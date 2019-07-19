ITV Plc Is Trying To Be "More Than TV"

Business overview

ITV plc (OTCPK:ITVPF) is the UK’s largest commercial TV broadcaster with the ITV family of channels attracting a total share viewing of 23.2% in 2018. Its main channel, ITV, is the UK’s largest commercial channel delivering 98% of all commercial audiences over 5 million. Its free-to-air digital channels enable advertisers to target specific demographics such as the 16-34s age group, men and adults with children. In addition to linear broadcast, ITV content is delivered over multiple platforms including its over-the-top (OTT) service, ITV Hub, pay providers like Virgin and Sky and through direct content deals with the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Netflix (NFLX). ITV has found a strong demand for British content overseas through initiatives like BritBox US, a JV with the BBC, that provides an ad-free SVOD service in the US and Canada. BritBox US subscribers exceeded 500,000 in 2018.

Source: Source: FY2018 results presentation

ITV has two main revenue segments, Broadcast & Online (GBP2.1 billion in 2018 revenues) and ITV Studios (GBP1.7 billion in 2018 revenues). ITV Studios creates and produces content (e.g. drama, travel, entertainment and factual) in the UK and internationally across 12 countries. As shown in the slide above, it comprises Studios UK, Studios America, Studios Rest of World and Global Entertainment. In 2018, about GBP555 million of Studios UK’s revenue was classed as “Internal Supply” as it was acquired internally by ITV’s Broadcast & Online division. Studio America currently comprises mainly unscripted content but ITV is directing cash flows to produce high-profile dramas. Its revenues were down 21% due to unfavorable currency impact and not having the Hell’s Kitchen series in 2018 though there will be one in 2019. Studios Rest of World targets Europe, Nordics and the Middle East with content produced locally or in the UK but using formats that transition well internationally. Revenue growth of 32% was driven by strong performances of The Voice and Voice Kids in France as well as growing European drama capabilities. Global Entertainment is ITV’s distribution business with revenues growing 14% driven by ITV’s deep inventory of content.

Q1 2019 Trading Update for 3 months to March 31, 2019

Q1 performance was in line with expectations with total external revenue down 4% at GBP743 million from Q1 2018. ITV Studios revenue was up 1% to GBP385 million and ITV Broadcast & Online revenue was down 7% at GBP489 million from Q1 2018. This was due to continuing economic and political uncertainty dampening advertising demand as well as the absence of the Football World Cup compared with 2018. ITV total advertising is forecast to drop 6% for H1 2019. However, online and ITV Studio revenue is expected to grow over the FY2019. Other Q1 2019 highlights include the planned launch of BritBox UK in H2 2019 and an agreement with ad tech provider, Amobee, aimed at delivering programmatic addressable advertising on ITV Hub. This furthers ITV’s aim to have scale offerings for mass reach across linear channels and targeted, data-driven addressable advertising on ITV Hub.

Valuation

Source: FY2018 results presentation

Per the table above, ITV’s total external revenues only grew 3% in 2018. Broadcast & Online total revenues were flattish at 1% annual growth and this is mainly due to advertising revenue which comprises 86% of this revenue segment. TV advertising revenues are under pressure from the secular migration to digital advertising and Brexit fears and have fallen gradually from GBP1.853 billion in 2015 to GBP1.795 billion in 2018. Direct-to-Consumer revenues were GBP81 million in 2018. ITV Studios is displaying stronger growth prospects driven by Studios Rest of World and Global Entertainment. However, Broadcast & Online generates a much higher EBITA margin of 26% in 2018 versus ITV Studios 15% so the ITV Studio growth has a smaller impact on group profitability.

Data by YCharts

Given the market’s pessimistic view of traditional broadcasters, it is not surprising to see ITV’s multiple contraction from a TTM PE ratio of around 18x in 2016 to its current level of 9x. ITV is not alone with comparable ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE (OTCPK:PBSFF) suffering a similar fate. It is likely to stay this way until there is a clear demonstration that it has returned to a sustainable growth path. ITV is trying to do this through a three-fold strategy shown in the graphic below. In terms of growth potential, (1) “Strengthen” is more about protecting ITV’s dominant UK position than producing sustained growth outside of a sudden upward swing in TV advertising spend that is outside its control. Strategy (2) “Grow” has the greatest medium term potential in my view. However, even if ITV’s 2021 target of growing ITV Studios revenues at a 5%+ average CAGR is achieved with EBITA margins of 14% to 16% it will still produce only modest growth for the overall group. Strategy (3) “Direct-to-consumer” generated GBP81 million in 2018 and will take many more years to scale enough to impact the whole business.

Source: FY2018 results presentation

Key takeaways

ITV has a high ROCE, a dominant UK domestic business and a strong track-record of producing creative content. It has a very modest leverage of 1.1x net debt to 2018 adjusted EBITDA and generates sufficient free cash flow to cover its 7% dividend yield. ITV under the leadership of Carolyn McCall is trying to turn the challenges of the digital era into monetising opportunities under the “More than TV” strategy. This vision includes being the leading producer/broadcaster in the UK, becoming a world-class creative force in content production and developing strong consumer relationships through its Direct-to-Consumer efforts. However, it may take many years before these initiatives are large enough to materially offset its stagnating linear TV advertising revenues. Until a steady growth profile returns, ITV’s share price is likely to remain depressed even with very modest PE ratio of 9x.

