management team. Indeed, lower interest rates have supported fixed income markets.

Outlook for Credit

Guggenheim Investment just issued its Q3 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook Report which is relevant to this analysis since FGB's underlying BDC holdings invest in these types of securities.

Guggenheim Investments Q3 Bank Loan Outlook. Source: Guggenheim

The major theme in the market is the expectation for lower rates at the short end of the curve as the Fed cuts rates, while there is a growing consensus that economic growth may be slower. Guggenheim expects high yield spreads and bank loan margins to widen during the period of Fed rate cuts using 1998 as an example under similar current conditions. During that period, the Fed was able to successfully extend the economic cycle, but default rates were above average. Higher defaults in credit and widening spreads would likely be a negative for BDCs and FGB. We expect returns for loans and private credit to underperform over the next year which will pressure return for the underlying BDCs and ultimately FGB. Quoting from the report:

Our base case is that at year-end, high-yield corporate bond spreads and bank loan discount margins will be wider than where they ended the first half of 2019.

Conclusion

The First Trust Specialty Finance And Financial Opportunities Fund performance this year has been supported by the favorable conditions to the underlying credit exposure, including better than expected economic growth, strong corporate earnings, and the lower trend in interest rates. We think these trends have largely been played out and it is simply too late to get into FGB now. The combination of a historically high premium to NAV and challenging "late-cycle" dynamics among interest rates and credit spreads is enough for us to avoid this fund at current levels.

We think FGB is a good fund to gain exposure to the asset class and the BDC sector, but just not at current levels. Investors may be attracted to this fund given its high distribution yield, but the current premium to NAV makes this a higher risk investment that could lose value going forward on a total return basis. It's also worth mentioning that the expense ratio at 2.38% is on the higher end of comparable funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.