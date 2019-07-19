Nordea: Another Potential Policy Realignment Makes This Stock A 'Hold'

Nordea is the latest one to take a dive following a poor 2Q19 - and the bank's CEO is guiding towards a potential reduction of the company dividend.

Nordic companies, much like American, are reporting their 2Q19 results - and these results are mixed.

As I've written before, my ownership in the Scandinavian bank (the largest Scandinavian/nordic bank) Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) comes in the form of my Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) holding. Because of this indirect ownership, Nordea continues to be of interest to me due to the large holding that the bank represents for Sampo, and thus, for the Sampo dividend.

As of today, a portion of this dividend may be up for reconsideration - which warrants a thesis update.

So let's get to it.

Nordea - Horrible 2Q19

After Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) reported good operating results (albeit a potential dividend policy cut) and Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) reported acceptable results, the time came today for Nordea to put its cards on the table regarding their quarterly development.

The cards from Scandinavia's largest bank are looking rather paltry. Here's a quick summary.

EBIT of ~€900M, down 34% from the same period in 2018.

Net interest income under expectations at €1071M due to continued lending margin pressure.

Due to heavy investments in digital banking, money laundering/diligence and a focus on the Nordic markets, the bank will be forced to "reconsider the bank's capital and dividend policies and goals" (Translation: A probable dividend cut).

CEO Casper von Koskull leaving his position by the end of 2020.

Costs up 3% due to seasonal effects and higher depreciation.

The overall feeling of Nordea is similar to that which Swedbank is trying to achieve at this time. Nordea has spent the past few years de-risking their business profile. As a result of this, their cash flow generation has weakened, as higher-risk business practices have been left behind in favor of more conservative ways of making money - translating into lower margins and higher competition, both inside and outside of Sweden.

This process continues and the effects of higher diligence costs and investments into digitalization is affecting company results.

This report is by far the weakest of all larger Swedish banks. Both Swedbank and Handelsbanken performed well (with Swedbank performing extremely well) next to this quarterly report. Despite a rising Swedish index/stock market, the banking sector has gone the opposite direction and is in the red - mostly due to Swedbank money-laundering concerns. There are also some worries about further interest pressure from the ECB and the Fed, which is increasing the volatility here further.

In short, the stocks which previously have been considered excellent dividend and income machines by the Swedish public are now under heavy pressure. It is neither unexpected nor unwelcome, in the eyes of this contributor, in the interest of long-term forward stability.

While all Swedish larger banks are great businesses, many of them (most notably Nordea and Swedbank) have for too long feasted on the proceeds from high-risk business practices, delivering above-average growth which I never really viewed as ultimately sustainable in the long run. I welcome both Swedbank's and now Nordea's dividend policy realignment.

What's Nordea doing about it?

(Source: Nordea)

Swedbank's response to a great quarter was expected - doing what they were doing while working on their due diligence/money laundering concerns. Nordea has no such luxury.

The bank is focusing on a few initiatives to secure forward revenue growth across the Nordics. Unlike Swedbank, which derives its business nearly exclusively from Sweden, Nordea has businesses across all of Scandinavia - and as such, their response needs to be tailored to more than one geography.

The bank is doing/changing:

Heavy investments in private banking/wealth management Norway/Sweden

The integration of Gjensidige Bank into existing businesses.

New distribution channels for mortgage/lending services in order to regain momentum.

Increased use of automation and robotics as well as increased outsourcing.

I'm not convinced by any of these responses, with the exception of the Gjensidige Integration. Wealth management, in particular, has proven by many banks to be a fickle mistress.

Nordea's specific markets - current conditions

Being that Nordea operates in 4 separate markets, it's relevant to at the very least mention national differences here.

Denmark continues to develop acceptably, with a mere slowing in growth due to a decline in service exports, growth being held up by private consumption. Confidence levels are high, but expectations and indications foretell of a subdued growth over coming quarters.

Finland continued to grow in 1Q19, but growth momentum is slowing down faster than Nordea expected, with weak household demand adding to Finland's growth prospects.

Norway out of all four countries, provided solid quarterly results despite a somewhat muted growth pace, with domestic indicators foretelling of solid growth for the coming quarters. The country also has the current highest key policy rates out of all Scandinavian nations.

