Limoneira: Update And Interview With CFO Mark Palamountain

Introduction

Limoneira (LMNR) is a 126-year-old agribusiness company based in Santa Paula, California. Despite underwhelming share price performance, I have been, and remain, bullish on the prospects for Limoneira’s stock. This article assesses recent developments at Limoneira, including:

-Agribusiness headwinds and recent results

-Growth initiatives

-Developments at Harvest

-Oxnard Lemon

-New acreage

-Joint venture in Argentina

Additionally, earlier this month, Mark Palamountain, Limoneira’s CFO, was kind enough to talk over recent results, as well as general Limoneira strategy. I have peppered most of our discussion within the greater body of the article, but at the end include a few miscellaneous talking points that did not naturally fit into the other sections.

Abridged Investment Thesis

For readers who are new to Limoneira, I would suggest reading over a slightly dated, but still relevant, overview I wrote in 2017, as well as taking a look at Limoneira’s 10-K and investor slide decks. However, I understand jumping between articles can be inconvenient, so below is an abridged investment thesis for Limoneira.

Limoneira grows, packs, and markets primarily citrus. Lemons are Limoneira's main product (~80% of sales), though the company also grows avocados, oranges, wine grapes, pistachios, and other specialty citrus varieties. Limoneira grows most of its products on the approximately 15,700 acres it owns, though it also has some orchards on leased land. Most of the property Limoneira owns is in California, but the company also owns productive agricultural land in Arizona, Chile, and Argentina. These massive land holdings make Limoneira a compelling investment in two ways.

For one, lemons are a good business to be in: global demand has been growing, and this has generally translated into healthy pricing for lemons. There is likely to be continued growth in demand for Limoneira’s products, as an expanding global populace and a general trend towards consumption of fresh, healthy food drive demand. Additionally, Limoneira has been investing heavily in their business. Large swaths of new lemon acreage are in the midst of maturing, and a new, state-of-the-art lemon packinghouse recently became operational. Limoneira also recently bought a lemon packinghouse outside of Los Angeles that specializes in handling organic fruit, and they have been growing their international operations through acquisitions and investments. The combination of these investments and the positive market dynamics have led to an impressive increase in profitability for Limoneira. Since 2011, revenues have grown from $52.5M to $129.3M (FY18) and EPS has risen from $0.12 to $0.50 (FY18 adjusted EPS).

Figure 1. Limoneira revenue and EBITDA growth

Secondly, Limoneira's vast land holdings include valuable real estate and water rights. Limoneira is in the midst of developing a 537-acre community called Harvest at Limoneira. The community will include 1,500 housing units, a K-8 school, parks, a nature preserve, an assisted living facility, and other amenities. Limoneira expects to receive approximately $100M in cash flows over the life of the project, of which only $20M have been received. The value of Limoneira's 15,700 acres of land and their associated water rights is difficult to judge, in part because they are held on their balance sheet for the purchase price, and some of these purchases were made decades ago. I estimate Limoneira's book value to be worth between $500M-$750M. Therefore, given that Limoneira's market cap is ~$348M and its enterprise value is ~$455M, I think Limoneira is also a compelling investment based on its apparent discount to book value.

Figure 2. Limoneira’s land holdings (Note: these holdings do not include Limoneira’s new Argentinean properties)

Agribusiness Headwinds

Last June, with shares trading around $25, I predicted Limoneira would be trading at $30 a share within 12 months. By late summer, shares had surpassed $30 and were charging towards the mid $30s. Unfortunately, this proved to be the high-water mark. Now trading at around $20, shares have tumbled more than 40% from their 52-week high.

