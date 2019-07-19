Cedar Fair Issues Anemic July 4th Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) owns and operates more than a dozen amusement and water parks in the US and Canada. It is also a publicly traded limited partnership that issues a K-1 at tax time, and as such, trades "Units" rather than shares and pays a "Distribution" rather than a dividend. There are some differences at tax time, and even if the Units are held in tax-free or tax-deferred accounts like IRAs, there can still be tax implications. This was covered in a prior article and will not be addressed here. Instead, I will focus on the company's latest press release.

For the past several years, the company has been releasing certain results through the July 4th weekend. In this case, that weekend ran through July 7th. The headline read "Cedar Fair Reports 3% Increase in Net Revenues Through the July 4th Holiday Weekend."

More importantly, here's what Cedar Fair reported in the release:

Net revenue of ~$579 million, up $16 million, or 3%, compared to last year. The period traditionally represents ~ 40% of full-year net revenues.

Unfortunately, this period may not be all that traditional. The first clue was this portion of the press release:

... and flat attendance, compared to the same prior-year period. These favorable results benefitted from only one week of operations from the newly acquired Schlitterbahn water parks in New Braunfels and Galveston, Texas.

In other words, without the purchase of the two new water parks and the extra 14 park dates, attendance would have declined. CEO Richard Zimmerman noted:

Much like the first half of 2018, extreme weather conditions through early June, including record rainfall in many of our key markets, adversely impacted attendance in many of our parks’ first full month of operations. As conditions improved, however, we have seen a significant improvement in attendance trends, which is more illustrative of the record results we generated over the last five months of 2018.

While once again the weather was blamed, it should be remembered that 2018 was a disappointment despite the record results in the second half. The company's preferred method of measuring long-term performance is the growth in Adjusted EBITDA, and that metric declined for the second consecutive year in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA

Source: Cedar Fair presentation

Note that the above chart highlights in red the +4% compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, and the compelling yield of ~7%. Also note that the third bullet point reiterates that the company remains "committed to steadily increasing the unitholder distribution by 4% annually." When Cedar Fair reports second quarter results on August 7th, investors should expect to see some great comparisons to 2018 due to a shift in the fiscal reporting periods. We know about the shift because CFO Brian Witherow discussed it on the Q1 conference call:

... for modeling purpose, I want to again highlight that the additional week reported in our first quarter will be offset in the fiscal fourth quarter this year, where there will be one less week of operation when compared with the fourth quarter in 2018. Also as part of this year's calendar shift, approximately 60 operating days will move from the third quarter into the second quarter when compared with the prior year [respective] quarters.

And if that's not confusing enough when it comes to the comparisons to 2018, we also have the two new water parks, the purchase of the land under Great America and the purchase of Sawmill Creek Resorts, all accomplished with borrowed money. It's not necessarily a bad thing to borrow money to grow the top line and earnings, but there are some interesting aspects to Adjusted EBITDA.

Keep in mind that EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. That means buying the land under Great America will increase Adjusted EBITDA since the lease payments are now eliminated from the costs used to derive Earnings. It doesn't matter that the Interest expense went up because this is a calculation that excludes interest expense. Similarly, the purchase of the two water parks for $231 million could eventually increase Adjusted EBITDA, even if the parks don't turn a profit.

I can't be certain that those two water parks won't be turning a profit this year, but the press release about the purchase characterized it as follows:

[Cedar Fair] expects the two Texas locations to achieve Adjusted EBITDA margins in line with comparable Cedar Fair park-level results as management implements a number of growth and operational initiatives over the next two years, reflecting an accretive EBITDA multiple post synergies.

Typically, when companies make acquisitions that are immediately accretive they will disclose it in the press release. While it could be argued that the parks are marginally accretive immediately and it will take two years before they are fully in line with other properties, I doubt that's the case. And, even if the parks achieve the desired EBITDA multiple in two years, there is the interest expense on the loan and the amortization of those properties that will most likely have a negative impact this year.

Then, there is the Sawmill Creek acquisition for an undisclosed amount. I also expect that this will have a negative impact in 2019 using the same logic followed with respect to the water park purchases and a failure to state that they would be accretive.

What's next?

On August 7th, I expect to hear some good news about the results because of the shift in operating days and the positives about the acquisitions. I also expect to hear an update on attendance trends through July and early August, and won't be surprised to hear more news about the weather. The blistering heatwave hitting the country won't be conducive to waiting in long lines to ride one of the company's many roller coasters. What about the water parks? It can also get rather uncomfortable waiting in long lines under a hot sun waiting for a brief ride down one of those water slides. Hot enough to impact attendance? I think so.

While the headline numbers may be positive, I will be paying close attention to the analysts' questions and management answers during the upcoming conference call. I am also looking forward to any additional information that can be gleaned from the 10Q.

As investors, we are often buying, selling or holding based on our assessment of the business and management's continued ability to set long term goals and meet objectives. As such, I have three choices:

I can believe that these purchases will help them meet or exceed the 4% CAGR in Adjusted EBITDA and the Distribution targets, or I can believe that the company can at least maintain the current Distribution and be satisfied with a yield of more than 7%, or I should sell my Units.

At this time I will remain long because of my belief that the Distribution can be maintained and will continue to grow, even if that growth will be less than the 4% CAGR target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.