Tremor International: Bad News Overstressed, Company Is Aggressively Repurchasing Shares

In the medium term, Tremor’s strong track record for growth and profitability and the pristine balance sheet will reflect in a significantly higher stock price.

However, the impact is overstressed by the market. The company is taking advantage of the negative sentiment to buy back company shares aggressively.

Headline risks regarding the most recent lawsuit against Uber, GPDR, Brexit, and the former CEO’s wrongdoing had anchored the stock to a record low.

Through organic growth and four M&As, it has tripled its revenue, quadrupled its EBTIDA, and increased its dividend payout six-fold. Meanwhile, its net cash position improved from $24M to $54M.

Tremor International, formerly Taptica International, had undergone significant changes since its AIM IPO in 2014.

Investment Thesis

The investment case in Tremor International (OTCPK:TTTPF) (listed on the London Stock Exchange - AIM:TRMR) is based on incredible mispricing that only exists when gloomy outlook and negative news flow are at their peak. Investors' rational thinking seems to be compromised by emotional quotient ('EQ'). As a result, we believe only a few investors can make cognizant investment decisions. In our opinion, Tremor's negative news flow is preventing investors from recognizing its value.

We believe, given Tremor’s pristine balance sheet, which has ample room for growth in revenue and margin, coupled with aggressive share buybacks, this global digital advertiser will not stay at the current valuation of 4x PE, 2.5x PE net cash and 14% Free Cash Flow Margin for long.

Disclosure: Tremor is a mid-size position in our portfolio at a cost basis of 113pence

Business overview

Tremor International is a global digital advertising agency that is traded on the LSE (AIM:TRMR) at 120 pence/share and £148M market cap.

It was incorporated as Marimedia Ltd in Israel in 2007 and adopted the name Taptica International Ltd in 2015. Headquartered in Tel Aviv (Israel), nevertheless, Taptica has an incredibly global operations network, with significant revenues coming from 40 countries, out of which the US remains the largest segment, followed by EU and Asia.

Currently, it has two main revenue streams: performance-based marketing (the legacy Taptica business), and brand advertising (Tremor Video DSP, acquired in 2017). The latter has shown great growth and potential since acquisition. Hence, on the 25 June 2019, the company has changed its name from Taptica International to Tremor International to reflect its future market focus and opportunities.

Source: Tremor corporate website

As presented in the table above, there is a third segment: RhythmOne. It was formed in April 2019 from an all-share merger with RhythmOne to increase the group’s footprint in multiscreen video advertising and penetrate the biggest market, the United States.

Why is Tremor’s value underappreciated?

At the current price of 120 pence and £148M market cap ($185M at current GPB/USD exchange rate), of which £55M ($67M) is cash. Its FY2018 free cash flow ('FCF') was $35M, with potential synergy benefits from the recent merger, future FCF is expected to be higher. The company holds no debt. Thus, net of cash, Tremor is trading at an unbelievable multiple of 3.7x FCF. Lastly, it also returned $6.3M of dividend in FY2018, or roughly 3.5% yield at the current price.

However, we believe the following negative headlines are still putting a lid on the stock price.

Lawsuit

The most recent negative news is the Uber (NYSE:UBER) lawsuit dated June 7, 2019, which caused a swift sell-off of the stock from 136pence to 83pence, almost a 50% loss in value within a day. Understandably, on the onset, for a micro-cap, the news headline with anything ‘UBER’ could cause a panic sell.

Fortunately, the management acted quickly and affirmed shareholders that they "consider the claims to be without merit and, as such, the company will aggressively defend against these claims."

The Company then reiterated that:

The revenue associated with the Uber Campaign directly relating to the Company does not represent a material portion of Taptica’s revenue.

As such, the management took advantage of the bad news and bought over 1M shares the following day. The bad news turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

GDPR and Facebook

The second negative development has been the tightening regulation in the advertising industry, particularly GDPR. The issue impacted Facebook (FB), which spilled over to anything related to digital marketing.

However, what the market doesn't fully appreciate is GDPR doesn’t directly affect Tremor’s business model. Specifically, only a small part of its business comes from social media. Furthermore, Tremor does not use any tools that remain in mobile devices – such as cookies – nor do they collect data that is outside the context of advertisement. For example, to target particular audiences, in the Tremor Video division, they buy segmental data from regulatory-compliant third parties such as Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Management also affirmed that they do not envisage the issues concerning Facebook and GDPR to impact its business model.

Brexit and AIM underperformance

Thirdly, as Tremor lists on the AIM exchange, it has been dragged down by the stagnation of the UK financial market and the depressing British pound sterling. Again, this is understandable, as a micro-cap and yet to be a 'quality' company, any exogenous changes will have a stronger impact on this stock.

Ironically, Tremor almost has nothing to do with the UK economy nor the pound, Brexit and as alluded earlier, the recent GDPR regulation. Its operation is highly diversified globally.