Figure 3. Limoneira 1-year chart

So, what happened? Put simply, Limoneira was hit with several different headwinds in quick succession. For one, last summer a heat wave impacted avocado and orange pricing, hurting Limoneira’s top and bottom line, and ultimately resulting in a FY18 Q3 miss. Secondly, about a month after the miss, equity markets peaked. Limoneira, like many other stocks, had a tough stretch during the fall and early winter. Unfortunately, while most of the market has rallied this year, Limoneira shares have continued to stall. Much of the underperformance can be attributed to poor quarterly performance which, at face value, is concerning. However, a closer look into the reasons, which are largely tied to weather and fruit pricing, lead me to believe there are reasons to be optimistic they are due to transitory factors.

The most meaningful headwind has been poor lemon pricing, which is a product of the unseasonably rainy year experienced by California. As an inhabitant of the American Southwest, I cheered the rainy fall, winter, and spring we experienced, as it replenished water resources and brought one of the more verdant springs we have had in some time. Yet all this rain had a short-term negative impact on Limoneira, as it: a) encouraged wide-spread, robust lemon sizing, and b) delayed harvests. These factors led to an overabundance of large lemon supply, resulting to poor pricing—large lemons have been fetching around $18 a carton, well below the mid $20s pricing per carton Limoneira has enjoyed in recent years. The supply imbalance has led to opportunities in smaller and medium sized lemons (~$30/carton), which Limoneira has benefited from to a degree, but overall their volumes this year have predominantly been of large lemons, resulting in an average selling price of$22.26 per carton throughout the first six months of the year.

Large lemons command lower margins, as they are primarily used for juicing, a commoditized business. On the other hand, small- and medium-sized lemons command higher margins, as they are used for higher-value “fresh utilization” purposes, which essentially means the lemon was used in its form as a physical lemon; e.g. to make a cocktail, or to flavor a dish. Per Mr. Palamountain, typically 3 of 4 Limoneira lemons are used in the fresh utilization scenario, but, due to the poor sizing that began to manifest late last winter, only 1 of 2 Limoneira lemons have been used in a fresh utilization context since February.

On the bright side, Mr. Palamountain reaffirmed that markets are working through the oversupply of large lemons, and that second half pricing should be improved as fresh utilization rates of Limoneira lemons continue to normalize. Another silver lining to this particular problem is that, while the rains depressed pricing and profitability, they also replenished the aquifers and watersheds from which Limoneira draws water. Longer-term I see drought as one of the larger threats to Limoneira, so I actually view wet years (within reason) as a good thing, even if it momentarily pulls down pricing.

Unfortunately, lemons were not the only product impacted by weather. Last summer was hot, and this impacted both oranges (7% FY 2018 revenues) and avocados (5% FY 2018 revenues).

Put bluntly, the performance of oranges has been awful, with sales falling over 60% QoQ and volumes dropping nearly 25% QoQ. While lemons have struggled due to being too large, oranges, which have dropped from a FY18 average of $11.09 per carton to a FY19 average (to date) of $5.52 per carton, are struggling from being too small. A larger size is important because larger oranges are desired by export markets, particularly Asian ones, so when the crop came in small, it hurt both pricing and volumes. The foreign demand for oranges has also been dented due to Chinese agricultural tariffs, which applied a 15% tax on U.S. oranges. While China has targeted many agricultural products, including many of Limoneira’s products, oranges are Limoneira’s dominant export to China, so the impact has been more acute.

Avocado volumes were hit by weather as well, as the hot summer restricted fruit development, leading to smaller sizing and volumes. Avocados were also impacted by the extreme heat during the December 2017 Thomas Fire. What management had projected to be a poor avocado yield ended up being even worse than estimated, with revenues down 31% from FY17 to FY18.

However, there is reason to be optimistic avocados will bounce back soon. For one, Limoneira will be receiving $2.5M in crop insurance in FY19 Q4 as compensation for damage incurred from last summer’s extreme heat wave. Secondly, and more importantly, Limoneira is positioned to have a better avocado harvest next year. Avocado trees alternate annually between producing large yields and small yields. Given last year’s poor yield, the plant’s physiology suggests next year’s harvest should be larger—and according to management, early indications are supportive of this take. On the Q2 conference call, CEO Harold Edwards suggested that, provided weather and other factors stay conducive to growth, FY20 volumes could come in somewhere between 8M and 10M pounds. At $1/lb (currently pricing is ~$1.20/lb), this would translate to a 20%-50% YoY jump in avocado revenue.

