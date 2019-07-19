Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/17/19

Includes: BAH, BTN, CARG, CRK, DAL, GRMN, INUV, JQC, LCRDX, NGM, OKTA, ONCS, OPK, RRTS, SFIX, TPL, VG, WDAY
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/17/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will remain weak into the last week of July before surging again in August, as companies open trading windows to execs after June-quarter earnings are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • OPKO Health (OPK);
  • OncoSec Medical (ONCS); and
  • Inuvo (INUV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Roadrunner Trans (RRTS);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • Lord Abbett Credit Opportunities Fund (LCRDX);
  • Comstock Resources (CRK);
  • Ballantyne Strong (BTN);
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Booz Allen (BAH);
  • Workday (WDAY);
  • Vonage (VG);
  • Stitch Fix (SFIX);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Marvell Tech (MRVL);
  • Nuveen Cr Str Inc Fd (JQC);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL); and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Blue Star Exploration

BO

Comstock Resources

CRK

JB*

$300,000,000

2

Christina & Robert Dow Foundation

BO

Lord Abbett Credit Opportunities Fund

LCRDX

JB*

$10,000,000

3

Alpha

DIR, BO

OncoSec Medical

ONCS

B

$621,000

4

Morgan Charles D

DIR

Inuvo

INUV

JB*

$495,000

5

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$275,603

6

Terrell Patrick

DIR

Inuvo

INUV

JB*

$200,100

7

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$105,981

8

Elliott Intl

BO

Roadrunner Trans

RRTS

B

$52,552

9

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$38,201

10

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR, BO

Ballantyne Strong

BTN

AB

$26,539

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$28,712,674

2

Murphy Matthew J

CEO, PR, DIR

Marvell Tech

MRVL

AS

$6,895,600

3

Citron Jeffrey A

DIR

Vonage

VG

AS

$5,135,500

4

Hauenstein Glen W

PR

Delta Air Lines

DAL

S

$3,151,350

5

Lake Katrina

CEO, DIR, BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

AS

$2,826,186

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Nuveen Cr Str Inc Fd

JQC

S

$2,821,784

7

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,764,782

8

Losch William E

CFO

Okta

OKTA

AS

$2,735,788

9

Sisco Robynne

PR, CFO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$2,235,555

10

Rozanski Horacio

CEO, DIR

Booz Allen

BAH

AS

$2,131,870

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

