Morgan Stanley: Hanging In There

This is a picture that is consistent with a Federal Reserve that is lowering its policy rate of interest in a very uncertain economic world.

The point of future concern is net interest income, which declined in the second quarter, is expected to be flat in the third quarter and decline in the fourth.

James Gorman, bank CEO, has Morgan Stanley moving in the right direction and the results show how his restructuring of the bank is paying off.

Morgan Stanley did not produce second-quarter results that were outstanding, but the company earned enough to turn in an 11.2 percent return on shareholders' equity.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), the smallest of the six largest banks in the United States, posted return on equity of 11.2 percent for the second quarter of 2019. The return on equity for the first six months of 2019 was 12.2 percent.

The return on tangible common equity was 12.8 percent for the first quarter of the year and 13.8 percent for the first six months of 2019.

Although down modestly from last year, Morgan Stanley continues to post very acceptable returns, something that has been the goal of James Gorman ever since he became the CEO of the bank in 2010.

Note that the year before Mr. Gorman took over the reins of the bank, 2009, Morgan Stanley produced a return on common equity of 2.4 percent.

Given three years or so to turn the bank around, Morgan Stanley posted a 4.5 percent return on common equity in 2013 and then put up increasingly good numbers up to the present time.

I have always liked Mr. Gorman and have thought that Morgan Stanley was a good bet over the longer run. Focusing on the longer run is crucial here because Mr. Gorman was not trying to hit a home run immediately, but planned on changing the business model of Morgan Stanley over time by reducing the contribution of short-term gains, like those on market trading or investment banking fees, and moving the bank toward steadier streams of revenue produced by more traditional banking practices like consumer banking and asset management. Cost control was also an area that Mr. Gorman achieved right from the start of his tenure.

To produce a return on common equity of 12.2 percent for the first six months of 2019 was quite good and continued to indicate that Mr. Gorman’s plans were being accomplished.

And these results were achieved as the common equity Tier I capital ratio rose from 15.8 percent in the second quarter of 2018, to 16.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019.

That is, the bank’s return on equity has continued to rise while its capital ratio also rose. A very good result.

Furthermore, cost control is still being maintained as non-interest expenses were down by 2.0 percent from a year earlier.

In terms of the specific areas that Mr. Gorman has highlighted, the results were not unexpected.

For example, the Institutional Securities division, where trading and investment banking belong, experienced an 11.0 percent decline in revenues from a year earlier. Fixed-income trading led the drop, falling by 18.0 percent during this time period.

In the equities area, revenues dropped by 14.0 percent.

These two areas depend on trading and the M&A business and tend to be highly volatile, and this is why Mr. Gorman wants to reduce the role they play in his business model.

On the other side of the equation, however, in the asset management area, revenues rose by 23.0 percent, year over year. This revenue stream tends to be more stable and predictable.

But, the one thing that everyone seemed to be looking for performed much in the way that people seemed to be watching for.

Net interest income fell by 3.0 percent. Furthermore, Morgan Stanley executives provided the forward guidance that for the rest of the year, net interest income would probably come in flat in the third quarter, but was likely to decline further in the fourth quarter. This latter figure did not include any early repayment of loans.

And, management also indicated that there was no indication that the loan loss provision would be greater over the year.

In the second quarter of 2019, Morgan Stanley also repurchased almost $1.2 billion in stock and plans to keep up its stock repurchases throughout the year.

Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley continue to do what they set out to do.

Going forward, the results may not be as easy to interpret as they have been over the past two or three years, but I continue to believe that Mr. Gorman is on the right track and is the right man to guide Morgan Stanley into the future.

Mr. Gorman would still like to get Morgan Stanley’s return on common equity up to 15.0 percent and I believe that he really has a chance to do this.

And, he is marching toward this goal with a business model that does not include financial leveraging, does not include areas that produce highly volatile results, and does include controlling expenses.

This is a very conservative plan, but with high performance goals.

The biggest question to me is how will this plan mesh with the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates in a highly uncertain world. It is not going to be the easiest times for banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.