Growth Initiatives

Limoneira has a host of growth initiatives underway. Below I touch on some of the more recent developments, including developments at Harvest, the Oxnard packing plant acquisition, new acreage coming online, and Limoneira’s continued South American expansion.

Harvest

The Harvest at Limoneira, a joint venture (JV) between Limoneira and the Lewis Group, is a large real estate master planned community project in Santa Paula, with homes built by KB Homes (KB), Lennar (LEN), and K Hovnanian Homes (HOV). Comprised of 1,500 residential units, a K-8 school, community gardens, parks, a wellness center, and other amenities on 523 acres, Harvest is the largest residential real estate project in Limoneira’s history.

To date, Limoneira has received a little over $20M of the $100M expected in cash flows from the project, and this year closed sales on the first 204 lots of Harvest. However, the JV between Limoneira and the Lewis Group has capital requirements associated with land development costs. This capital has been accessed through an accordion loan of up to $45M at LIBOR + 2.85%, which currently comes out to an interest rate of 5.11%. The JV will pay off the loan as cash flows from lot sales roll in over the course of Harvest, with cash flows distributed to the JV partners once the loan has been fully paid off. Mr. Palamountain suggested that Limoneira expects to net $20M-$30M from Harvest, depending on market conditions, and that these distributions will not occur for several years (only after the revolving line of credit is paid in full).

Mr. Palamountain was also able to provide some color regarding East Area II of Harvest, a 30-acre plot of land adjacent to the 523 acres that comprise the heart of Harvest (East Area I). While East Area II was initially slated for big box retail, given the shift away from traditional big box stores, Limoneira is exploring other options in a bid to develop the property in a way that fits in with commercial and technological trends. Also, it is worth noting that East Area II is not included in the company’s cash flow projections from Harvest.

A final point related to the Harvest project is that, with interest rates appearing to reach a near-term peak, the interest costs for buyers financing a home purchase have likely peaked as well. This is a good development for Harvest, provided the forecast for lower interest rates isn’t driven by something more ominous, such as an economic downturn.

Oxnard Lemon

Last summer Limoneira purchased Oxnard Lemon, a packinghouse on 13-acres situated less than a mile from the Port of Hueneme, a large, deep water harbor about 20 miles from Limoneira’s headquarters. The Oxnard packinghouse specializes in organic and specialty citrus.

Per Mr. Palamountain, Limoneira’s motivation to buy Oxnard was two-fold. One benefit is that purchasing Oxnard provided Limoneira with an immediate and meaningful boost to their 3 rd-party lemon volumes. To date, the acquisition has added 2M lemon cartons per year to Limoneira’s volumes. These volumes have been funneled to Limoneira’s upgraded Santa Paula plant, which enjoys operating margins of approximately $2 per carton. At annual rate of 2M lemon cartons, this will boost operating income by $4M.

Secondly, Limoneira needed a storage facility for lemons. Therefore, by purchasing Oxnard, Limoneira not only gained an incremental 2M cartons per year of lemons, but also the Oxnard facility, which Limoneira can use for storage purposes. Limoneira also has plans to eventually upgrade the Oxnard packing facility and use it as an organic citrus packinghouse. Mr. Palamountain suggested that by buying Oxnard for $16M and retaining the growers who are Oxnard customers, the costs to Limoneira will be substantially lower than had they simply bought a storage facility (range of $10M-$12M).

New acreage

Lemons: As mentioned in the prior section, over the next few years Limoneira will be seeing a boost to their lemon volumes (900K to 1.3M new cartons per year) as young orchards mature and reach peak production. Between now and 2023, Limoneira expects an additional 1,200 acres to reach peak production, with 300 of those acres reaching peak production in FY20. Limoneira also has plans to plant an additional 500 acres of lemon trees in the next two years.

