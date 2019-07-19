Halliburton And Marathon Petroleum: 2 Dividend Stocks With 50% Or More Upside To Fair Value

More importantly, mean reversion is highly likely over five years, and HAL's and MPC's realistic five-year CAGR total return potentials are 18% to 23% and 17% to 19%, respectively. Deep value dividend growth investors should consider MPC as the superior high-yield stock.

Using 10 historical metrics, I estimate that HAL and MPC are worth $38 and $42, respectively. That is almost identical to analyst price targets, so if they return to fair value in one year, they could indeed deliver 50+% total returns.

Both quality companies are deeply undervalued (34% to 42% below historical fair value), indicating that analysts MIGHT be right on these two.

However, analysts are currently very bullish on energy, including Halliburton and Marathon Petroleum, estimating 50% or higher 12-month returns.

Analyst 12-month price targets are mostly probabilistic guesses, and I typically ignore them. In the short-term, sentiment trumps fundamentals and only over 5+ years do fundamentals win out.

Analyst price targets are something I generally ignore because they are based on 12-month guesses and in the short-term unpredictable market sentiment dominates fundamentals.

However, I recently read a FactSet Research report that I thought might be a useful source of actionable investing ideas for my readers. Specifically those with 5+ year time horizons and who are comfortable with deep value investing.

So let's take a look at why analysts currently think Halliburton (HAL) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) might soar 50% or more over the next year. More importantly, let's crunch the numbers to see why analysts might actually be right. At least in terms of both companies having 50+% upside to fair value (I think it will likely take longer than a year for them to revert to historical fair values).

Analysts Are Most Bullish About Energy And For Good Reason

(Source: FactSet Research) - data as of July 3rd

Currently Wall Street is most bullish on energy stocks, with the consensus being for a 20% rally over the coming year. That's due to two factors.

(Source: FactSet Research) - data as of July 12th

First, oil prices have recovered from their December crash ($42) and so energy company earnings (highly volatile and commodity/economically sensitive) are expected to boom in 2020 (barring a recession).

(Source: FactSet Research) - data as of July 12th

And despite this, trade war and recession risk have the sector trading at just 16.5 forward earnings, well below its 10-year average of 20.3 (which includes the Great Recession lows) and the five-year average of 26.9 (includes two 40+% oil crashes).

Basically, energy stocks are their most undervalued in 15 years, making up just 5% of the S&P 500 market cap. The last time their concentration was that low, energy stocks rose nearly 200% within four years. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is a fine choice for passive ETF investors looking to cash in on this historical undervaluation/long-term opportunity.

For the stock pickers out there, let's consider two blue chips that analysts are currently very bullish on, including a consensus 12-month price targets that are 49% to 65% higher than current share prices.

10 Highest Upside Potentials Through July 2020 Per Analyst Price Targets

(Source: FactSet Research) - data as of July 3rd

Halliburton and Marathon Petroleum (the largest independent refiner in America, not an oil company) are the ones I want to focus on.

Company Ticker Yield Quality Score (Out Of 11) Analyst 12 Month Price Target Current Price Potential 1-Year Upside % Above 52-Week Low % Below All-Time High Halliburton HAL 3.3% 9 $36 $21.78 65% 4% 71% Marathon Petroleum MPC 3.9% 8 $80 $54.31 49% 16% 39%

(Sources: FactSet Research, Google Finance, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Morningstar)

Both are deeply out of favor due to their current industry cycles and represent high-quality coiled springs. What about analyst price targets that indicate massive short-term potential upside? Well, let's examine each company's valuation to see why they aren't necessarily crazy.

My fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale (SA's valuation guru and the founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) considers a company's own historical valuation, based on several metrics, to be the most objective way of estimating intrinsic value (assuming the business model remains relatively stable over time). That's because the market, while famously stupid in the short-term, is never wrong over the long-term, in terms of pricing in the quality, growth prospects and dividend safety of a firm.

The use of several metrics is to minimize the risk of overpaying for a company due to an outlier high intrinsic value estimate.

Halliburton Historical Valuation Analysis

I used 10 historical valuation comparisons to estimate historical fair value based on:

5-year average yield: $43

13-year median yield: $53

25-year average yield: $48

10-year average PE ratio: $22 (due to 31% EPS decline expected this year)

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): $43

10-year average price/operating cash flow: $32

10-year average price/free cash flow: NA (73 avg FCF = $87 FV, not likely accurate or used)

10-year average price/EBITDA: $33

10-year average price/EBIT: $30

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $33

Average Historical Fair Value: $38

Discount To Fair Value: 42%

Halliburton's historical yield ranges from 1.35% to 1.68% and today's 3.3% represents a 10-year high. The earnings and cash flow ranges offer a much lower fair value estimate, likely due to the lower multiples the market prices in for highly cyclical and economically sensitive companies.

