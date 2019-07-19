Intra-Cellular Therapies: Poised To Rally

With robust Study 404 results, lumateperone should gain approval in the U.S. and worldwide as a treatment for bipolar depression. After all, Study 404 assessed patients in the U.S. and globally.

After analyzing Study 404 and 401, it dawned on me that lumateperone is an excellent drug that is "misunderstood." And, lumateperone is poised for approval in multiple psychiatric conditions.

Intra-Cellular reported complex data that enshrouded the market with confusion and thereby caused the stock to tumble. Patients on the placebo and lumateperone experienced a strong response in Study 401.

Remember that the stock market is a manic depressive. - Warren Buffett

The Oracle of Omaha (Buffet) believes that the market is dictated by manic depressive behavior in the short term. On its whim, the market can substantially depreciate the share price of an excellent company without any organic problem. And, this effect is more pronounced in bioscience investment because astute data analysis is a requisite for understanding the stock's fundamentals. Hence, an excellent time to invest in a company is when there are many fundamental developments yet the market misinterpreted its stellar prospect. After all, one man's loss in selling out of a good firm is another man's gain.

That being said, the psychiatric medicine innovator, Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) exemplifies the aforesaid phenomenon. After the company published the robust Phase 3 data for its lead medicine lumateperone, the market misinterpreted the clinical results and thereby trimmed the stock over 20%. As I combed through the minute details of the clinical findings, I realized that this is a highly opportunistic investment poised to outperform in the coming months. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of ITCI and show you how to make money on this equity.

Figure 1: Intra-Cellular chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, I'll provide a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of New York, Intra-Cellular Therapies is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to manage central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders. The company is brewing a highly promising pipeline of three novel medicines, including ITI-007 (i.e. lumateperone), ITI-214, and ITI-333.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Intra-Cellular)

As the crown jewel, lumateperone (Luma) is a first-in-class therapeutic that modulates key neurotransmitters - serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate - involved in behavior, mood, and mental balance. Accordingly, Luma is being investigated as a treatment for schizophrenia, bipolar depression, sleep and behavioral disturbances associated with neuropsychiatric diseases.

Figure 3: Lumateperone mechanism of action (Source: Intra-Cellular)

Turnaround Prospect

On July 08, 2019, Intra-Cellular Therapies reported strong top line results of its Phase 3 trials (Study 401 and 404) for bipolar depression. Of note, managing depression is already difficult yet treating depression with comorbid Bipolar Type 1 and 2 is a paramount task. Asides from prescribing an antidepressant, you also need a mood stabilizer to take care of bipolar.

In Study 401 and 404, patients are randomized to take Luma versus placebo in a double-blinded setting to ascertain clinical quality. Study 401 assessed 554 patients in the U.S. through various sites. Similarly, Study 404 is a global investigation of 381 U.S. and international patients altogether. Two different doses (28mg and 42mg) were utilized in Study 404, whereas Study 401 solely employed the higher dosage (i.e. 42mg).

Figure 4: Study 404 setup (Source: Clinicaltrial.gov)

As I forecasted, study 404 met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints. Specifically, Study 404 demonstrated a statistically significant change from baseline at Week 6 on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score versus placebo (p<0.001; effect size = 0.56). The other key secondary endpoint was also achieved. In other words, the Clinical Global Impression Scale for Bipolar for Severity of Illness (CGI-BP-S) total score was better for Luma (p<0.001; effect size = 0.46). Remarkably, the clinical benefits were statistically significant for Bipolar Type 1 and 2. Unfortunately, Study 401 failed to reach its endpoints due to the high placebo response: both patients taking Luma and the sugar pill recalled clinical improvement.

Due to the conflicting results, the million-dollar question is whether Luma will be FDA approved? As U.S. patients will consume the drug, Luma needs to post good clinical data on U.S. patients to be representative. Since study 404 assessed U.S. subjects in addition to international patients, this bodes well for Luma. Had study 404 excluded U.S. patients, there is no way it will gain approval. And amid the strong needs for the better treatment options for bipolar depression, the regulatory hurdle is substantially lowered for this drug. Furthermore, I strongly believe that Luma is positioned for worldwide approval because patients in 404 also came from other countries. My view resonates with the statement made by the Chairman and CEO (Dr. Sharon Mates).