Mr. Palamountain was able to provide additional details about these endeavors. Of the 1,200 acres Limoneira has planted, about half were previously lemon groves, but the trees’ yields were declining, so the groves were replanted with the young trees that are currently in the midst of maturing. The other 600 acres of maturing lemon groves are new acreage. Lastly, the 500 acres that will be planted over the next couple years were formerly berry farms. Limoneira has owned this land for years but had been leasing it to berry farmers. With the leases up, it provided the opportunity to cultivate a new lemon orchard on the land.

Wine grapes: Mr. Palamountain was also able to confirm that Limoneira is continuing to develop its vineyards at Windfall Farms. As a brief reminder, Windfall Farms is a 700-acre former thoroughbred horse racing farm in Paso Robles, CA. It is a small, but unique asset, and one of my favorite Limoneira properties. Paso Robles is a wine region growing in popularity due to its climate and soil quality: the large diurnal temperature variations of area, along with its limited rainfall and calcareous, alkaline, low-nutrient soil, are conducive to producing flavorful wine grapes. I have tried a number of Paso Robles wines and enjoyed them, but I am far from a wine critic. Wine Folly provides a more nuanced description of Paso Robles reds as: “opulent, sweet-fruited…with a plush mid-palate, high alcohol levels, and a surprisingly firm backbone of acidity”.

In terms of vineyard acreage, Limoneira has thus far planted 320 acres, much of which is already producing grapes. Limoneira is currently in the midst of planting another 40 acres, with plans to slowly plant another 180 acres over the next few years (for a total of ~540 acres of wine grapes). Mr. Palamountain stated that the cadence, as well as the varieties, of plantings will depend on the contracts Limoneira secures with vintners.

While some newer agricultural operations in the Paso Robles area have faced challenges due to limited access to water, Windfall Farms has adequate supplies to continue expanding the vineyard’s acreage. As a final note on Windfall farms, it is worth remembering that Limoneira has the right to split the property into 76 ~10-acre lots, which can be sold as individual properties, a rare distinction in the Paso Robles area. The addition of the vineyard acreage adds an attractive dimension to the subdivision rights, as the property could eventually be developed and split into residences with small, personal vineyards and marketed to high-net-worth individuals. Whether Limoneira ever pursues this option is unclear, but the flexibility to do so undoubtably adds value to the land.

Chile: Last summer, Limoneira acquired Fruticola San Pablo’s 3,317-acre ranch in La Serena, Chile. The acquisition netted Limoneira 247-acres of lemon groves and 61-acres of orange groves, as well as the potential to plant 120-acres of lemons and 500-acres of avocados. While Limoneira is moving forward with plans to plant the 120-acres of lemons over the next couple years, the avocado acreage remains a question mark. According to Mr. Palamountain, the ability to plant avocados at the San Pablo ranch is dependent on access to water. Limoneira is currently investing in wells and other water infrastructure on the property, as well as working with the government, in a bid to enhance their water resources. Nevertheless, for the time being, Limoneira’s efforts in San Pablo are focused on their citrus operations, and whether they eventually grow avocados remains uncertain. However, should Limoneira gain additional access to water, the company is excited about the prospects for planting avocado groves in the medium term (~5 years out).

Argentinian joint venture

In February of this year, Limoneira announced a joint venture with FGF Trapani, a producer, packager, and juicer of citrus in northwestern Argentina (operations are on 3,200 acres in the Tucuman (red mark), Jujuy, and Salta provinces).