But note that the company's historical fair value of $38 is very close to the $36 12-month consensus analyst price target. This implies that the company COULD potentially increase 65% in the next year IF it mean reverts to historical valuations that quickly. Is that likely? Who knows. But the company has delivered 150% CAGR total returns (44% price increase in six months in 2014) during the past decade so it's not implausible.

Marathon Petroleum Historical Valuation Analysis

5-year average yield: $100

7-year median yield: $100

7-year average yield: $83

7-year average PE ratio: $50

7-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): $49

7-year average price/operating cash flow: $93

7-year average price/free cash flow: $71

7-year average price/EBITDA: $96

7-year average price/EBIT: $96

7-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $84

Average Historical Fair Value: $82

Discount To Fair Value: 34% (Very Strong Buy)

MPC's fair value estimates range from $50 (based on PE) to $100 (based on yield). The earnings and cash flow based estimates are rather volatile, due to the cyclical, economically sensitive and volatile nature of the refiner's earnings and cash flow. As MPC gets more cash flow from MPLX (50% right now), the smoother nature of that long-term contracted cash flow might stabilize and boost its various multiples.

However, the point of using all 10 of these historical metrics is that they represent objective truth. These are all the normal multiples that Marathon Petroleum has traded at historically, meaning the average of all of them, $82, is a good approximation of what the company is worth today.

Thus I conclude that the analyst consensus price target of $80 is reasonable IF you assume a trade deal happens, a recession is avoided and reduced recession risk triggers a strong bull market in the stock. Note that I'm not saying "MPC is going to soar 50% in a year". Over 12 months anything can happen on Wall Street because short-term returns are dominated by fickle (and often irrational) sentiment and momentum. Which is why Benjamin Graham famously said that only over the long-term does the market price in the "substance of a company".

The long-term is far more important, so let's take a realistic look at what investors in both of these energy companies might expect over the next five years.

Excellent Five-Year Total Return Potential...For Patient Deep Value Investors Comfortable With Volatile Industries

For debt-heavy and cyclical energy stocks like this, the acquirer's multiple (EV/EBITDA) is often the most useful valuation metric to use (private equity uses it for this reason). Enterprise value is market cap + net debt (cash minus debt) and represents the true cost of acquiring a company outright and assuming all its debts.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As you can see, over the last 20 years Halliburton's EBITDA has been highly volatile, despite growing at a 7.3% CAGR rate. In 2002 it plummeted 81% due to the oil downturn created by the mild-2001 recession. But it can also grow at 89% in a single year as it did in 2005. For 2019 analysts estimate it will fall 13% before rising 17% and 13% in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Due to that high volatility in cash flow, Halliburton has historically traded at 10.1 EV/EBITDA. Over the last decade, our low-rate environment (likely to persist for the foreseeable future), three 40+% oil crashes have resulted in slower growth and a lower average acquirer's multiple.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Over the past decade, HAL has traded at just 7.7 EV/EBITDA and today sits at 4.7. This happens to be 63% below the historical average, implying that analysts might be right about the potential 12-month return IF the company returns to historical fair value over just one year.

However, it can take 5+ years for quality companies to return to fair value, which is why I use five-year total return potential ranges.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Before we start estimating total returns, let's examine the historical rolling growth rates for HAL to ensure that we use reasonable growth estimates (including analyst consensus growth).

Halliburton's growth rates are highly variable ranging from -6% to 49% CAGR depending on the time period. The current analyst consensus is for 8.4% CAGR five-year EBITDA growth, which is reasonable assuming we avoid a recession (either in the US or globally). Even if we do get an economic downturn, as long as it's historically normal (relatively short and mild) that 8.4% growth is still reasonable (because EBITDA can catch up in a hurry during good years) over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

If analysts are right about Halliburton's growth and its EV/EBITDA returns to its modern era average of 7.7, then it might generate 23% CAGR total returns over the next five years. I consider this the realistic bullish end of total return range for the company.

For the conservative end of the realistic total return potential range, let's use 4.8%, the annualized growth rate since the Great Recession ended.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The conservative end of the five-year total return potential range is 18%, which merely assumes the company reverts to its slow historical growth rate and modest 7.7 EV/EBITDA ratio.

18% to 23% realistic long-term CAGR total return potential is fantastic for a blue-chip company, which is why I consider HAL a great deep value investment for anyone who is comfortable with its volatility (both share price and cash flow) and has 5+ years to wait for this investment thesis (modest growth and massive multiple expansion courtesy of historical mean reversion) to unfold.

However, while Halliburton is a fine deep value investment, I consider Marathon Petroleum to be a better choice for most dividend growth investors. That's courtesy of a higher yield, more stable cash flow (50% from midstream), and much faster and steadier dividend growth (more on this in a moment).

So let's take a look at MPC, another deep value blue chip (and one of the Dividend King's highest conviction buys right now and a Deep Value Blue Chip Portfolio holding).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

MPC has historically traded at a very low 4.8 times EV/EBITDA, far below the 22.7 multiple that a PEG ratio of 1.0 might indicate is appropriate. That's due to the highly cyclical nature of the refining business which the market has priced in since its 2011 spin-off.

