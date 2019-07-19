National HealthCare Corporation: Value And Growth For Dividend Investors

Even so, not all healthcare companies will see the same strength.

The healthcare sector (XLV) is one of my top three for dividend investors this quarter. The reason is simple - of the eleven S&P 500 sectors, healthcare, real estate and utilities have the clearest and cleanest outlook for earnings growth. Within that sector, I have singled out National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) as a target for dividend growth investors.

National HealthCare doesn't pay the highest yield in the sector but it does pay more than the broad-market average, it has a history of distribution increases and has the right positioning for earnings-driven capital gains in today's market.

National HealthCare is a facility owner/operator and services provider, operating solely in the U.S. I point that last part out, operating solely in the U.S., because companies with offshore exposure did not perform well in the first quarter cycle and have issued the most warnings for this earnings cycle. Companies with little to no exposure to foreign markets posted the best earnings and positive surprises and I expect that to repeat this quarter too.

The Earnings Angle

While the broad market will struggle for growth this quarter and next, the outlook for healthcare is good if not robust. The healthcare sector should see market-leading EPS growth this quarter that could top 6%.

The healthcare sector consensus EPS growth estimate is 2.1%. The average S&P 500 company has beaten consensus by roughly 4.5% over the last five years. This means we could see growth exceed 6.5%, my 6.0% was conservative. So far this quarter, the average reported EPS is about 3.0% above consensus but less than 10% of the S&P 500 Index has reported.

Things are not so rosy at the industry level though, only five of the six health-related sub-industries are expected to see positive growth. The pharmaceuticals industry is projected to post a net earnings decline which takes it right out of contention in my opinion.

At the other end of the spectrum is the Healthcare Services and Facilities industry which is projected to grow EPS by 15%. There is woefully little analysis on this company but its track record is steady and stable revenue growth in the range of 2.0%. I see no reason to expect double-digit growth this quarter but I do expect positive growth.

Based on the business model, skilled nursing homes servicing primarily the elderly community and the rising need for elderly care revenue growth should not be a problem in coming years. Experts at the Population Reference Bureau predict the number of people older than 65 will double over the next forty years. In fact, the high demand for nursing homes is driving up prices to the point of self-limiting the market's growth; people can only afford so much care.

The income statement shows revenue growth has slowed to about 0.50% for the trailing 12 months, which is a small concern. The cost of revenues is only up about 0.22% which offsets the slowdown and helps ensure dividend stability. The balance sheet is relatively clean and unencumbered by debt.

A Dividend That Will Take Care Of You In Retirement

The point so far has been to establish National HealthCare Corporation as a solid revenue grower in a sector and industry with the best outlook for earnings growth this quarter. That done, it's time to take a look at the dividend, its health and safety and attractiveness relative to top payers in the healthcare sector.

At today's share prices, near $84, NHC is yielding 2.5%. This is a bit lower than the 3% to 4% you can get with other dividend payers in the sector but comes with lower risk. The industry outlook, 0% exposure to pharma and 0% exposure to international revenue mean less chance of negative revenue, earnings, or dividend surprises.

The payout ratio is a bit high relative to others in the sector but not alarmingly so, and by no means at worrisome levels. At 55%, the payout ratio is low enough to suggest future dividend increases are possible. The company has a 15-year history of increasing the dividend, which suggests future increases are probable if not guaranteed. The five-year distribution growth rate is just about the highest in the sector at 9.8%. This is great because future increases will narrow the gap between NHC's yield and other top payers in the sector.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is arguably the top-shelf stock for dividend growth in the healthcare sector but it has a few drawbacks, in my opinion. I'm not saying Johnson & Johnson isn't a good investment, just that it may not be the best choice for investing new money today. The first drawback is international exposure, the second is pharmaceutical exposure and the third is valuation.

At 2.8%, JNJ's yield is above NHC but only just. At 22 times GAAP earnings, JNJ is trading at a significant premium to NHC. Likewise, Medtronic (MDT) and Pfizer (PFE), who are other top-paying healthcare stocks, are also significantly overvalued relative to NHC, have international exposure, and Pfizer at least is Pharma.

The Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) may also be a good choice but its international exposure is something to be wary of. More than the impact of tariffs or the trade war with China, Brexit threatens business across the UK and Walgreens is not immune.

The Bottom Line

National HealthCare Corporation is a skilled nursing home operator with facilities across the U.S. The company is poised to deliver steady revenue and EPS growth long into the future and that growth is fueling a healthy dividend. It's not the largest dividend in the healthcare sector but industry, revenue source, and earnings outlook trump yield. If you are looking for yield, distribution growth, and capital gains, National HealthCare Corporation may be the stock you are looking for.