Figure 4. Map of Northern Argentina and neighboring countries

In the JV, which is called Trapani Fresh, Limoneira will be the majority shareholder (51% interest). As a part of the JV, Limoneira acquired 1,200 acres of lemon groves. FGF Trapani will hold the other 2,000 acres and maintain full control of the juicing operations.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the JV is a big move by Limoneira to expand their presence in South America. According to Mr. Palamountain, an acre of lemons in Chile can produce upwards of 2,000 cartons of lemons per acre. In the US these numbers are lower, with the D2 zone (coastal Southern California near LA) at 1000 cartons per acre, D1 zone (Central Valley) at 850 cartons per acre, and the D3 zone (Yuma) at 500 cartons per acre. Based on these numbers and the climate of northwestern Argentina, I estimate volumes will be somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 cartons per acre. Therefore, Limoneira can expect a boost of somewhere between 1.2M and 2.4M cartons following the investment, though for modeling purposes I would suggest trending towards the conservative side (~1.2M cartons) unless proven otherwise.

Figure 5. American Southwest citrus planting zones

Clearly, the investment increases Limoneira’s lemon volumes and landholdings, but there are other, more nuanced benefits. One such benefit is that Argentinean lemons compete with California lemons, especially on the East Coast. By investing in Argentinean production, Limoneira is buffering itself against the competitive threat Argentinean lemons pose to California-produced lemons.

The investment in Argentina also offers geographic diversity. Generally speaking, northwestern Argentina gets more rain than Southern California, Yuma, and La Serena, so access to water, which can be a challenge in the American Southwest and Chile, is less likely to be a major hurdle in Argentina. The area is prone to earthquakes, though as are California and Chile, so the diversification is still beneficial in the sense that should an earthquake strike any of Limoneira’s properties, their assets will be spread about. Similarly, the diversification also gives Limoneira a hedge against disease. The most relevant disease to Limoneira’s operations is the Huanglongbing (HLB), or citrus greening disease. Unfortunately, this disease, which causes malformed fruit and eventually kills trees, is found throughout the world, including Argentina. Nevertheless, as with the earthquakes, by diversifying their geographic landholdings Limoneira is spreading their bets, and in theory should be more resilient to out an outbreak should one occur in their groves.

Figure 6. A citrus tree in Florida infected with HLB

Another benefit to Limoneira’s South American investments is that they help insulate Limoneira from America’s current trade battles. As mentioned earlier, a number of Limoneira’s products have been hit with Chinese tariffs, and these played a role in this year’s poor orange pricing and volumes. Should the trade war(s) continue or escalate, be it with China, or the European Union, or someone else, agricultural products will likely continue to be targeted, as President Trump won the vote of many farmers. Naturally, this is a negative for Limoneira. However, Limoneira’s South American operations can export agricultural products without being targeted by the recent escalation in tariffs, providing Limoneira with a safety net of sorts. Moreover, the EU and Mercosur countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay) recently reached a free trade-deal. The deal must be ratified by the individual countries involved, which is far from a sure thing, but should the deal go through, Argentina’s agricultural sector would be a clear beneficiary.

The primary challenge I see to Limoneira’s Argentina investments is that the country, while blessed with many natural resources, is far from a bastion of capitalism, wealth, and free markets. The World Bank gives Argentina, the 21 st largest economy in the world, an Ease of Business score of 58.8 (of 100), a value well below that of Chile’s (71.8) and only good enough for a global rank of 119 (of 195 countries). Inflation has also been a persistent problem in Argentina, with inflation slowing to 33% this year from 48% the year prior—and this comes on the heels of a 2.5% drop in GDP in 2018. Compounding this problem is that most of Argentina’s billions of dollars in debt are dollar denominated, so the combination of inflation and lower tax receipts from muted economic output put the country in a perilous condition last year. Argentina’s president, Mauricio Macri, who, from what I can tell, actually appears to be a relatively pro-market politician, accepted a$57.1B bailout from the IMF to tide the country over.

