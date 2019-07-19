Kinder Morgan: Don't Sweat The Headline; Results Were Decent

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, midstream and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were very disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top or bottom line. A closer look at the company's results though show that there were quite a few things to like here as KMI did post year-over-year improvements in a few key metrics, particularly distributable cash flow and pipeline volumes. This tells us that the strength in the midstream industry that we saw last year has certainly not ended yet, and this is something that investors in some of Kinder Morgan's peers will also likely appreciate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's second-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Kinder Morgan reported total revenues of $3.214 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a decline of 6.24% over the $3.428 billion that the company reported in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating income was $973 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a very dramatic improvement over the $272 million that the firm reported in the year-ago quarter.

Kinder Morgan's natural gas pipelines transported an average of 34,709 billion BTU/day in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a fairly significant 9.48% increase over the 31,704 billion BTU/day that it transported in the prior year quarter.

The company reported that work continues to proceed on both the Gulf Coast Express and Permian Highway projects, which are two of the largest pipeline projects that will be driving KMI's forward growth. The company also defeated a court challenge to the Permian Highway project.

Net income was $528 million in the second quarter of 2019. This compares very well to the $130 million net loss reported in the second quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that someone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Kinder Morgan saw its revenue decline slightly compared to the prior year quarter. Unfortunately, the company does not break down its revenues by business unit, so we cannot be certain where the weakness here came from. However, the company did see the earnings from its CO2 segment drop year over year due to the fact that both natural gas liquids and crude oil prices were somewhat lower in the quarter than they were a year ago. Kinder Morgan had an average realized price of $49.95 per barrel of crude oil in the period compared to $58.08 per barrel a year ago. In addition, the company's weighted average NGL price was down about $9.30 per barrel year over year. This is something that may be surprising as one of the most appealing trains about Kinder Morgan and most other midstream companies is that their revenues are insulated from commodity prices. It is certainly true that the majority of the firm's revenue comes from fee-based sources that are independent of commodity prices, but as we can see, that small portion that is not can still have some effect on the firm's reported revenues. For the most part though, commodity prices do not have enough of an impact on the company's revenue to be of a concern for conservative investors.

As I discussed in previous articles on Kinder Morgan, most notably this one, the company's natural gas pipeline segment makes up a significant part of its business. It is also a unit that I have been predicting will be an engine of growth for the company. We should thus be rather pleased that the company's natural gas pipeline segment saw its transported volumes increase by about 9.5% compared to the prior year quarter. This also drove the cash flows from these pipelines up over the course of the year. In the second quarter of 2019, the natural gas pipelines had a segment EBDA (earnings before depreciation and amortization) of $1.071 billion, which is a 7.31% increase over the $998 million in the year-ago quarter. There were a number of pipelines that were responsible for this volume increase, most prominently the El Paso Natural Gas pipeline, the Tennessee Gas Pipeline, and the Kinder Morgan Louisiana Pipeline. This was mostly due to expansion projects on these pipelines that went into service during the period.

One of the biggest reasons for this volume growth was the continued production growth in the Permian that I have discussed in various previous articles. The effects of this upstream growth can be seen in the fact that Kinder Morgan's gathering and processing operation in the Permian also saw its gathered volumes of natural gas increase by 16% year over year. There is a very real likelihood that these volumes will continue to grow going forward as upstream companies increase their production to meet the growing demand for natural gas.

This forward demand growth for natural gas should prove to be quite strong. As I mentioned in my last article on Kinder Morgan (linked above), exports alone, which include both exports to Mexico and exports of liquefied natural gas, are projected to increase by about 34% over the 2018-2030 period to 120 cubic feet/day. In addition, natural gas consumption for electricity generation is expected to increase by 13% over the same period while industrial demand is forecasted to increase by 18% by 2030. Thus, there is plenty of room for upstream companies to increase their production to meet this demand and for Kinder Morgan to see growing volumes itself as these companies need to get the natural gas to market.

It was therefore nice to see that the company made significant progress on a few of its major natural gas pipeline projects leading away from the Permian basin. One of these is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, which is designed to transport approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Permian basin to the Gulf Coast. The project is currently scheduled to come online on October 1 of this year, but Kinder Morgan reports that the project is currently running ahead of schedule. Thus, we might see it come into operation before that date. If that is indeed the case, then we might see this pipeline begin to contribute to Kinder Morgan's third-quarter results instead of us having to wait until the fourth quarter. This could also be good for investors in DCP Midstream (DCP), Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM), and Targa Resources (TRGP) as all of them also hold stakes in this projects although Kinder Morgan has the largest with 34%.

As mentioned in the highlights, Kinder Morgan also saw positive developments related to the Permian Highway Pipeline, which is another pipeline that is intended to transport natural gas from the Permian basin (more specifically the Waha hub) to the Texas Gulf Coast. In this case, the positive development comes from the resolution to a court case regarding the project in the company's favor. Back in April, there was litigation filed that challenged the constitutionality of the condemnation authority granted to the Permian Highway Project and other gas utility companies under Texas state law. The Travis County District Court dismissed these claims at the end of June, allowing work on the project to resume. The company expects to begin construction this fall and bring the project online in October 2020. As the pipeline will be able to carry 2.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, it will have about the same capacity as the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. However, Kinder Morgan's stake is a bit smaller at only a 26.6% interest. It should still have a very noticeable impact on the company's revenues and cash flows once it begins operating, particularly as all of its capacity is already fully subscribed under long-term binding contracts.

In past articles on Kinder Morgan, I have discussed how the company is expanding its operations into the strongly growing export market for liquefied natural gas in a direct way via a joint venture that is adding liquefaction capability to an existing terminal on Elba Island, Georgia (near Savannah). This facility was scheduled to start operating in the second quarter and then steadily bring the remainder of its capacity online over the rest of the year. Unfortunately, this has not happened according to plan and the project is running behind schedule. In fact, Kinder Morgan reported in its announcement that the facility has not yet begun operation. This is quite disappointing and certainly did not result in the company posting the earnings growth that we would have liked to see from this project in the latest quarter. Fortunately though, Kinder Morgan does state that the facility is in the advanced stages of the start-up process and the first of 10 liquefaction units is expected to come online shortly. Once this happens, the facility will start receiving 70% of its maximum revenue, roughly half of which will go to Kinder Morgan. The remainder of the maximum revenue will accrete gradually as the rest of the liquefaction units come online.

One of the primary reasons why investors purchase shares of Kinder Morgan is the high dividend yield that the company historically boasts. As of the time of writing, the company boasts a dividend yield of 4.94%, which is clearly quite a bit higher than the general market. It was therefore nice to see that the company's distributable cash flow increased compared to the prior year quarter. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP measure used by companies like this that tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the companies' ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be distributed to their common shareholders. In the second quarter of 2019, this figure was $1.128 billion for KMI, a 1% increase over the second quarter of 2018. This works out to $0.50 per common share, which is clearly more than enough to cover the company's $0.25 dividend. Thus, the company appears to be generating more than enough money to cover its dividend with a margin of safety, which is exactly the kind of thing that we like to see.

In conclusion, this earnings announcement may have been a bit disappointing to analysts, but it was not really that bad. The company saw significant growth in the amount of natural gas moving through its pipes with the strong likelihood of more to come, which reinforces one of our main theses for the company. It also made progress on a number of growth projects, although the delay at Elba Island was disappointing. We also see that the company continued its strong dividend coverage. Overall, this was a reasonable quarter despite missing estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.