Sweden is experiencing a stagnation in household consumption and poor fixed investment performance. Above all, a weak overall 2Q19 in terms of trade/industry is weighing down the nation.

So, overall bank performance is characterized by slowing growth across all key markets, with the exception of Norway.

Nordea - The dividend policy cut

In this contributor's opinion, the CEO's wording is essentially a dividend policy cut in store for 2019/2020. The difference to Swedbank is that Nordea isn't providing any sort of guidance as to what sort of cut the bank is looking for. Given Swedbank's policy change of a 25% range reduction, one might argue that something similar may be in order for Nordea to achieve a more conservative capital allocation.

The bank doesn't have a policy stated in range as Swedbank does. Instead, we can look at a few years back to get an idea as to what percentage of group results/earnings the bank is usually paying out to shareholders.

2018: 90.7%

2017: 90.6%

2016: 69.8%

2015: 70%

2014: 74%

(Source: Author's calculations based on annual profit figures)

You can see that by de-risking the bank's business, Nordea has already, for two years going now, had a dangerously high payout ratio by any measure (other than perhaps REITs - but Nordea isn't a REIT).

Given that the bank now essentially reports that it has little to no growth catalysts which could replace the higher-risk businesses it's left behind, nor any ambition to enter back into such businesses, any expectation that the bank could safely maintain this dividend payout ratio or the profits of those years would be exuberant.

To theorize just what sort of dividend cut we could look at might be premature, but I do believe that a comfortable payout ratio for Nordea is between 60-70% of annual earnings/profit, going by what other Swedish banks are aiming for.

At annualized earnings, going by these two quarters (as well as previous years), we would be looking at a dividend of roughly €0.42-€0.49, assuming an annual profit of €0.7/share (somewhat below 2018 levels, but indicative at current earnings). This would constitute a dividend cut of 28.99%, and give the bank a current yield of ~6.6% at today's prices, as opposed to the exuberant 10%+ it is yielding today, at unchanged policy levels.

This shouldn't be taken as a forecast, more as a consideration as to what might happen. I do believe Nordea will de-risk its dividend in line with its business, and a cut to previous workable levels of 2012-2015 isn't all that illogical, all things considered.

Nordea - Thesis update

I don't own Nordea - I own Sampo. A dividend cut in Nordea will, however, influence Sampo due to its large stake in Nordea, but Sampo's dividend comes from more than just Nordea. This is one of those instances where owning an investment company as opposed to the company itself is a boon - sometimes it's the other way around.

All of the large Nordic banks are businesses I consider to be very investable - especially now that we're seeing some depressed valuations and key ratios, such as Nordea trading for roughly 8 times earnings (similar to Swedbank). Given their market positions in the Swedish and Nordic markets, and the moats their sizes give them, I believe these valuations to be overall unfair. My general buying stance towards all of them remains convinced.

However.

An investment into Nordea at this juncture is:

a) Taking a risk because once the dividend cut is actually formally announced, I believe another drop is imminent (probably 3-5%). The market won't let the actual policy announcement go unnoticed. Also, remember the bank pays dividend annually, meaning you won't see an actual yield until early/mid 2020.

b) Not advisable due to the entire sector being under heavy pressure - in fact, the entire Swedish stock market is currently under fire with industrials reporting some horrible 2Q numbers. Investing prior to some indication of stabilization would, in my estimation, be too close to catching that illusive falling knife. That is something I believe you should avoid, even if you might get lucky.

I do believe Nordea is a company you should most definitely own, in some way or form - and my recommendation remains to invest in Sampo. However, doing this at this time is too much of a risk - perhaps will be too much until 3Q19, when the bank does announce its intended forward dividend policy.

With this fresh in mind, this contributor's recommendation for Nordea at this time is to "HOLD," and put it on your watchlist.

Recommendation

At this point in time and following a poor 2Q19, I believe Nordea constitutes a "HOLD" at these valuations of ~8.2 times forward earnings. Because of an unspecified dividend cut and some forward uncertainty, better times to enter Nordea will present themselves. You should wait for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, SAXPF, SVNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to