Clearly, Argentina’s economy is in bad shape, and if the global economy tips into the recession many are worried about, it would likely hit Argentina hard. However, there are reasons to believe the country may be turning a corner. Economists are predicting a rebound in GDP over the next couple of years, and the government is continuing to make efforts to dampen inflation and spur growth. Additionally, recent posturing by the Federal Reserve indicates that interest rates may have peaked, which would be beneficial to Argentina, as it would make it easier to service their dollar-denominated debt.

Overall, I am cautiously optimistic about Limoneira’s JV in Argentina. There are very real reasons to be concerned about investing in Argentina, but FGF Trapani appears to be an established and well-respected company that will make for a useful partner, and there are sound strategic rationales for investing in the region (though I prefer Chile to Argentina). Additionally, I gathered from my discussion with Mr. Palamountain that most of Limoneira’s South American production will go to export markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. I hesitate to make blanket statements, but I feel comfortable saying that the inflation rates experienced by Argentina in recent years have been unequivocally bad. That said, if inflation comes down from current levels but still remains somewhat elevated, it could be beneficial to Limoneira, provided the inflation results in a weakened Argentine peso, which would lead to more competitive Argentinean exports. Mr. Palamountain was able to confirm that lemon-export transactions are executed in dollars, meaning Limoneira’s currency risk is limited to capital expenditures on imported equipment and labor inflation costs. This is all somewhat hypothetical economic theory, but my point is that, under the right circumstances, inflation running a bit hot in Argentina could actually benefit exporters, including Trapani Fresh.

Ultimately, without the details of the deal, as well as the fact that the transaction was only recently consummated, it is challenging to judge the merits of the Trapani Fresh JV. Nevertheless, I view Limoneira’s management in a positive light, and until proven otherwise, I am willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, this transaction included. There is also potentially a component of buying low with the deal—if Argentina’s economy has indeed hit its nadir, the timing of the purchase could prove to be opportune.

Miscellaneous Interview Talking Points

Most of my conversation with Mr. Palamountain fit nicely into the above sections, but there were several interesting talking points that did not. These points are listed below:

-Of the $9.2M increase in costs and expenses during FY19 Q2, 85% can be attributed to processing larger volumes of fruit.

-Limoneira is continuing to explore options to monetize their water rights, but they are playing the “long game”. They have had some interest from mining companies in Arizona, but they see urban expansion in California as a bigger driver. Mr. Palamountain also mentioned that they are more interested in leasing water, rather than permanently selling the rights.

-Limoneira’s land in California has oil and gas deposits, but they are very deep down (~10,000 ft) and it would only become economical to tap them if oil traded at or above $100/barrel.

-Limoneira is highly interested in growing their Chilean operations, eventually to the point where they are similar to Limoneira’s California operations. They plan to do so by increasing acreage, upgrading their packing plant, and recruiting outside growers—in other words, by following the same strategy they have employed in California.

-Limoneira has a longer-term goal of selling 30M cartons of citrus per year (20M lemons and 10M oranges). Currently they are sitting at around 9M-10M cartons.

Conclusions

Despite what is has evolved to be a disappointing 2019, I remain bullish on Limoneira’s shares. The company is investing in property and infrastructure, which has led to an increase in book value and volumes. Assuming a return to a more normal pricing environment, these investments will lead to higher sales, margins, and net income. I expect FY20 to mark a return to the growth in EPS that Limoneira had previously been exhibiting.

Of course, risks exist, and this article only considers several of these risks. I recommend prospective investors read Limoneira’s 10-K; the comprehensive overview linked in the introduction also includes a more in-depth discussion of several of Limoneira’s risks. Very briefly, I believe some of the more relevant risks to be drought, natural disaster (e.g. fire, earthquake), disease (e.g. HLB), an oversupply of lemons, a crash in the housing market, and a weakening global economy.

With shares currently trading under $20, I easily call Limoneira a buy, and, should it fall another 10-15%, would call it a strong buy. For what it is worth, I recently added to my position at $19.75 and will likely put in another buy order should it fall to the $17-$18 range. Good luck with your investments and thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.