We consider today’s positive results to be a significant milestone in our bipolar depression program. The distinct pharmacological profile of Luma and positive clinical results in schizophrenia and bipolar depression further support the potential for benefits in a broad range of neuropsychiatric conditions, including major depressive disorder. It is an exciting time at ITCI as we prepare for the launch of Luma for the treatment of schizophrenia, pending FDA approval.

Notably, one has to keep in mind that depression diagnosis and clinical monitoring is based on rating scales like the MADRS. As a result, when patients believed that they are taking a drug they started to adjust their lifestyles and habits which altogether improved their condition. With rating scales (i.e. questionnaires), patients in the trial are likely to say yes. The aforesaid phenomenon is real bias and is known as the "placebo effect." As such, the "failure" of study 401 is not due to Luma's efficacy. Luma did a phenomenal job for bipolar depression. Essentially, both patients taking Luma and the sugar pill improved.

Notwithstanding, the high placebo response in Study 401 confused the market. Given that study 401 comprised of solely U.S. patients, they are usually wealthy and are more health conscientious. As a result, they are more proactive in improving their lifestyle that, in and of itself, leads to a "yes answer" on the questionnaire. Like elevators, they lifted the placebo response to an unacceptable level for this study. Keep in mind that Study 404 still encompasses the U.S. population yet their placebo effects are less significant due to the offsetting effects of the global patients.

In its appropriate medical context and clinical background, I'd be surprised if Luma won't be approved. When investigating clinical trials, I've always made a habit to analyze findings within their appropriate medical context. Assessing trials by viewing isolated data points subjects one to miss out bigger themes. As proof in the pudding, the high placebo effect was due to the inherent bias associated with the depression rating scale and the differentiating characteristic of the study population.

That aside, I'd like to point out that Luma has an excellent safety profile. Specifically, the combined rate of akathisia, restlessness, and extrapyramidal symptoms in both studies was less than 1% for Luma and placebo. In my view, the aforementioned safety profile is crucial when the FDA considers approval. After all, the current treatment options for depression/bipolar have significant adverse effects that hamper their utility.

Financials Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. Like most young bioscience companies without an approved medicine, ITCI has yet to log in any revenue. Therefore, let's analyze other meaningful metrics.

Accordingly, the research and development (R&D) registered at $25.0M compared to $30.7M for the same period a year prior. The 18.5% year-over-year (YOY) R&D decrease is due to Phase 3 trials completion for Luma. That aside, the general and administrative (G&A) spending came in 82.8% higher at $11.7M which is attributed to higher pre-commercialization expenses. Additionally, ITCI recognized $34.8M ($0.63 per share) net loss compared to $35.5M ($0.65 per share) decline for last year. On a per share basis, this represents a 3.0% YOY bottom line improvement.

Figure 6: Key financial metrics (Source: Intra-Cellular)

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $312.8M in cash, equivalents, and investments and thereby signifies a 10.0% decrease from $347.5M for last year. Based on the $36.7M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations until 3Q2021 before the need for additional offerings. Of note, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11.

Though I do not mind an offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that employs dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 54.6M to 55.1M for ITCI, my rough arithmetics yield the 15.0% dilution. At this rate, ITCI easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment. Hence, this company is most definitely not a serial diluter.

Final Remarks

In all, I recommend Intra-Cellular Therapies a buy with the five out of five stars rating. Powering an expansive pipeline with depths, ITCI is poised to grow in the coming years. Though the market viewed Luma with skepticism, I strongly believe that the data speaks voluminously about this drug. With its ingenious mechanism of action, Luma also posted robust Phase 3 results for bipolar depression. Despite the high placebo response in Study 401 that is intrinsic to depression rating scales, the fact that Study 404 has patients in the U.S. positioned Luma for worldwide approval.

The earliest catalyst is the upcoming Luma approval for schizophrenia this September. In just a few months, I strongly believe that Luma will gain approval. Since the market already discounted Luma, a surprise regulatory binary event usually induces a vigorous rally. Market bulls won't run. Instead, I believe they'll sprint amid the upcoming positive news. If you haven't done so, it's a good idea to pick up shares at a discount. In the longer horizon, other molecules such as ITI-213 and ITI-133 will give the share price another boost.

