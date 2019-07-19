BlackBerry Turnaround Needs More Time

Speculators could jump in now as the stock is undervalued on a relative basis and close to a support level.

I suggest waiting for a year to see if BlackBerry's new products with Cylance integration are getting traction.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is one of those companies that investors left for dead a long time ago. The stock once traded for almost $150 but now it languishes around $7. BlackBerry has come a long way, making a painful transformation under the leadership of John Chen, converting from a hardware vendor to software recurring revenues. Now the transformation is complete, shareholders are getting impatient and want to see results.

While BlackBerry stock appears to be presently undervalued according to my relative valuation scheme, the company does not meet the criteria for the Rule of 40 (described later in this article). I suggest not investing in BlackBerry at this point in time. I would give BlackBerry a year to integrate the AI/ML endpoint security solution from Cylance into BlackBerry's products then check back to see how their financials look.

Cylance

BlackBerry recently acquired cybersecurity firm Cylance which had YoY revenue growth of nearly 100%. However, once acquired, Cylance’s revenue growth dropped to 30%. The explanation given was that subscriptions surged when a virus was circulating. Once the threat was over, Cylance’s growth dropped back to its historical norm of 30%.

Meanwhile, a competitor of Cylance in endpoint security, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CRWD), has continued to experience 100+% revenue gains, leaving Cylance in the dust. Needless to say, BlackBerry shareholders have been frustrated, and Blackberry stock has paid the price.

While Cylance and CrowdStrike have similar products, reviewers appear to prefer CrowdStrike according to Gartner Peer Reviews. This may explain why CrowdStrike has a much higher growth rate.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

BlackBerry had an unimpressive year compared to its peers with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 3% while the software industry as a whole grew YoY revenues by 15.6%. But there is a lot going on at BlackBerry, including conversion to a recurring revenue business model, converting to ASC 606 accounting and the acquisition of Cylance.

For the purpose of calculating the Rule of 40 (explained later), I decided not to use historical revenue growth, but instead, I used the mid-point of BlackBerry’s guidance for fiscal 2020 which is 25%. This estimate seems fair given double-digit billing and a 30% YoY increase in annual recurring revenue.

Free Cash Flow Margin

BlackBerry's free cash flow margin TTM has been steadily growing for the last nine months and is slightly positive, at 3%. I am not expecting any improvement in free cash flow for fiscal 2020 as BlackBerry expects to book $300 million in extra costs due to its integration of Cylance.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the "Rule of 40." This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that it is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Rule Of 40 Applied To BlackBerry

BlackBerry's estimated revenue growth for fiscal 2020 is 25%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 25% + 3% = 28%

Since the calculation comes out lower than 40%, I conclude that BlackBerry is not in good shape financially. If I were to use BlackBerry’s historical YoY revenue growth, the figure would be much worse. For this reason, I don’t feel that BlackBerry is a good buy at this time. Perhaps once Cylance has been integrated into BlackBerry’s products then free cash flow will rise and make an investment more attractive.

Relative Stock Valuation

This is where things get interesting and somewhat controversial. It seems logical to me that high growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of Enterprise Value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 73 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and “next year’s sales estimate” mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using “current year’s sales estimate” and “next year’s sales estimate” also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts’ estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies except that they are usually a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, BlackBerry is positioned below the trend line, indicating that its EV/forward sales are lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that BlackBerry is undervalued.

I would like the reader to note that BlackBerry’s guidance for fiscal 2021 is for 10% revenue growth, much less than fiscal 2020s 25% revenue growth. It is very likely that fiscal 2021 guidance is conservative and revenues from new products to be introduced this year are not accounted for. This is typical for SaaS to not include any revenues for products that have no history.

If it is the case that fiscal 2021 achieves ~25% growth, then today’s BlackBerry’s stock price would be significantly undervalued. Given the highly depressed stock that is nearing long-term support, speculators could enter long now but this could be risky. I prefer to wait a year and see if BlackBerry’s new products are gaining traction. And of course, take another critical look at how Blackberry’s revenue growth and free cash flow are shaping up.

Summary

BlackBerry has just completed the transformation into a recurring revenue software company. Revenue growth has been stagnant but is predicted to pick up in fiscal 2020 to an estimated 25%. Earnings will take a hit due to the $300 million price tag for the integration of Cylance security technology into BlackBerry's products. The company fails on the Rule of 40 and it is best to wait a year to see if financials are improving and new products gaining traction.

Speculators may be interested in scaling in now in the hope that the company's turnaround is successful. BlackBerry is undervalued relative to its peers and the stock price is near a support level. For normal investors, stay away for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.