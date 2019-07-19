Ericsson: No Margin Of Safety

Considering the medium-term forecasts and the risks, the valuation doesn't offer any margin of safety.

Ericsson has an ambitious goal to improve its operating margin in a significant way by 2022.

The Swedish telecom provider Ericsson (ERIC) announced mitigated Q2 results. Management confirmed the medium-term goals, but the lower-than-expected gross margin will impact the short-term results.

The market didn't seem to appreciate. Following the earnings, the stock price dropped 10.95%. But it is still 11.8% higher than one year ago. Considering the medium-term expectations and the risks, the market still doesn't offer any margin of safety.

Ambitious medium-term goals

The company estimates its market will grow at a CAGR of 2-3% over the next several years. Management announced the goal of taking market share while improving the operating margin to above 12% by 2022. Excluding restructuring charges, management targets an operating margin above 10% in 2020 with revenue in the range of SEK210-220 billion.

The "Networks" segment is by far the most important with about two-thirds of total revenue and the highest operating margin. This segment includes mobile network businesses, and 5G will be a key driver of its performance over the next several years. In 2018, Ericsson increased its market share in the "Networks" segment to approximately 29%.

Short-term headwinds

The forecasted progress to an operating margin above 12% in less than three years is huge. In 2018, the company reported an operating margin of 0.6%.

The profitability is improving, though. Operating margin reached 8.3% during the first half of 2019.

Over the last two years, revenue per employee was significantly lower than its closest European competitor, Nokia (NOK).

The revenue per employee gap with Nokia shrank with the reduction in headcount. The lower corresponding remuneration contributed to improved margins.

But the company didn't sacrifice its R&D. Management insisted on staying competitive in the emerging 5G technology. The increase in the number of employees within R&D contrasts with the reduced total headcount.

The market didn't appreciate the drop in operating margin to 6.8% in Q2 compared to 10% during the previous quarter. Also, management announced that the pressure on margins will continue for the rest of the year due to the investments in the 5G market. And the timing of patent settlements will contribute to the quarter-over-quarter volatility. But the long-term ambition is to improve operating margins, thanks to higher-than-expected market share.

No margin of safety

Taking into account the 2022 target, the market values the company at a PE ratio of about 13x.

Considering the low-single-digit revenue growth and the forecasted improvement of the operating margin, the market doesn't price the company at a discount.

Also, the situation isn't without risks. Management must deliver strong operating margin improvements over a few years.

The lack of diversification is another risk. Its 10 largest customers accounted for 48% of net sales in 2018. And the growth will depend only on the successful execution of the businesses related to 5G.

The geopolitical events represent an important factor the company can't control, as the situation with Huawei isn't clarified yet. Any development in this area will have an impact on Ericsson as North America and Asia represented about 57% of the total sales during Q2. North America and North East Asia were the only contributors to the total Q2 revenue growth.

These regions are also an important growth driver for 5G over the next several years.

In the context of tensions between the U.S. and China about Huawei, Ericsson announced several partnerships with some of the main U.S. telecom providers over the last few days. For instance, Verizon (VZ) and Ericsson will collaborate in the wireless core network area. Ericsson and T-Mobile (TMUS) announced progress in delivering 5G on the low-band spectrum. And Ericsson announced a partnership with AT&T (T) in the 5G area.

But the current favorable environment for Ericsson in the U.S. could reverse if the relationship between the two biggest economies improves.

In any case, with a PE ratio above 13x based on the 2022 estimated net income, the market doesn't price any deterioration of the business. Thus, considering the lack of margin of safety, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

Conclusion

In the context of an ambitious margin improvement goal by 2022, the market didn't appreciate the Q2 results. Management insisted on the short-term headwinds the investments in 5G represent. The goal is to gain market share and take advantage of a dominating position to improve margins.

But, despite the drop in the stock price, the company is still fairly valued. Taking into account management's guidance, the market values the company at a PE ratio of about 13x the estimated 2022 net income.

Considering the lower-than-expected revenue growth and the risks, the valuation doesn't offer any margin of safety.

