4 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 14% From This Dividend King

An average increase of 14.6%, with three having at least a 10% increase. Median increase of 14.86%.

Four increases for next week (same as last week).

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividends next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 0 Contender 2 Challenger 1

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) 16 4.2 22-Jul-19 19.05% Contender Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 56 2.1 23-Jul-19 14.58% King Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) 6 2.59 24-Jul-19 15.14% Challenger Unum Group (UNM) 10 3.18 26-Jul-19 9.62% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent MSM 0.63 0.75 19.05% LOW 0.48 0.55 14.58% DAL 0.35 0.403 15.14% UNM 0.26 0.285 9.62%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High MSM 71.37 67.25 90.25 13.49 6% Off Low 19% Off High LOW 104.95 84.75 118.23 35.9 24% Off Low 10% Off High DAL 62.24 45.08 63.27 9.29 38% Off Low New High UNM 32.66 26.77 41.28 13.33 21% Off Low 20% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule MSM 4.2 29.5 13.3 14 12 17.5 UNM 3.18 14 11.9 12.2 12.6 15.2 DAL 2.59 29.1 42.8 61.3 63.7 LOW 2.1 17.1 20.4 21.2 18.4 23.3

Bonus

A Dividend King always gets a spotlight in my book, so this week we'll take a peek at Lowe's Companies. While Lowe's is often compared as the smaller brother to Home Depot (NYSE:HD), it's been selling home improvement products for much longer. While it can be susceptible to housing market sentiment, the home improvement retailers are generally insulated from market trends. Whether a home owner is moving, just buying a home, or staying in their house, chances are good there is always something to be repaired or improved.

What it's been able to do is expertly reward shareholders and this 14.5% dividend hike continues that history. The forward yield of 2.1% is still quite low, but that's where we are in the broader cycle.

Visually looking at the F.A.S.T. Graphs, shares appear to be about perfectly valued. They hug the blue line, which is the average P/E ratio over the whole time period. In fact looking back post-recession, shares were never really that "undervalued". There was some discounting, but the lowest P/E was about 12. That was also after two years of double-digit earnings declines.

Conversely, there have been more noticeable times when shares got ahead of themselves, pushing P/Es into the mid-20s like during 2015 and the most recent triple peaks since 2018.

Earnings are expected to grow 9% this year and then by mid to high teens for two years after that. That may be a little optimistic, though the analysts covering have a decent track record for being in the ballpark.

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, Lowe's ranks in the ninth decile across both dividend safety and growth. Naturally with most things in life, there is a trade-off with the yield.

Here are the aggregate stats once more:

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW 56 2.1 23-Jul-19 14.58% King

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing LOW to the S&P (SPY) since July of 2010. Lowe's was a tremendous performer over that time with nearly 23% annualized return versus 14.4% on the S&P. Additionally, your dividends received have beaten the market by about 50%! All in all, a tremendous performer and winner since coming out of the recession. Here are the investment results over time. Results tracked closely until early 2015 when Lowe's pulled ahead considerably. They continued to spike ahead upwards.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

