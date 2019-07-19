USOU: Ride The Crude Train

OPEC cuts really are driving crude prices in North America, and these cuts will continue through at least the end of the year.

Over the last month, the triple levered United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) has crushed it with an astronomic 23% return…and this return even includes a 17% loss this week. In other words, USOU is in play right now due to various factors at work in the crude oil markets as well as the instrument itself. In this article, I will make the case that the recent pullback in USOU makes for an excellent entry into the triple leveraged oil space and now is a strong time to buy the ETF.

The Instrument

Let's look under the hood of what exactly USOU is. If you have traded much in the ETF/ETN space, you're likely highly aware that it's very important to know exactly what it is you're buying. The ramifications of not understanding what exactly constitutes the returns of your investment can be quite significant. So let's dive in.

USOU is the triple leveraged version of the popular USO ETF. USOU is administered by the same company which provides USO (USCF Investments) and basically just takes the underlying methodology of USO and multiplies everything by three to gain a triple return.

If you read the prospectus, the first line says that the fund "is an exchange-traded product designed to reflect three times (3x) the daily price movements of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) light, sweet crude oil." This makes sense in that if you look through the holdings, roughly three times the net assets are tied up in futures positions.

However, when you start to dig into the mechanics of commodity markets, a slight problem enters the equation: roll yield.

When it comes to maintaining an investment in the commodities markets for lengthy periods of time, you come upon the fact that you must get out of a position before a contract expires and move that position to a later month. This process of rolling exposure to later months results in something called roll yield. Roll yield is the gain or loss attributed to the fact that futures prices tend to approach the spot price (or front month prices) as time approaches maturity. This chart from Wikipedia conveys the concept very well.

When the market is in contango (front contract under back contracts), roll yield for a long position is negative in that positions established at higher prices tend to decrease in value as time approaches expiry. When the market is in backwardation (front contract above back contracts), roll yield for long positions is positive in that the position established in the back month will increase in value as time approaches expiry.

With USOU, it follows the same rolling methodology of USO which is to say that it chooses a time window about two weeks before expiry and then shifts exposure to the next month on the curve over a period of days. This process can result in dramatic difference in performance between the price of crude oil and the return to investors in USOU. For example, the following chart shows the return difference between USO and the spot price of crude oil…returns can vary dramatically and USOU multiplies this relationship by a factor of three.

All this said, the question of today is this: what is the market saying now, and how do we profit from it? Here is the current forward curve with a week-over-week comparison of WTI futures (what USOU invests in).

The market is currently in contango. This means that roll yield for holders of USOU will be negative in that the long position established at higher prices later in the forward curve is falling in relation to prices in the front of the curve. I believe that due to several key fundamental developments, this relationship is changing in the near future, but for now, investors in USOU need to be aware that roll yield is negative and will be a drag on performance.

Fundamentals

The fundamental picture of crude oil in North America is bullish right now, despite the recent fall in price. First and foremost, the five-year range in stocks shows that around the beginning of June, a marked change in supply and demand significantly narrowed the distance between stocks and the five-year average.

This relationship shows that demand is currently surpassing whatever supply is available in the market and this relationship is likely to continue for a few key reasons. The first reason inventories have been falling is that refining runs have been strong from an outright barrel perspective (but not necessarily a utilization perspective).

This high run rate is coupled with the fact that imports have been very low as seen in the following chart.

The reason for the ongoing lower level of imports is plain and simple: OPEC. At the beginning of this year, OPEC's cuts went into effect coupled with Venezuelan sanctions which essentially removed a large chunk of supply able to reach the United States. When this supply was removed, we witnessed imports fall off the face of the planet as evidenced by some of the lowest level of imports in decades.

Imports serve a critical role in balancing the crude markets and the low OPEC imports for the duration of this year has meant that the price of crude oil has risen in most months (and the price of USOU is up by 50% on a year-to-date basis).

Going forward, OPEC cuts are going to be the dominant theme in North American crude. These cuts were recently extended for nine months, which means that the forces at work which have driven USOU's share price up by 50% this year has not changed and still remains. Because of this, we will likely see shares increase in value at least through year-end. As bullishness remains in the market, the market will likely shift into backwardation due to prompt demand for barrels surpassing that in later months and roll yield will turn positive for holders of USOU.

If you're sitting on the sidelines in USOU, I'd suggest using the recent pullback in shares as a good opportunity to trade the tight supply situation in North America.

