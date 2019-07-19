Hexo: What To Look For As The Cannabis Industry Continues To Face Questions

If the company can come within the ball park of its current 2020 revenue forecast, there is upside for long-term investors.

The company is trending towards profitability, which would go a long way towards establishing credibility. The upcoming rollout of edibles is important for expanding margins.

One of the most fascinating investment topics in the investment space right now is cannabis. The legalization of marijuana in Canada along with the US slowly inching towards wider ranging acceptance has sparked speculation that has pushed cannabis stocks to very lofty share prices. However investors have taken a "shotgun" style approach where it seems that just about every stock associated with cannabis has skyrocketed, despite various differences in business model and fundamentals.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is grouped in here, having seen its stock range between $4.79-$8.40 just within the past year. Thanks to turbulence at one of the sector's leaders in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), cannabis stocks (Hexo included) have seen shares tumble considerably in recent months. Make no mistake about it, cannabis stocks are still volatile and quite risky. However, there are some aspects of Hexo that we find attractive among what has become a crowded space. While Hexo remains a highly speculative investment, we do see upside in the company's current trajectory.

HEXO Is Not Canopy Growth

So to start, let's make something clear, which is that Canopy Growth and Hexo are being operated quite differently at a strategic level. Essentially, Canopy Growth adopted a "blitz" type strategy that saw the company spend heavily to try and grab as much market share as possible, as fast as possible. However, the impact of this was massive losses and cash burn that wound up getting the CEO pushed out by its major investor in Constellation Brands (STZ) after its most recent quarter startled the market.

We can see the vast difference in operating margin and cash burn between Hexo and Canopy. Yes, Hexo has also burned cash because it's investing to grow like most of its peers. However, the key difference is that Hexo is much closer to generating a profit. In an industry still rife with questions, profitability would be a very welcomed sign of stability. Canopy's blow-up is applying pressure to the sector, but that isn't necessarily fair to other players in the cannabis sector.

Hexo Is Attempting To Piggyback Established Brands

One of the most intriguing aspects of Hexo's business model is its tactical methodology to build a brand. We find that one of the key conflicts investors are trying to address, is to determine whether cannabis is a commodity type product (lower margin, less of a moat), or something that can be branded (higher margin, competitive advantage). A strong brand is the reason why Nike (NKE) can sell a cheap pair of sneakers for $75. Hexo has identified with the latter by laying out a "hub and spoke" plan for expansion.

The idea is basically to partner with established players in respective fields to establish a lower risk path to product rollouts, and scaling. For example, Hexo's next big expansion is into cannabis beverages which will legally commence sales at the end of 2019. Rather than build and scale this product from the ground up, the partnership with Molson Coors gives them an ally with a well-established name, deeper pockets, and intellectual expertise on scaling and distribution.

The company intends to repeat this process in order to penetrate the market with edibles, vapes, health products, and cosmetics. The beverages haven't even begun to sell yet, so there is obviously a lot for Hexo to prove (and therefore a ton of execution risk). But from a tactical standpoint, it reminds us of how Monster Beverage (MNST) has been able to utilize Coca-Cola (KO) to scale its business. Hexo's expansion into these sub-categories is probably what will ultimately decides Hexo's overall degree of success. The sub-categories offer higher margins, and more opportunity for brand differentiation.

What About The Existing Business?

The existing business as it stands is currently focused on expanding production. It got a boost in production capacity following its acquisition of Newstrike Brands.

The company is set up nicely with a lucrative five-year (exclusive) supply contract for the Quebec providence of Canada. This agreement is a big deal because Quebec houses approximately a quarter of the Canadian population, and comes with purchase guarantees in the first three years. This agreement offers a nice revenue base while Hexo works to build up its other interests. The key here is that Hexo is able to successfully move product outside of the Quebec deal rather than be stuck holding built-up inventory. Part of this capacity is designated for supplying production of edibles, concentrates, etc.

On The Clock

Management has yet to back off of its ambitious CAD $400 million forecast for FY2020 net revenues. With Canopy recently lowering its own forecast, it will be interesting to see if management sticks with its number. The company ends its fiscal year at the end of July, meaning the company is about to go on the clock for next year. Considering that Hexo's past six months totaled less than $27 million, we aren't quite ready to buy the company's 2020 forecast. Edibles aren't even going to go on sale until almost halfway through the fiscal year, so we are expecting a downward revision to this forecast at some point in the coming two quarters.

Valuation Is A Moving Target

Valuing a company such as Hexo can be a bit of a moving target. The company is in such a rapid rate of change, that traditional metrics can mean nothing in a short manner of time. We think of it this way:

At a share price of approximately $5 per share, the stock's market cap is CAD $1.7 billion (we convert the USD market cap in order to compare evenly). With total revenues over the trailing 12-month period of approximately CAD $33 million, the stock is trading at 51X sales. However, if the company were to hit anywhere near that forecast in 2020 the math drastically changes.

We want to see Hexo continue to trend towards making a profit. If the company can scale without cash burn drastically accelerating, that goes a long way in establishing its business model credibility with investors.

The business is already less expensive on a forward revenue basis compared to industry peers, so the attractiveness of the stock is more about generating positive sentiment by proving it can continue to grow and relieve worries of possible capital raises in the future. In other words, stand on its own financial legs without diluting shareholders or taking on debt.

Wrapping Up

We unpacked a lot here, so what is the take-home point? Companies like Hexo (a business finding its legs in a brand new industry) require a bit of a leap of faith sometimes. These companies have limited histories to fall back on, and the fundamentals are wildly changing because the business is expanding at a rapid pace.

When we look at Hexo, we see a company moving closer to profitability (unlike some of its peers). A business model that will lean on larger companies to aid in the scaling of its own business. Lastly, we see a company that will grow revenues by a substantial amount in the next year (even if it doesn't make it all the way to CAD $400 million). These factors don't erase the loads of execution risk and volatility that investors will experience in the coming months (the stock's beta is a whopping 4.74). However, the "bones" are there for a success story.

