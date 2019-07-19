Acorda Therapeutics: Survival Mode

A wait and see approach with Inbrija seems like the best thing to do right now.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) is in an unfavorable position with its (now former) main product Ampyra now a generic, the main existing asset Inbrija just entering the market and the company expected to burn a significant amount of cash in the following quarters. To further complicate matters and make the situation even harder, Acorda needs to address the elephant in the room – the $345 million convertible notes due in June 2021. The conversion price is far above the current share price and the notes are highly unlikely to be settled in shares and Acorda will need to come up with a solution since the debt is currently greater than its market capitalization. In this article, I analyze the situation and try to determine whether there is a way out of a difficult situation and an opportunity for investors.

Inbrija’s uptake – the key variable in the near term

Inbrija became commercially available on February 28 and has generated $1.3 million in net sales in Q1 2019. The company said that approximately 2,000 prescription request forms were received through April 2019. If we split that out to two months (March and April) and apply an $800 price per prescription, we get an $0.8 million monthly net sales run rate, or a $2.5 million quarterly net sales run rate at the end of April. Of course, there are other factors to consider, such as the gross to net discount and how many prescriptions were actually filled on the negative side and, on the positive side, the likely back-end loaded growth of those 2,000 prescription requests, which suggests the sales run rate could be higher.

It is hard to assess the actual demand at this point with just two data points (Q1 sales and the number of prescription requests through April) and Inbrija is still in the early launch stages for anyone to determine with a high degree of confidence what its uptake could look like.

And Inbrija’s uptake is the key variable in the near term and a key driver of Acorda’s share price recovery, or the lack thereof. The available data (as little as there are) and the overall drug launch statistics (about two-thirds of drug launches underperform expectations - this is somewhat old data but I doubt things improved since McKinsey did this analysis) suggest caution is warranted and that there is a high probability Inbrija’s launch will disappoint.

Cash burn and runway

Acorda ended Q1 2019 with $343 million in cash and equivalents. Given the rapid decline in Ampyra sales, quarterly cash burn is likely to increase in the following quarters despite Inbrija's launch since it is unlikely to ramp up in a way that significantly reduces or eliminates Acorda's cash burn.

Management expects full year R&D expenses in the $70-80 million range and SG&A expenses in the $200-210 million range for a total of $270 million to $290 million - these are non-GAAP numbers and exclude share-based compensation. Residual Ampyra sales and growing Inbrija sales should offset a part of those expenses, and Acorda is good for now in terms of having enough capital to support Inbrija's launch over the next 12-18 months, and possibly longer. However, if Inbrija sales don't grow materially - to the tune of $60-70 million a quarter by the end of 2020 or in 1H 2021 at the latest, Acorda will have a big problem considering the elephant in the room - 2021 convertible notes (see the next section of the article).

The company could also get some cash from the potential out-licensing of Inbrija in ex-U.S. territories, but I would not expect a material cash injection and believe the company is likely to receive less than $40 million upfront.

The elephant in the room – 2021 convertible notes

If the situation doesn’t improve in the following quarters (meaning if Inbrija sales don’t ramp up to desired levels), Acorda will be at significant risk of going bankrupt in 2021. The company has $345 million in outstanding convertible notes. The conversion price is $42.56 and seems almost impossible to reach given the current circumstances.

In all likelihood, Acorda will need to pay back the loan with cash on hand or by issuing another form of debt. Another option is to issue shares to cover the debt, but since the company’s market cap is now below $345 million, exchanging debt for shares would result in massive dilution and loss of most of the upside potential for existing equity holders.

The only way for the company to be able to issue more debt to replace these notes is to increase Inbrija sales significantly in the following quarters. Acorda’s management and the sales team will be under significant pressure to perform in the following months.

The alternative would be to sell the company, but we once again come back to Inbrija’s uptake - if it disappoints, who is going to pay a good price for such an asset?

Ampyra appeal – a very long shot

Ampyra went generic in Q3 2018 and sales have fallen precipitously in the next two quarters and should continue to drop in the following quarters and should soon become negligible.

As a reminder, the U.S. District Court upheld one of Ampyra’s patents in September 2016, but it also invalidated four other patents. The patent that was upheld expired in July 2018 and allowed for a generic entry and the other four patents had expiration dates between 2025 and 2027. Acorda appealed the decision to invalidate these four patents to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which issued a ruling in September 2018, upholding the District Court’s decision. In January, the Federal Circuit denied the company’s petition for a rehearing and Acorda subsequently filed a petition for certiorari appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court in April 2019.

So, legal options are almost exhausted and relying on the Supreme Court for a favorable outcome is probably not a good idea as it’s a (very) long shot and unlikely to work for Acorda.

Conclusion

Acorda is in survival mode and its market cap reflects the difficult situation the company is in. If the company can execute and if Inbrija sales show a trajectory that could make it a $400-500 million a year product, I think the stock could be worth $20 to $30 per share based on that annual sales range. But that’s a big if and I would wait at least until Q2 earnings (and probably another quarter or two) and see how Inbrija sales are doing before taking a position.

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.