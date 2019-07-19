Bearish Sentiment Overall For The Grain Market With A Favorable Weather Pattern Over Next 2 Weeks

Major pattern shift coming for central and eastern U.S. with heat shifting west and temperatures returning closer to normal; precipitation levels near normal next two weeks.

Investment Thesis

Look for more downside risk to be applied to prices with weather overall being favorable/ideal for crop progress over the next couple of weeks.

Grain markets finish mixed on Thursday with weekly export sales and weather in focus

On Thursday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 2.27% to $4.2512, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.17% to $9.0050 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 2.01% to $4.9388. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Thursday 1.61% ($0.27) to $16.45, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.07% ($0.01) to $15.39 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 1.99% ($0.11) to $5.43. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 11.6 cents to $4.936, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 8.6 cents to $4.330, resulting in a bearish 60-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was up $0.022 to $5.254. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

No surprises as USDA weekly export sales mostly fall in line with expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending July 11 Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending July 11, 2019, came in at 347,300 metric tons. This came in line with traders' expected range of 200,000-400,000 metric tons. The 347,300 metric tons were up 22% from the prior week and 2% from the four-week average. Main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from Mexico and South Korea.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending July 11, 2019, of 200,000 metric tons exported came in below traders' expectation range of 250,000-500,000 metric tons. The 200,000 metric tons were down 60% from the prior week and down 21% from the four-week average. The main buyer of the old corn crop last week was Japan. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending July 11, 2019, of 133,000 metric tons fell in line with traders' range of 100,000-300,000 metric tons. The main buyer of the new corn crop last week was from Panama.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending July 11, 2019, of 127,900 metric tons exported were in line with traders' expected range of 0-400,000 metric tons. The 127,900 metric tons were down 3% from the prior week and 68% from the prior four-week average. The main buyer of the old corn crop last week was from Indonesia. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending July 11, 2019, of 198,400 metric tons were in line with traders' range of 100,000-300,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from unknown destinations, Egypt, and Taiwan.

Dangerous heat over the central and eastern U.S. for a short duration; major pattern shift coming in the 4-11 day time frame with temperatures returning closer to normal levels

As many as 33 states from New Mexico to New Hampshire are under a heat advisory and/or excessive heat warning as an expanding dome of hot air accompanied by a surge of humidity aided by strong south-southwest winds will produce a dangerous combination of heat and high humidity values. Widespread daytime high temperatures in the 90s and 100s coupled with dew points in the 70s will result in heat indices ranging from 110 to 115 degrees.

The good news for agriculture and the general public is that this heat event will not last long. By early next week, a significant weather pattern takes shape with the heat shifting westward allowing for downstream troughing to take place over the central and eastern U.S. This will allow for the heat to relax and return closer to seasonable levels across the central and eastern U.S. while the heat focuses on the west U.S. This will limit the risk of heat stress to crops that have been planted late (in particular). This cooler patter shift looks to continue through the rest of the month of July or through the 6-11 day time frame. Forecast models are trending warmer in the 11-16 day time frame, but not hot yet.

Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (July 19-24) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (July 24-29) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (July 28-August 2) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, we don't have any organized precipitation or persistent rains over much of the country including the grain belt. For the most part, things look to be around average levels (ideal conditions for corn, soybean, and wheat).

Figure 8 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a near normal pattern over much of the country in the 2-8 day time frame (July 18-26).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 9 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a near normal pattern over much of the country in the 9-15 day time frame (July 26-August 2).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

The weather pattern over the next couple of weeks will not be a threat to corn/soybean progress or winter wheat harvesting. Once we get past this weekend, temperatures will return closer to normal levels across the grain belt. From a precipitation standpoint, there are no major rain makers or persistent rains over the grain belt. Overall, temperatures and precipitation will be near normal levels for much if not all of the next couple of weeks. Because of favorable weather over the next couple of weeks, expect more downside risk to prices to be applied.