To date, Tremor International has been working with more than 450 advertisers, including Amazon, Disney, Facebook, Twitter, OpenTable, Expedia, and Zynga, and more than 50,000 supply and publishing partners worldwide. The largest market remains the US, then Europe, followed by Asia.

Thus, any large pullback in the UK financial market that lowers Tremor’s share price should signal a strong buy opportunity for investors.

Strong track record of growth, profitability, and health

We believe that the long-term impact of the risks discussed on Tremor is limited. The company’s financials and track record are extremely robust and should be able to absorb the worst scenarios.

Source: Tremor corporate website

Since the IPO on the AIM, through organic and M&As, Tremor has grown significantly. The company has tripled its revenue, quadrupled its EBTIDA, and increased its dividend payout six-fold. At the same time, its net cash position improved from $24M to $54M.

It is operating in a high growth segment of advertising – video – where the global video advertising expenditure is expected to grow from $27.5B in 2018 to $70.6B in 2021.

The tailwind in the broad market is also the core reason why Tremor merged with RhythmOne. Specifically, the enlarged group will have a broader reach to OTT and CTV markets, both will facilitate the growth in video consumption, thus, increase the demand for Tremor's targeted video advertising services.

There are projected to be nearly 218 million OTT users and 204 million CTV users in the US by 2022 with all major OTT providers (Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube) expected to grow their user bases through 2021. CTV devices (Smart TV, Roku, Chromecast, connected game consoles, etc.) are also expected to experience increases in usage through 2021. Source: Tremor Annual Report, 2018

Skin in the game

One particular factor that we like to get comfortable with before investing is whether the management is adequately incentivized. Particularly with small caps, information is opaque and less frequent. We need to be able to trust management behind closed doors.

Thus, it’s assuring to know that insiders own roughly $17M worth of shares or 12% of the company.

Although insiders’ remuneration in 2018 appeared to be on the high side, it was tied to performance, and the majority of their reward was also share-based.

Source: Tremor Annual Report, 2018

Aggressive capital allocation

Another thing is to gauge the management's asset allocation capability. Short answer, we like what they are doing.

The management has been very assertive. Importantly, they act on what they preach. Because more often than not, management announces buybacks, then later disappoints investors by their inaction, buying back a token amount of shares or paying 1 cent dividends.

In Tremor’s case, management had exceeded their promise each time they have announced a share buyback. At the back of a strong 2018 results and RhythmOne post-merger in April 2019, they announced a discretionary $15M share buyback program which was to expire on September 30th, 2019. By June 3rd, they had already completed the program, which reduced 8M shares.

Taptica’s [Tremor] current independently managed $15 million share buyback programme, launched on 2 April 2019 has now completed. Pursuant to the buyback, the Company purchased a total of 8,022,104 ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 (“Ordinary Shares”) at a weighted average price of 143p per Ordinary Share. In order to optimise shareholder value, the board is actively considering implementing a further buyback with the same parameters of the programme just concluded. Source: Company filings

Then, shortly after the statement about the litigation regarding Uber, management had also announced a further buyback.

We have been tracking their activity since and it is incredible to find that they have repurchased a further 5.5M shares (3rd column) since, at an average price of 120pence.

Source: Authors’ work

As we see above, the management has been very consistent and committed to optimizing shareholder value. We believe that the market is yet to realize how big of an earnings beat it will be with this speed of reduction in share count.

Lastly, while we wait for the boosted earnings result, investors can enjoy a 3.5% dividend yield ($6.4M paid in 2018), which is in line with the company’s dividend policy of distributing 25% of net profit to shareholders.

Major ownership

While it is not a deciding factor, it is reassuring to invest alongside reputed investors. From the table below, we can see that the largest holder is Toscafund, a fundamental-based investor. They have been accumulating shares in recent periods, and now they own 22.7% of the company, almost two times more than the second-largest investor, Schroder.

Source: Tremor Annual Report, 2018

$20M Synergies with RhythmOne

Additionally, there is more potential upside.

On July 4th, 2019, three months after the merger, the management announced that they would expect to deliver a $20M cost synergy.

Although the timeline isn't set in stone, coupled with the aggressive buyback, we are quietly upbeat that it will be reflected in the new group’s financials within a year.

But let's not get carried away. Investors should be cautious that Tremor is expanding rapidly through M&A. A strategy that is not sustainable in the long run. Moreover, history tells us that 2/3 of M&As fail to deliver intended revenue and cost synergies.

Key Takeaways

To conclude, the flow of negative news should not be material to Tremor’s pristine balance sheet and high cash generative business. Also, the current speed of the share repurchase will be highly accretive to future EPS numbers. Moreover, the company is also navigating in a favorable market condition where the demand for Tremor's video advertising services is multiplying. Finally, if the $20M merger cost synergy comes to fruition, investors can expect Tremor to be a multi-bagger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTTPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.