But note that today the company is trading at just 3.2 EV/EBITDA, a massive historical discount created by various short-term industry factors (that management expects to improve in the second half of the year) as well as higher recession risk.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

For MPC analysts' current estimate EBITDA will grow 8.5% CAGR over the next five years. That's slightly lower than management's double-digit long-term guidance and well below the company's historical rolling growth rates. Thus I consider it a good estimate to use for the conservative end of our realistic five-year return potential range.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

For the upper end of the total return range, let's use 10%, the low end of management's long-term guidance. Again we're assuming MPC's EV/EBITDA (acquirers multiple) returns to its historically low 4.8 (a higher multiple might be justified in the future by a majority of stable and relatively commodity insensitive MLP derived cash flow).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Thus I conclude that Marathon Petroleum offers a realistic 17% to 19% CAGR total return potential. That's one of the best return potentials I know for any blue-chip dividend stock, especially one that pays a safe 4% yield that's growing at double digits and likely to do so for the foreseeable future.

Things To Keep In Mind

(Source: YCharts)

As I alluded to, MPC is a MUCH better dividend growth stock than Halliburton. While Halliburton hasn't cut its dividend since the mid-'80s (horrible oil crash back then), the company can go well over a decade between dividend hikes.

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

While the track record is relatively short, MPC's management has proven very dividend friendly (targeting 50% FCF returns via dividends and buybacks). Marathon has outlined a realistic growth plan (that it is ahead of schedule to achieve) that makes a safe, double-digit dividend growth realistic. This is why MPC is frequently on my short-list of retirement portfolio buy candidates.

Marathon has also proven the far superior stock in terms of total returns, courtesy of rapid and consistent growth since its 2011 spin-off.

HAL and MPC Total Returns Since January 2012

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) -note Portfolio 1 = HAL, Portfolio 2= MPC

Even factoring in the recent bear market for MPC the company has managed to thump the market, though at the cost of much higher volatility. Both Halliburton and Marathon are currently in one of their frequent downturns, with Halliburton being the more obvious example of Buffett style "greedy when others are fearful" investing.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) -note Portfolio 1 = HAL, Portfolio 2= MPC

The point is that while both companies are high-quality and potentially great deep value investments, it's important to remember that they aren't right for everyone. Deep value investing can take more patience, time and volatility tolerance than more conservative investors have.

And even if you're comfortable with owning DEEPLY out-of-favor blue chips likes these, never forget about good risk management and proper asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash/other assets) for your needs.

Since 1945 the S&P 500 has finished the year lower just 16 times. In 15 of those years, bonds went up, because they are a completely different and non-correlated asset class (despite what the media's TINA rate cut rally claims may indicate).

My quality scores in no way imply that a stock has bottomed and will rise steadily. I'm not a market timer just a fundamental and value-focused investor and analyst.

Deeply undervalued companies can fall during market declines just like all stocks.

HAL, MPC and Cash/Bonds during Late 2018 Correction

(Source: YCharts)

During the late 2018 correction (created by a recession scare and the worst in 10 years), HAL and MPC showed their economic sensitivity (and oil prices crashed 40% at the time). In contrast, Pimco's Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), the Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) and the SPDR Long-Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) all did what was expected, stayed flat or went up modestly.

These three 4 and 5 star Morningstar rated ETFs are what the Dividend Kings use in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio (10% allocation to each) for our cash/bond allocation. Cash and bonds are what you own to ensure you have sufficient liquid (and stable or appreciating) assets to sell to meet expenses during corrections and bear markets.

While these two blue chips are extremely historically undervalued, and their dividends are safe and likely to grow over time, in the short-term (such as during a recession, 36% probability of one within one year) each could fall further.

Bottom Line: Halliburton Is A Good Deep Value Investment But Marathon Petroleum Offers Better, Long-Term Dividend Growth Potential

Wall Street sell-side analysts do 12-month price targets because they are popular. I use historical fair value estimates because they tend to be far more accurate at showing what a company is actually worth.

In the case of Halliburton and Marathon Petroleum analysts' 12-month price targets are nearly identical to the historical fair value of both companies. This indicates that 50+% upside potential does exist (assuming their business models don't deteriorate), the only question is how long it takes for shares to recover from their current bear markets. Almost all companies revert to fair value (if the thesis remains intact) within 5 to 10 years.

In terms of which is the potentially better company for deep value investors to buy today that depends on your needs. HAL is more undervalued and offers higher long-term return potential. But MPC offers the higher safe yield and has a vastly superior track record of annual payout increases, plus management is guiding for double-digit growth over time.

With Marathon realistically offering 17% to 19% CAGR long-term return potential and paying you handsomely via a generous and rapidly growing dividend, I consider it the better choice for most income growth investors.

Just remember that all my recommendations are purely meant for the equity portion of a diversified and properly constructed portfolio (with the proper asset allocation that fits your needs).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.