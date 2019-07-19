AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat

However, for those looking to collect a fairly significant dividend from a mega-cap, it still seems a solid choice.

As a result, AT&T's share price has risen substantially over the last couple of weeks and is nearing 52-week highs.

The dividend looks safe, as strong cash flows, plus asset dispositions, allow for debt reduction and decent shareholder returns.

AT&T is a Media Powerhouse with a Debt Problem

AT&T's (NYSE:T) business, especially its telecom business, is capital intensive. Thus, the company has always had considerable levels of debt, just like its peers. This is typically not a problem, even when interest rates were much higher and debt more expensive, the company was able to meet those demands plus the dividend. In fact, AT&T has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years, showing that it can thrive in a variety of market conditions.

AT&T, however, has also increased its debt levels drastically over the last couple of years in order to purchase DirecTV and Time Warner. It did this in an effort to diversify incoming cash flow streams, boost entertainment offerings, and hopefully benefit from some cross selling and other synergies.

However, the debt taken on to finance these acquisitions has also roughly doubled its net debt level.

Data by YCharts

AT&T's net debt stands at $169 billion, making it one of the most indebted companies in the world, but also one of the largest ($241 billion market cap, $442 billion EV). It is more appropriate therefore to look at AT&T's debt levels relative to its cash flows as well as the profits the company generates relative to its peers.

Data by YCharts

On a Debt/EBITDA basis, AT&T's leverage is slightly higher than that of peers such as Verizon (VZ) and BCE Inc. (BCE). Slightly higher, but not really that significant of a difference. On a valuation basis, however, AT&T is by far the most attractive choice. Its low EV/EBITDA ratio is rivaled only by long-suffering and near-bankrupt Frontier Communications (FTR).

Data Powered by Intrinio.com

This disparity in valuation was created because Mr. Market has been worrying over AT&T's debt levels for the last year, causing the shares to underperform. Thus, it made a lot of sense when management recently announced AT&T would seek to reduce its debt levels. The company has already started this process, and total debt has declined from its peak, but AT&T will need to reduce it further in order to hit leverage goals and continue to reduce market concerns.

"We have one focus, paying down debt," - AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson

This debt reduction will rest on two pillars. First, free cash flows after dividend payment will be diverted towards debt reduction. Second, AT&T plans to sell non-core assets to free up additional cash. Furthermore, until debt comes down to a more reasonable level, further projects to transform AT&T into a media powerhouse are going to have to be put on a back burner.

According to AT&T's most recent 10-Q filing (Q1 of 2019), the company generated operating cash flows of $11.1 billion during the most recent quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $5.2 billion, resulting in free cash flows of $5.9 billion. Annualizing these numbers gets us to a free cash flow target of $23.6 billion. AT&T's own forecasts see slightly higher free cash flows of $26 billion during 2019, with management expecting somewhat higher free cash generation and ongoing efficiency gains through the remainder of the year.

AT&T's dividend costs $14.9 billion annually, thus free cash flows after dividend payments are between $9 billion a year (Q1 annualized) and $12 billion (according to management's forecasts). This alone would be sufficient to reduce AT&T's debt load by about 6% per year, but the company plans to tackle it more aggressively.

Source: AT&T investor presentation

The company's goal is to reduce debt by roughly $20 billion this year, meaning after-dividend free cash flows will have to be complemented by other sources of cash. Divestments are key, including real estate sales such as the $2.2 billion Hudson Yards deal that was announced in April 2019, and AT&T's sports networks for about $1 billion.

In total, AT&T's goal is to reduce debt to about $150 billion by the end of 2019, resulting in a 2.5x Debt to EBITDA multiple. AT&T would then be less levered than its peers, Verizon and BCE (which are both at about 2.7x Debt/EBITDA).

Interest Rate Declines Are A Helpful Tailwind For AT&T

Highly indebted companies such as AT&T are significantly impacted by interest rate changes - rising interest rates make their floating rate debt more expensive and will result in higher interest rates when other debt has to be refinanced. Declining interest rates, on the other hand, result in lower interest expense. Recently rates have been declining, yet AT&T's stock has been slow to respond.

Data by YCharts

After rising for a couple of years, interest rates, measured by the yield of 10-year Treasuries, peaked out in late 2018. Since then, they have dropped significantly. This decline in interest rates gives AT&T the opportunity to refinance its debt at a much lower rate than yields the market would have demanded even a year ago. With a debt pile of more than $150 billion, even a 100 base points (1%) improvement can make a difference.

Per AT&T's 10-Q filing, the company paid $2.14 billion in interest expenses during the first quarter. Annualizing this gets us to $8.56 billion, which results in a weighted interest rate of 5.1% relative to the $169 billion in debt that AT&T had at the end of the first quarter.

That weighted interest rate however is actually higher than what AT&T could probably refinance for today. Earlier this year, AT&T issued new long-term bonds (20 years) at 2.2 points above Treasuries. Assuming an equivalent spread, AT&T should be able to issue 20-year debt at a rate of 4.5%, significantly less than the 5.1% weighted average maturity yield of its current debt. By targeted refinancing of some of the higher cost debt, and/or reducing maturity dates, AT&T should be able to bring down its weighted average interest rates.

AT&T has a BBB credit rating (Standard & Poor's). When we look at US corporate BBB yields, we see that average rates have declined drastically in 2019, further supporting this conclusion.

Data by YCharts

The current effective yield is just 3.6%, or a full 150 base points less than AT&T's current weighted average rate. Thus if AT&T could gets its average interest rate down to 4.1%, 100 basis points below the current weighted rate, it would save an additional $1.7 billion per year in interest expense. Refinancing the existing debt at a rate of 3.6%, the current effective BBB yield, would reduce interest expense by $2.6 billion per year.

We thus see lower interest rates as a major opportunity for AT&T. The combination of reducing debt levels in absolute terms (by debt paydown), and lower interest rates on refinanced debt, should help reduce AT&T's interest expenses considerably over the coming years. This, in turn, will result in rising profits and cash flows.

Data by YCharts

Analysts are currently forecasting a long-term earnings per share growth rate of 5.5%. This will come from lower interest expenses partially, but also from synergies and rising earnings in AT&T's mobile and entertainment segments. While AT&T will probably never be called a high-growth company, the earnings growth outlook is respectable.

Shares Could Break Above The 52-Week High And Have Upside Potential

The market seems to have realized this, as AT&T's share price has started to rise from the absurdly low levels it has traded at earlier this year.

Data by YCharts

Shares are trading close to the 52-week high, but could continue to rise over the coming weeks and months as important refinance announcements get released. AT&T's shares are still relatively inexpensive at less than 10 times this year's earnings while simultaneously offering an attractive dividend yield over 6%.

As long as management continues to make progress in reducing the company's debt pile, sentiment should improve further, and the attractive valuation of shares and its high dividend yield should continue to attract value- and income-oriented investors.

It thus would not be surprising to see AT&T's shares rise into the upper $30s over the coming months. Were AT&T to trade at $38, it would still offer a 5.4% dividend yield, yet only trade at 10.6 times 2019 expected earnings.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses a risky investment. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.